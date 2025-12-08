Emerson Electric Has Raised Its Dividend for 68 Years and the Streak Looks Secure

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) has paid dividends for 68 consecutive years, but can the industrial automation giant maintain that streak? With a 1.54% yield and recent earnings volatility, income investors need to look beyond the surface. I analyzed payout ratios, cash flow coverage, and the balance sheet to determine whether this dividend is truly safe.

The Dividend at a Glance

Metric Value Annual Dividend $2.11 per share Dividend Yield 1.54% Consecutive Years of Increases 68 years Most Recent Increase 5.2% (November 2025) Dividend Aristocrat Status Yes (25+ years)

Emerson raised its quarterly dividend to $0.555 per share in November 2025, marking a 5.2% increase and extending one of the longest dividend streaks in American industry.

Comfortable Payout Ratios With Room to Spare

Metric FY2025 Value Assessment Earnings Payout Ratio 35.2% Healthy FCF Payout Ratio 44.7% Healthy Operating Cash Flow Coverage 2.60x Strong

Emerson paid $1.19 billion in dividends against $2.67 billion in free cash flow during fiscal 2025, producing a FCF payout ratio of 44.7%. That leaves $1.48 billion in retained cash for debt reduction, acquisitions, or the $1.24 billion in share buybacks the company executed.

The earnings payout ratio stands at 35.2% based on fiscal 2025 EPS of $6.00. This marks a dramatic improvement from 60.7% in fiscal 2020, when pandemic pressures squeezed profitability.

Operating cash flow of $3.10 billion covered the dividend 2.6 times over, providing substantial cushion even before accounting for capital expenditures of $431 million.

This infographic details Emerson Electric’s (EMR) strong dividend safety, explaining its 68-year streak and the temporary dip in free cash flow coverage in FY2023 due to a strategic spinoff.

One Anomaly Worth Watching

Year Free Cash Flow Dividend Paid FCF Coverage FY2025 $2,667M $1,192M 2.24x FY2024 $2,913M $1,201M 2.43x FY2023 $274M $1,198M 0.23x FY2022 $2,391M $1,223M 1.96x FY2021 $2,994M $1,210M 2.47x

Fiscal 2023 stands out. Operating cash flow collapsed to $637 million, and free cash flow dropped to $274 million. The dividend exceeded free cash flow by more than 4x that year. This stemmed from the tax-free spinoff of Emerson’s Climate Technologies business to Copeland in October 2023, which generated an $11.1 billion accounting gain but disrupted normal cash operations.

The company maintained its $1.2 billion dividend commitment during this transition year, demonstrating management’s resolve. Cash flow has since normalized, with fiscal 2024 and 2025 both generating over $2.6 billion in free cash flow and healthy 2.2x to 2.4x coverage ratios.

This Dividend Looks Secure

Dividend Safety Rating: Safe

The free cash flow payout ratio of 44.7% provides ample cushion, the balance sheet weathered a major restructuring without cutting the dividend, and management raised the payout by 5.2% in November. The 68-year streak speaks to institutional commitment beyond quarterly results.

Emerson works for income if you can accept modest 1-2% annual dividend growth and a below-average yield. However, the company’s 1.1% five-year dividend CAGR suggests a conservative approach to payout increases.