S&P 500
6,749.40
+0.54%
Dow Jones
47,053.80
+1.24%
Nasdaq 100
24,914.20
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,461.38
+1.79%
FTSE 100
9,619.60
+0.79%
Nikkei 225
48,925.00
-1.27%
Stock Market Live November 25: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed in Short Holiday Week

Investing

Social Security Has a Funding Problem. Here’s What Lawmakers Could Do About It

Quick Read

  • Social Security’s combined trust funds are expected to run dry by 2034, at which point the program may have to cut benefits.
  • Potential solutions for preventing cuts include raising payroll taxes above 6.2% or increasing full retirement age to 68 or 69.
  • Lawmakers need to act quickly to shore up Social Security’s finances.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Maurie Backman
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Social Security Has a Funding Problem. Here’s What Lawmakers Could Do About It

© ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

 

When working Americans retire, they expect Social Security to pay them monthly benefits for the rest of their lives. Those benefits won’t replace their paychecks in full, but they’re a crucial source of retirement income nonetheless.

The problem is that in the coming years, Social Security is anticipating a funding shortfall. And because of that, benefits are facing cuts.  

That could deal current retirees a catastrophic financial blow. It could also upend the plans of working Americans who plan to retire eventually.

Social Security gets the bulk of its funding from payroll taxes. In the coming years, though, the U.S. workforce is expected to shrink as baby boomers retire in masses.

Social Security’s combined trust funds are expected to run dry by 2034. Once that happens, the program may only be able to pay 81% of benefits.

The good news is that there are potential solutions that could prevent Social Security cuts. The bad news is that every solution at hand seems to have undesirable consequences. Here are some of the ideas lawmakers are considering.

1. Lifting or raising the wage cap

Social Security has a wage cap each year that limits the amount of income it taxes. The current wage cap is $176,100, but in 2026, it’s increasing to $184,500.

Raising the wage cap, or eliminating it completely, could increase funding for Social Security. However, it also raises the question of what to do about the fact that there’s a maximum monthly benefit the program will pay that’s tied to the wage cap.

Social Security is not intended to be a welfare program. People earn benefits by paying into the system.

If Social Security were to raise or get rid of the wage cap without increasing its maximum monthly benefit, it could change the very nature of the program. However, if benefits are allowed to increase after raising or getting rid of the wage cap, it may not result in much of a net gain for Social Security.

2. Raising the payroll tax rate

Currently, workers and employers are each subject to a 6.2% Social Security tax rate. Lawmakers could raise that tax rate to increase the program’s funding. Even a modest bump to 6.5% or 7% could result in a lot of revenue for Social Security.

The downside, of course, is that workers and employers don’t want to bear the expense of higher taxes. An increase could truly burden Americans who are already living paycheck to paycheck.

3. Increasing Social Security’s full retirement age

Full retirement age (FRA) is when people can claim their Social Security benefits without a reduction. FRA is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

Some lawmakers are looking to push FRA back to 68 or even 69 for younger workers. That could produce some nice savings for Social Security, but the downside is that it could force many people to work longer than they want to.

4. Means testing higher earners

Because Social Security is not a welfare program, millionaires are entitled to those monthly benefits in retirement. Another potential option for preventing benefit cuts is to means test recipients and deny or reduce benefits for higher earners who conceivably don’t need the money.

The problem with this approach is that it once again changes the very nature of Social Security. And while it can be argued that someone with a $6 million nest egg doesn’t need Social Security, that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve it after paying into the program for decades.

Either way, lawmakers need to take action soon to prevent Social Security cuts. With the clock ticking down until the program’s trust funds run out of money, the sooner lawmakers come to a solution, the more stable Social Security is apt to be.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Eliminating the Social Security tax cap would only affect 6% of earners – is it the fix we need?
Maurie Backman | Apr 9, 2025

Eliminating the Social Security tax cap would only affect 6% of earners – is it the fix we need?

  You may have read that Social Security is at risk of having to cut benefits in the near future.…
5 Social Security Changes Trump Should Make – but Probably Won’t
Maurie Backman | Jan 30, 2025

5 Social Security Changes Trump Should Make – but Probably Won’t

Although millions of older Americans rely on Social Security to make ends meet, the program is filled with gaps and…
Would Lifting the Social Security Cap Really Solve Half of the Funding Problem?
Maurie Backman | Aug 16, 2025

Would Lifting the Social Security Cap Really Solve Half of the Funding Problem?

  If you’ve heard rumors that Social Security is on the verge of going bankrupt, you’ll be happy to know…
Social Security Payments Could Shrink in 10 Years
Maurie Backman | Apr 23, 2025

Social Security Payments Could Shrink in 10 Years

Social Security is an important source of income for a large number of retirees today. And without those benefits, many…
To Save Social Security, Americans Must Accept These Two Changes
Maurie Backman | Mar 14, 2025

To Save Social Security, Americans Must Accept These Two Changes

  You may have heard the rumor that Social Security is about to go broke. And thankfully, that’s all it…
How Likely Are Social Security Cuts? Here’s What We Know So Far
Maurie Backman | Feb 17, 2025

How Likely Are Social Security Cuts? Here’s What We Know So Far

Social Security serves as a financial lifeline for millions of retired Americans. And there are a lot of retirees who…
Here’s the Timeline for Social Security Cuts — and What Lawmakers Can Do to Avoid Them
Maurie Backman | Jan 29, 2025

Here’s the Timeline for Social Security Cuts — and What Lawmakers Can Do to Avoid Them

There’s a rumor circulating that Social Security is headed toward bankruptcy. And thankfully, that rumor isn’t true. Social Security can’t…
Trump’s Recent Move Could Be Bad News For Social Security
Maurie Backman | Mar 21, 2025

Trump’s Recent Move Could Be Bad News For Social Security

There are millions of older Americans who collect Social Security today. And for many, it’s their primary or only source…
Social Security Cuts Are Looming. Here’s When Benefits Could Start to Shrink
Maurie Backman | Apr 20, 2025

Social Security Cuts Are Looming. Here’s When Benefits Could Start to Shrink

At this point, you’ve probably heard the rumor that Social Security is about to go bankrupt. And thankfully, that’s not…

Top Gaining Stocks

Keysight Technologies
KEYS Vol: 2,666,893
+$14.82
+8.34%
$192.49
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 2,281,250
+$9.12
+7.87%
$125.00
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 1,623,014
+$7.49
+7.45%
$108.02
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 16,391,808
+$1.94
+6.20%
$33.13
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 5,228,310
+$4.46
+5.90%
$80.08

Top Losing Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 52,330,741
-$15.18
7.06%
$199.88
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 236,122,086
-$8.08
4.42%
$174.48
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 91,705
-$30.72
3.50%
$846.00
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 16,005,272
-$1.14
3.44%
$32.18
J.M. Smucker
SJM Vol: 1,753,659
-$3.53
3.38%
$100.75