Stock Market Live December 1, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Starts December in the Red
-
At the moment, S&P 500 futures are down about 44 points, dragging the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) down about $4.50. The Dow is down approximately 200 points, with the NASDAQ down 232 points.
- The good news is that December has historically been a strong month. “December could bring seasonal tailwinds back to the stock market and return it to all-time highs…”
- Plus, we strongly believe the worst of the volatility for 2025 is now behind us, as investors start to look ahead to 2026.
Live Updates
Morgan Stanley just reiterated an overweight rating on Nvidia
Analysts at Morgan Stanley just reiterated an overweight rating on Nvidia with a $250 price target. The firm says NVDA will maintain a dominant market share and that threats are becoming overstated.
“We continue to see NVIDIA maintaining dominant market share, as threats are becoming overstated, though we aren’t sure exactly what will turn sentiment around,” they said, as quoted by CNBC. “Customers’ biggest anxiety for the next 12 months is their ability to procure enough NVIDIA product generally, and Vera Rubin specifically.”
Oppenheimer just reiterated is outperform rating on Amazon
Analysts at Oppenheimer said they see substantial upside for Amazon, raising their price target to $305 from $290. This was after Oppenheimer analyzed AWS capacity and suggested sizeable upside through 2027.
Happy Holidays to you and yours!
That’s the bad news.
The good news is that December has been historically strong. “December could bring seasonal tailwinds back to the stock market and return it to all-time highs. Historically, since 1950, it’s the third-best month of the year for the Dow and S&P 500; it’s also the third-best month for the Nasdaq, since 1971, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac,” as noted by CNBC.
In addition, rate cuts are still on the table, especially after weaker-than-expected private sector jobs growth, retail sales, and consumer confidence. That’ll play a big part in what the Federal Reserve decides to do with interest rates at its December 9-10 meeting. We also have to consider that the Fed will be focused far more on employment rather than inflationary risks.
Plus, we strongly believe the worst of the volatility for 2025 is now behind us, as investors start to look ahead to 2026 and start to price in continued earnings growth and artificial intelligence excitement.
Bitcoin Could Plummet to $80,000 Next
Now down to $85,853, Bitcoin is still dropping on “meager inflows” into Bitcoin ETFs, and an absence of dip buyers. At the moment, traders are watching $80,000 on Bitcoin as its next line of support. In fact, if you believe Bitcoin could fall further, you can buy into inverse BTF ETFs.
ProShares Short Bitcoin (BITI)
There’s the ProShares Short Bitcoin (BITI), which tracks the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index, with profitability computed daily (before fees and expenses) as the inverse (-1x) of the index’s daily performance.
ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF (SBIT)
We can also look at the ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF (SBIT). With an expense ratio of 0.95% and monthly dividends, the ETF seeks daily investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to -2x the daily performance of the Bloomberg Bitcoin Index.
T-Rex 2x Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF (BTCZ)
With an expense ratio of 0.95%, the T-Rex 2x Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF (BTCZ) seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the daily performance of spot Bitcoin.