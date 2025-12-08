S&P 500
6,842.80
-0.44%
Dow Jones
47,718.00
-0.49%
Nasdaq 100
25,595.00
-0.42%
Russell 2000
2,526.80
+0.14%
FTSE 100
9,639.70
-0.24%
Nikkei 225
50,234.00
-0.79%
Stock Market Live December 8: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Ahead of the Fed

Investing

Another Famous Tech Investor Sold Some Palantir Stock—Time To Do the Same?

Quick Read

  • Cathie Wood has been trimming her Palantir stake after a strong run, but still holds it as a major position in the Ark Innovation ETF.
  • Palantir trades above $180 per share with a $433B market cap amid growing AI bubble concerns.
  • Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reports prospective customers remain shocked by product demos despite recent volatility.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Joey Frenette Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Another Famous Tech Investor Sold Some Palantir Stock—Time To Do the Same?

© Drew Angerer/ Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, who’s a big investor in disruptive innovators, has been reducing her stake in AI data analytics firm Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) in recent weeks. And a bit of profit-taking at quite a volatile and anxious time certainly does seem wise, especially as Dr. Michael Burry looks to keep those subscribed to his newsletter  informed on his views of big tech and his bearish put positions.

Undoubtedly, Cathie Wood and her line of Ark Invest ETFs are having quite the incredible year, outpacing the market by a wide margin, thanks in part to the AI boom, falling rates, and a hunger for innovative growth ideas. And while I still believe in the long-term growth prospects of Palantir, I think that Cathie Wood’s latest trims should ring yet another alarm bell for investors who are up big and fearful of a swift reversal, primarily due to valuation concerns.

Cathie Wood’s Ark trims Palantir. But it’s still a major holding in the Ark Innovation Fund

While it’s never encouraging to learn of another seller of shares of Palantir, especially as AI bubble calls grow louder, it’s important to note that the name still represents quite a sizeable part of the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). Arguably, recent selling activity is less of a running for the hills kind of move, and perhaps more of a smart round of ringing the register.

If Palantir stock is due for a more severe decline, let’s just say I wouldn’t be surprised if Ark were to increase its position. Given the extreme volatility and the recent bounce-back gain of nearly 18% off recent lows, I’d say the stock is in a very difficult spot technically.

Of course, Dr. Michael Burry wants the name to go lower, while other forces, including Palantir CEO Alex Karp, seem more than willing to do everything to keep the $433 billion AI data company moving at its blistering pace. The AI Platform (AIP) is booming, and if the growth can impress, I do think the AI bubble fears and Burry’s warnings might be put to rest, at least for the time being. Until then, though, I think there’s a serious amount of risk in buying up Palantir stock as it soars past $180 per share again.

This bull is still pounding the table loudly on Palantir shares

It’s getting harder to hard the table on Palantir, even as shares wander through a more difficult period. The company clocked in a blowout number that was met with selling. Arguably, that’s a correction that might prove unfair. Once investors digest the results and calm their nerves, perhaps that wonderful quarter might be able to sustain a robust rally later on.

In any case, Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities was in the trenches, reportedly speaking with more “prospective customers” about their viewpoints and the sheer “shock” they have following product demos. I think this AI “shock” factor might be key as the next wave of growth comes in for 2026.

Undoubtedly, it certainly feels like there’s more adoption and growth on the horizon. And if that’s the case, selling shares of Palantir just because others, including Cathie Wood, are might not be the best move in the world, provided you’re willing to ride out a hyper-volatile stock into what could be another AI-induced scare.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Could This Be a Golden Opportunity to Buy Palantir Stock at Under $170?
Joey Frenette |

Could This Be a Golden Opportunity to Buy Palantir Stock at Under $170?

Buying the dips in shares of Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) has been the smart move every step of the way, as the…
Famous Investor Sees Bitcoin Headed to $1.2M by 2030. Is This a More Realistic Target?
Joey Frenette |

Famous Investor Sees Bitcoin Headed to $1.2M by 2030. Is This a More Realistic Target?

When it comes to famous growth investors, it’s tough to get as big as Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood, who’s been…
2 Leading AI Stocks to Buy Now
Joey Frenette |

2 Leading AI Stocks to Buy Now

The AI trade might have gotten a whole lot bumpier after rolling through big tech earnings season, but the boom…
Burry vs. Karp: Who Will Be Right About Palantir Stock’s Next Move?
Joey Frenette |

Burry vs. Karp: Who Will Be Right About Palantir Stock’s Next Move?

Shares of Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) have been scorching hot in recent years, and it’s continued to defy the laws of gravity.…
Michael Burry Bet Against Nvidia and Palantir—Is it Time to Get Out?
Joey Frenette |

Michael Burry Bet Against Nvidia and Palantir—Is it Time to Get Out?

Dr. Michael Burry, the brilliant investor and trader who bet against the housing market before the Great Financial Crisis market…
These 3 Stocks are Among Cathie Wood’s Biggest YTD Winners
Joey Frenette |

These 3 Stocks are Among Cathie Wood’s Biggest YTD Winners

Cathie Wood may not be as popular as back in Ark Invest’s heyday of 2020 and the very early part…
3 ETFs That Have Quietly Loaded Up on Palantir Stock
Joey Frenette |

3 ETFs That Have Quietly Loaded Up on Palantir Stock

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock has been the talk of the town again after shares skyrocketed more than 22% following an incredible…
Forget the QQQ — This Cathie Wood Growth ETF Is in a League of Its Own
Joey Frenette |

Forget the QQQ — This Cathie Wood Growth ETF Is in a League of Its Own

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the Nasdaq 100 have bounced back in record time from that vicious tariff sell-off…
Burry May Be Short, But BoA Sees Nvidia and Palantir Moving Higher
Joey Frenette |

Burry May Be Short, But BoA Sees Nvidia and Palantir Moving Higher

Dr. Michael Burry might have bearish positions on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR), and a lot of worrisome things to say…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 15,144,290
+$1.25
+9.35%
$14.62
Weyerhaeuser
WY Vol: 4,863,866
+$0.91
+4.20%
$22.60
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 79,718,427
+$1.04
+3.97%
$27.12
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 3,621,550
+$4.03
+3.13%
$132.62
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 143,582
+$29.93
+3.11%
$993.20

Top Losing Stocks

Air Products & Chemicals
APD Vol: 1,496,418
-$21.82
8.37%
$238.87
Dollar General
DG Vol: 3,046,670
-$7.18
5.42%
$125.20
Boston Scientific
BSX Vol: 7,061,601
-$4.55
4.67%
$92.97
Lululemon
LULU Vol: 2,593,378
-$8.06
4.24%
$181.95
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 53,725,669
-$4.11
4.10%
$96.14