S&P 500
6,828.60
+0.87%
Dow Jones
47,558.80
+0.87%
Nasdaq 100
25,281.80
+1.07%
Russell 2000
2,486.97
+0.77%
FTSE 100
9,709.30
+0.65%
Nikkei 225
50,055.00
+1.77%
Stock Market Live November 26: S&P (SPY) Flat Ahead of Thanksgiving

Investing

Bitcoin and Ether are Rolling Over. The Crypto Chaos Might Not Be Over

Quick Read

  • Bitcoin (BTC) fell close to 33% from its peak to around $84,000 amid a broader tech sell-off.
  • Strategy (MSTR) shares dropped 63% from their high as the company continues buying Bitcoin during the decline.
  • Strategy was excluded from the S&P 500 and may face exclusion from other indices during Bitcoin’s downturn.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Bitcoin and Ether are Rolling Over. The Crypto Chaos Might Not Be Over

© 24K-Production / Shutterstock.com

There’s a bit of a panic going on in the crypto markets, to say the least, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) both tumbling by a high double-digit percentage in the past month. With Bitcoin hovering around $84,000, there’s concern that more pain could be in the cards as the technical picture gets a bit nastier. And if the broad tech sell-off drags its feet all the way into year’s end and perhaps into some part of the new year, perhaps even the weekends could prove turbulent for the top crypto tokens.

Either way, it’s been a nauseating ride for crypto investors, and as some of the plays on crypto assets also begin to fold, questions linger about Bitcoin’s suitability as a replacement for risk-off assets such as gold. Though time will tell how the biggest bulls on cryptocurrencies, like Fundstrat’s Tom Lee who’s a big fan of Ether, adjust if the negative momentum persists over the coming weeks, I do think that it’s always wise to be prepared for more downwards action as crypto markets navigate through a storm and perhaps a lengthy crypto winter, just in time for the holiday season.

Personally, I wouldn’t brave the latest plunge in Bitcoin, now that the digital token has shed close to a third of its value in short order. While I would consider giving the largest crypto a second look, should they hit the $60,000-63,000 range, an area of strong support, given the 2024 consolidation channel as well as the two highs in 2021, investors shouldn’t opt to invest any cash they wouldn’t be willing to part with.

At the end of the day, cryptocurrencies are an incredibly volatile asset, to say the least. But, at the same time, volatility can work in both directions, with some of the biggest swings coming not all too far behind some of the worst implosions. Though there could be more room to the downside over the short- to medium-term, I wouldn’t write off the asset class entirely, especially if the tech trade settles down and the risk appetite risks up, moving into bargain-hunting mode, rather than a rush to the exits.

What’s a good Strategy for the Bitcoin dip-buyers?

After such a vicious sell-off, perhaps a name like Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) might be worth picking up if you’re a believer in the longer-term future of Bitcoin and its ability to not only return to the $100,000 mark, but to power even higher.

Shares of Strategy, formerly known as Microstrategy, are down far more than Bitcoin, now off close to 63% from its peak. The crash has been quite severe, but if we are in for a turn at some point down the line, Strategy stock might have more room to rally, especially since the firm has been buying more Bitcoin on recent weakness. 

For now, Strategy shares won’t be going in the S&P 500. And it might face exclusion from other indices as well as Bitcoin enters one of its nasty declines. While Strategy will probably only turn the tide once Bitcoin sees relief, I view the name as one of the better ways to play a reversal. Perhaps next month, Bitcoin will reach a support level that would make buying the dip seem less reckless. In the meantime, I’d much rather turn to gold for stability amid volatility.

In prior pieces, I noted that gold would probably outperform cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, over the foreseeable future, especially as investors took more of a risk-off approach in response to the market pullback and fears of an AI bubble.

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Should Investors Buy XRP or Bitcoin Right Now
Joey Frenette | Oct 2, 2025

Should Investors Buy XRP or Bitcoin Right Now

With the crypto markets consolidating choppily in recent months, investors might be wondering if it’s time to treat the “sideways…
Famous Investor Sees Bitcoin Headed to $1.2M by 2030. Is This a More Realistic Target?
Joey Frenette | Nov 13, 2025

Famous Investor Sees Bitcoin Headed to $1.2M by 2030. Is This a More Realistic Target?

When it comes to famous growth investors, it’s tough to get as big as Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, who’s been…
Coinbase CEO Sees Bitcoin at $1 Million by 2030—Is This a Realistic Target?
Joey Frenette | Oct 1, 2025

Coinbase CEO Sees Bitcoin at $1 Million by 2030—Is This a Realistic Target?

We’ve heard some pretty outrageous longer-term price targets on Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other cryptocurrencies (think Ethereum) in recent years. And…
Donald Trump promised to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world” – here’s what he’s done so far
Joey Frenette | Apr 6, 2025

Donald Trump promised to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world” – here’s what he’s done so far

Many crypto investors rejoiced when Donald Trump embraced the asset class, promising to make the United States the “crypto capital…
MSTR vs. IBIT: Here’s How I’d Bet on Bitcoin Today
Joey Frenette | Sep 15, 2025

MSTR vs. IBIT: Here’s How I’d Bet on Bitcoin Today

Many big-name investors have begun to warm up to Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) as a store of value in recent years. Indeed,…
I believe crypto investors are headed for financial disaster — am I missing something?
Joey Frenette | Dec 26, 2024

I believe crypto investors are headed for financial disaster — am I missing something?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Bitcoin Plunge: Here’s What the Big Money is Doing
Joey Frenette | Nov 18, 2025

Bitcoin Plunge: Here’s What the Big Money is Doing

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been on a painful retreat over the past week, sinking below that $100,000 level that many traders…
Baby Boomers Are Betting on Crypto — And It Could Backfire
Joey Frenette | Jan 3, 2025

Baby Boomers Are Betting on Crypto — And It Could Backfire

Cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, Ether, and all the sort, are becoming a serious, more investable asset class for the masses; at…
Ethereum vs. XRP: Which Cryptocurrency Has More Room to Run?
Joey Frenette | Sep 29, 2025

Ethereum vs. XRP: Which Cryptocurrency Has More Room to Run?

For crypto investors looking to go above and beyond Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) for greater diversification or just more upside potential (at…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 9,946,398
+$8.79
+6.98%
$134.71
Teradyne
TER Vol: 1,300,859
+$9.73
+5.80%
$177.40
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,324,370
+$3.62
+4.54%
$83.28
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 2,960,279
+$0.95
+4.29%
$22.96
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 15,304,657
+$8.19
+4.15%
$205.22

Top Losing Stocks

Workday
WDAY Vol: 5,158,213
-$23.44
10.03%
$210.25
Deere
DE Vol: 3,015,015
-$26.95
5.41%
$471.18
Salesforce
CRM Vol: 4,031,024
-$5.89
2.51%
$228.24
Intuit
INTU Vol: 934,988
-$14.57
2.25%
$633.50
Veralto
VLTO Vol: 411,141
-$2.25
2.16%
$101.71