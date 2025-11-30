S&P 500
6,846.40
+0.44%
Dow Jones
47,702.00
+0.55%
Nasdaq 100
25,426.20
+0.69%
Russell 2000
2,497.25
+0.38%
FTSE 100
9,714.80
+0.13%
Nikkei 225
50,235.00
+0.35%

Investing

Goldman Sees S&P Gaining Just 6.5% Annually for Decade Ahead—Here’s How to Do Better

Quick Read

  • Goldman Sachs (GS) projects the stock market will deliver 6.5% annualized returns through 2035.
  • The Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has gained over 35% year to date.
  • Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) may outperform the S&P 500 over the next decade under CEO Greg Abel.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Goldman Sees S&P Gaining Just 6.5% Annually for Decade Ahead—Here’s How to Do Better

© Chris Hondros / Getty Images

This past week, analysts over at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) made a bold prediction that the stock market would deliver 6.5% in annualized returns through 2035. Undoubtedly, that pours cold water over what’s been a rather hot rally off the lows of November.

And while there are more bullish analysts out there who expect more from the broad financial markets over the next decade, I do think that elevated valuations could remain the number-one drag on prospective returns moving forward. Undoubtedly, Goldman Sachs analysts have noted that valuations are coming in at the high end historically. When you look at the performance of the broad market minus the Magnificent Seven, you’ll see just how much AI and the tech titans have contributed to the past year of gains.

At some point (perhaps that point is now), the Mag Seven are going to need to take a breather as investors question the premium valuations they’ll need to pay for AI exposure that might not pay off in the next year or even the year after that. Though the more distant future (think 2030 and beyond) is tough to gauge, I do think that today’s AI expenditures will experience a gradual payoff, whether that’s in three years or in a decade’s time.

How that impacts prospective returns remains a big question mark. In any case, if you’re feeling underwhelmed by the path forward for the S&P 500 (the index has averaged closer to 10% per year, so 6.5% is quite a backward step for the next decade), there are ways to spruce up your prospective returns. Here are three ways to do better than the S&P 500 if it is due for milder returns for the next 10 years.

International stocks have lower valuations and perhaps higher prospective returns

First, Goldman Sachs analysts suggest going international is a good way to go, especially for the many U.S. investors who haven’t bothered to. Many developed international markets have outshone the U.S. this year, and if that’s the start of a trend, investors might wish to show more preference to the likes of a Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF), which has clobbered the S&P this year, gaining more than 35% year to date. It’s hard to say if there’s more outperformance up the international ETF’s sleeves.

If valuation starts to mean more than growth narratives, my guess is the international ETFs are going to keep faring better. Either way, Goldman’s suggestion that investors diversify more internationally is an exceptional piece of advice that’s wise to follow. Personally, I prefer large-cap developed international stocks over small-caps or emerging markets for their AI advantages. AI costs money to adopt, and deeper pockets are a must to see those earlier gains, at least in my opinion.

Don’t be afraid of the small- and mid-cap stocks. Many are cheap and growthy

Far too many investors steered clear of the smaller-cap companies, but you can’t blame them, especially since there are so many small-caps out there with lackluster profitability prospects and far more volatility than the blue chips. Still, I think reaching for a small-cap ETF makes it simple for retail investors to gain exposure to a corner of the U.S. market that might be ripe for outperformance, especially as valuations act as a drag on the large-caps.

The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is a great pick to diversify into the space, given its focus on profitability. In a prior piece, I also praised the small-cap ETF for its nearly 2% yield, which is only possible because of the ETF’s methodology and focus on the smaller-cap money makers.

Bet on cheaper corners of the U.S. market

Finally, if you don’t want to settle for the mediocrity of the S&P, perhaps picking one’s own stocks is a smart move. You don’t have to overweigh the expensive AI titans. Instead, you can pick your spots and overweight the names, such as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B). In my opinion, Berkshire looks like a far more enticing bet than the broad market for the next decade, especially given extended valuations in the S&P’s larger holdings.

Of course, Berkshire after Buffett might not be as exciting, but the conglomerate is in some very good hands. And with Buffett passing the baton with a mountain of cash, I think incoming CEO Greg Abel is set up for success. Ultimately, I think Berkshire can outdo the S&P, as the money managers continue to make smart value-focused bets across the market. Instead of owning the 500 stocks in the S&P, perhaps going for the one name run by Buffett’s successors is the way to go.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Worried About That Next Big Market Correction? Why Berkshire Hathaway Shares Might Still Be a Smart Bet
Joey Frenette | Nov 12, 2025

Worried About That Next Big Market Correction? Why Berkshire Hathaway Shares Might Still Be a Smart Bet

With Warren Buffett releasing his last Thanksgiving letter to shareholders as CEO, many investors are likely feeling uncertain, maybe even…
Is Berkshire Hathaway Missing Out in This Latest AI Rally?
Joey Frenette | Nov 4, 2025

Is Berkshire Hathaway Missing Out in This Latest AI Rally?

As we move through the peak of tech earnings season, which has been good, but perhaps not good enough to…
2 Goldman Sachs ETFs That Are Turning Heads
Joey Frenette | Nov 11, 2025

2 Goldman Sachs ETFs That Are Turning Heads

Legendary investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) might not be the biggest name in the ETF game, but it is a…
Goldman Sachs Sees “Lost Decade” for Stocks—Why You Should Buy Anyway
Joey Frenette | Oct 31, 2024

Goldman Sachs Sees “Lost Decade” for Stocks—Why You Should Buy Anyway

Nothing curbs investor enthusiasm and optimism quite like a downbeat Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) forecast of returns for the next decade.…
Billionaire Investor Thinks Berkshire is Better Than the Pricey S&P in 2025
Joey Frenette | Jun 24, 2025

Billionaire Investor Thinks Berkshire is Better Than the Pricey S&P in 2025

Monish Prabrai is a well-respected value investor who’s managed to build a fortune by effectively incorporating the teachings of the…
Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett Premium is Melting Away—Is the Stock Still a Buy?
Joey Frenette | Jun 16, 2025

Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett Premium is Melting Away—Is the Stock Still a Buy?

There’s no question that many long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) have stuck around for so long because of the…
3 Top Stock Picks Warren Buffett Would Approve Of
Chris MacDonald | May 12, 2025

3 Top Stock Picks Warren Buffett Would Approve Of

It’s officially an end of an era. Or it will be soon. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett has announced that…
Baby Boomers Hit the Retirement Jackpot
Joey Frenette | Dec 12, 2024

Baby Boomers Hit the Retirement Jackpot

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Playing for Legacy: Buffett’s Big Bet on Alphabet Could Be His Best Yet
Chris MacDonald | Nov 24, 2025

Playing for Legacy: Buffett’s Big Bet on Alphabet Could Be His Best Yet

Warren Buffett is one of my favorite investors of all time, and I’d wager a guess that most readers are…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 95,683,112
+$3.75
+10.19%
$40.56
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 4,286,459
+$0.97
+3.88%
$25.98
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,193,861
+$1.03
+3.70%
$28.85
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 3,232,097
+$5.59
+3.54%
$163.33
EQT
EQT Vol: 4,634,018
+$1.86
+3.15%
$60.86

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 2,732,117
-$28.87
2.61%
$1,075.47
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,491,692
-$1.70
2.10%
$79.28
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 126,327,360
-$3.26
1.81%
$177.00
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 13,908,837
-$3.01
1.47%
$201.95