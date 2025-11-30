S&P 500
5 High Yielding Goldman Sachs Conviction List Picks Deliver Safe Passive Income

  • December could prove to be another volatile month, so growth and income investors may want to reset their portfolios.
  • Goldman Sachs Conviction List: the highest-yielding stocks have huge total return potential.
  • The Conviction List dividend stocks may get a nice boost if the Fed lowers rates at its December meeting.
By Lee Jackson
5 High Yielding Goldman Sachs Conviction List Picks Deliver Safe Passive Income

© Thinkstock

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is the world’s second-largest investment bank by revenue and is ranked 55th on the Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue. The Wall Street white-glove giant offers financing, advisory services, risk distribution, and hedging for the firm’s institutional and corporate clients. We review the firm’s Conviction List of top stock ideas monthly, seeking companies with the highest dividends and the safest profiles. With the year winding down, we decided to review the current list of high-yielding stocks that can provide secure, reliable passive income. 

The Goldman Sachs Conviction List is a curated list of stocks that the firm’s research team believes have a high likelihood of outperforming the market. It’s a tool for investors to identify stocks with strong growth potential, frequently updated to reflect changes in market conditions and company performance. The list aims to identify stocks where Goldman Sachs analysts have the “highest level of conviction” in their outperformance. We screened the list for dividend-paying stocks likely to receive a significant tailwind as the Federal Reserve continues on a rate-cutting cycle, and five are outstanding stocks with big, reliable dividends and strong total return potential. 

Why we recommend Goldman Sachs stocks

Goldman Sachs is the acknowledged leader in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investment spectrum. It is likely to continue doing so for years. 

Brixmor Property Group

This quality REIT offers steady, reliable income, a portfolio of outstanding properties, and a rich 4.40% dividend. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership).

The Company owns and operates open-air retail portfolios by gross leasable area (GLA) in the United States, comprised primarily of community and neighborhood shopping centers. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 360 retail centers (the Portfolio) totaling over 64 million square feet of GLA.

Brixmor Property Groups’ projects include:

  • Dickson City Crossings
  • East Port Plaza
  • Fox Run
  • Gateway Plaza
  • Old Bridge Gateway
  • Pointe Orlando
  • Shops at Palm Lakes
  • Stewart Plaza
  • Tinley Park Plaza
  • Tyrone Gardens
  • Vail Ranch Center
  • Venice Village
  • Village at Mira Mesa
  • Westminster City Center

The Company’s national portfolio is primarily located within established trade areas in the top 50 Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) in the United States.

Goldman Sachs has a $32 target price for the stock, representing 22% upside.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy is an American electric power and natural gas holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is located in a growing part of the country and pays a hefty 3.44% dividend. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) and its subsidiaries operate as energy companies in the United States.

It operates through two segments:

  • Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I)
  • Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I).

The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

To develop electricity, Duke Energy uses the following:

  • Coal
  • Hydroelectric
  • Natural gas
  • Oil
  • Solar and wind sources
  • Renewables
  • Nuclear fuel

This segment also sells electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities.

The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Power generation natural gas customers

The segment also invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities.

Goldman Sachs’ price target for the company is $138, representing an 11% gain from current trading levels. 

The Hershey Company

With Christmas right around the corner, this is an excellent idea for growth and income investors with a solid 2.91% dividend. The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a snacks company.

The Company’s segments include:

  • North America Confectionery
  • North America Salty Snacks
  • International

The North America Confectionery segment is responsible for its traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position in the United States and Canada.

This includes its business in:

  • Chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery
  • Gum and refreshment products
  • Protein bars
  • Spreads
  • Snack bites and mixes
  • Pantry and food service lines

This segment also includes its retail operations.

The North America Salty Snacks segment is responsible for its salty snacking products in the United States. This includes ready-to-eat popcorn, baked, trans-fat-free snacks, pretzels, and other snacks.

The Company’s portfolio includes chocolate and confectionery brands such as:

  • Hershey’s
  • Reese’s
  • Kisses
  • Kit Kat
  • Jolly Rancher
  • Ice Breakers
  • Shaq-a-licious alongside salty snacks
  • SkinnyPop
  • Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels

The Goldman Sachs target price for the stock is $220, representing a massive 30% gain for investors.

Kodiak Gas Services

This is a way to play the energy sector on the services side, and the company pays shareholders a massive 5.15% dividend. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) is a contract compression service provider in the United States, serving as a vital link in the infrastructure that enables the production, transportation, and distribution of natural gas and oil.

The Company’s segments include Contract Services and Other Services.

The Contract Services segment comprises operating Company-owned and customer-owned compression, gas treating, and cooling infrastructure that enable the production, gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

The Other Services segment consists of a broad range of services to support the needs of its customers, including:

  • Station construction
  • Customer-owned compression maintenance and overhaul,
  • Freight and crane charges
  • Parts sales
  • Ancillary time and material-based offerings

Kodiak Gas Services offers its services to:

  • Oil and gas producers
  • Midstream customers in high-volume gas gathering systems
  • Processing facilities
  • Multi-well gas lift applications
  • Natural gas transmission systems

Hitting the Goldman Sachs $42 target would be almost a 14% gain.

Valero

This is one of the safest ways for investors to play the energy sector, as refining capacity has shrunk while supply has increased. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO), through its subsidiaries, is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels, as well as petrochemical products, and pays a dependable 2.56% dividend.

The Company sells its products primarily in:

  • The United States
  • Canada
  • The United Kingdom
  • Ireland
  • Latin America

Valero operates through three segments:

  • Refining
  • Renewable Diesel
  • Ethanol

The Refining segment encompasses the operations of its petroleum refineries, the associated marketing activities for its refined petroleum products, and the logistics assets that support these operations.

The Renewable Diesel segment encompasses Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) and its associated activities, including marketing renewable diesel and renewable naphtha.

The Ethanol segment includes the operations of its ethanol plants and the associated activities involved in marketing its ethanol and co-products.

Valero Corporation owns over 15 petroleum refineries located in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Goldman Sachs has set a target price of $197 for the stock, a gain of 16%

