These 3 Stocks are Among Cathie Wood's Biggest YTD Winners

Cathie Wood may not be as popular as back in Ark Invest’s heyday of 2020 and the very early part of 2021. Indeed, many folks got a tad too euphoric during ARKK’s 2020 rise, when it seemed like the COVID lockdown trade would last forever, and that tech was the only thing worth owning.

Undoubtedly, many investors lost money in the Ark funds over the years, even though the flagship Ark fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), has been pretty much flat (up 9%) in the past five years.

When everything shut down, and people worked from home, it seemed like disruptive tech’s ascent was just getting started. As it turned out, the “pandemic forever,” trade ran out of steam fast, and speculative tech investors got creamed. However, despite the pain, Wood has been quite an active buyer on the drops.

Key Points About This Article

Don’t bet against a Cathie Wood comeback, as lower rates and AI tailwinds power shares of some of her top holdings.

Palantir, Robinhood, and Meta are just three soaring tech stocks that could put Wood and Ark back on the map.

Is a Cathie Wood Comeback Underway?

ARKK has made very little progress since bottoming in 2022. Still, lower interest rates may be the catalyst that could help take ARKK’s more recent relief rally into overdrive.

While it’s been a rollercoaster ride for shares in recent years, it’s notable that ARKK is actually up a decent 21% in the past two years. It’s been a wild ride to get here, but nonetheless, ARKK has managed to sustain gains again.

As rates head lower through 2025, my guess is that Cathie Wood will regain a great deal of popularity again. After all, lower rates and an AI’s rise seem good for the types of stocks Wood likes to invest in for the long term. In this piece, we’ll look at three Cathie Wood stocks among the ARKK ETF’s biggest 2024 winners.

Palantir Stock: Up 126% YTD

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) is just one of the AI picks that’s helped propel the ARKK ETF. Though it comprises less than 5% of the ARKK, it has done more than its fair share of heavy lifting for the ailing disruptive innovation fund. Though many of Cathie Wood’s picks have been major duds, PLTR stock stands out as one that could spark an Ark renaissance as the worlds of AI and lower rates collide.

Despite more than doubling in 2024, the stock still has plenty of momentum riding behind its AI Platform. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has been pounding the table on Palantir stock for a while. More recently, he said the firm is in a “prime spot to continue expanding its pipeline.” Ives, who has a $45 price target on the stock, still refers to Palantir as “the Messi of AI.”

Given Messi is the greatest of all time, these are not words to be taken lightly. Chairman Peter Thiel may have just sold $457 million in stock, but he’s still a big holder in the fast-rising AI star.

Robinhood Markets: Up 83% YTD

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is also starting to pick up speed in recent quarters. The company has posted some pretty solid earnings results, pushing some big-name analysts to hike their price targets and recommendations. As the commission-free stock trading platform continues to benefit from a robust bull market, the name may be tough to stop as it explores new pathways to growth.

Most notably, Robinhood could enhance its growth profile as it doubles down into the world of crypto. The company recently launched crypto transfers in Europe. And, moving forward, the firm may even launch its own stablecoin—an offering that’s sure to draw up a buzz on WallStreetBets.

Either way, the stock looks primed for performance as rates fall and the firm hits the accelerator on growth.

Meta Platforms: Up 66% YTD

Cathie Wood may not be a big fan of the more obvious AI plays, like those in the Magnificent Seven. However, she has taken a liking to them more recently, scooping up shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) late last year. Indeed, it’s hard to outperform the market if you lack exposure to these big-tech titans who’ve been pouring billions into advancing their AI projects.

Meta Platforms is arguably the most exciting Magnificent Seven stock. Led by the great Mark Zuckerberg, who’s not afraid to spend on disruptive innovations like the metaverse and Meta AI, Meta certainly seems like it’s a disruptor with a market cap of a fraction of its size.

Undoubtedly, Meta is a $1.45 trillion company now. But it hasn’t lost its willingness to move fast and break things. With Meta’s new Orion AR glasses drawing intrigue, I think it’s time to punch one’s ticket to the name again before it catches everyone by surprise with the next big thing. Whether that’s something in the metaverse or a next-generation form of the internet, though, remains to be seen.