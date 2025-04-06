Donald Trump promised to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the world" - here's what he's done so far Pete Marovich / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Many crypto investors rejoiced when Donald Trump embraced the asset class, promising to make the United States the “crypto capital of the world.” Indeed, it takes more than embracing the asset class or launching a currency to nudge a nation to move into the age of digital currencies. Although there’s no formal definition of what it takes to become a “crypto capital” or something similar, I do think a handful of steps need to be taken before crypto investors will feel President Trump has fully fulfilled his promise. Indeed, President Trump has not wasted time since taking office.

And though recent Trump tariffs could delay further progress on turning the U.S. into such a crypto capital, I wouldn’t look for Trump to go back on any promises, especially since he seems to be such a fan of the asset class and the potential competitive advantages of having a big strategic reserve.

Of course, tariffs and negotiations remain a top priority for now. And while negotiations with various nations are undoubtedly going to be time-consuming, crypto investors may not have to wait all too long before big moves are made to give cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, the most significant vote of confidence they’ve ever received.

Key Points The formation of a crypto reserve and a clearer path to lax regulations are a step in the right direction.

Time will tell if other nations follow suit with crypto reserves of their own.

The “crypto capital of the world?”

Indeed, if the U.S. does take further steps to jolt the credibility of the asset class, it’s not hard to imagine that Bitcoin prices could have further room to gain. Indeed, Bitcoin prices may have been wobbly amid Trump tariffs. And while gold could continue to prove a stabler asset on the way down, I would not be surprised if Bitcoin acts more like gold and less like stocks in future corrections after enough efforts have been taken by President Trump’s crypto-friendly administration.

While there’s still work to be done, here are a few of the most remarkable moves the administration has already made under Trump’s first few months in office:

America’s Crypto Strategic Reserve plans unveiled

In early March, President Trump announced the intent to build a “Crypto Strategic Reserve.” And it’s not just about Bitcoin, either, with Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano to be included in the reserve. Indeed, such a reserve not only bolsters the credibility of the asset class but could incentivize other nations around the world to consider doing the same. With so many nations stocking up on gold, perhaps it’s not too out of the ordinary to consider buying up digital assets despite their elevated volatility.

Arguably, the announcement of a strategic reserve may already put the U.S. on the fast track towards becoming the capital of the crypto world. Of course, time will tell how large the “digital Fort Knox” will become. Either way, it’s hard not to warm up to cryptocurrencies, even as a prior skeptic with such confidence in the current administration.

Some regulatory hurdles removed.

One of the biggest drivers of investor enthusiasm behind Trump 2.0 was more relaxed regulations across a broad range of industries. Indeed, less regulation in tech and crypto would foster greater innovation and reinforce the case for owning crypto as a part of a diversified portfolio for many.

Indeed, it did not take long for Trump to take steps to ease regulations for all things crypto, with the formation of the new Crypto Task Force, which will lay down a more hospitable regulatory framework for crypto. Sure, more work needs to be done to achieve regulatory reform, but crypto investors have to be pleased with the pieces that have been put in place so early under the Trump administration. At this pace, it seems like the U.S. is well on its way to becoming the capital of the crypto world.

