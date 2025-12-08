Emerson Electric Has Raised Its Dividend for 68 Years and the Streak Looks Secure

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) has paid dividends for 68 consecutive years, but can the industrial automation giant maintain that streak? With a 1.54% yield and recent earnings volatility, income investors need to look beyond the surface. I analyzed payout ratios, cash flow coverage, and the balance sheet to determine whether this dividend is truly safe.
The Dividend at a Glance
|Metric
|Value
|Annual Dividend
|$2.11 per share
|Dividend Yield
|1.54%
|Consecutive Years of Increases
|68 years
|Most Recent Increase
|5.2% (November 2025)
|Dividend Aristocrat Status
|Yes (25+ years)
Emerson raised its quarterly dividend to $0.555 per share in November 2025, marking a 5.2% increase and extending one of the longest dividend streaks in American industry.
Comfortable Payout Ratios With Room to Spare
|Metric
|FY2025 Value
|Assessment
|Earnings Payout Ratio
|35.2%
|Healthy
|FCF Payout Ratio
|44.7%
|Healthy
|Operating Cash Flow Coverage
|2.60x
|Strong
Emerson paid $1.19 billion in dividends against $2.67 billion in free cash flow during fiscal 2025, producing a FCF payout ratio of 44.7%. That leaves $1.48 billion in retained cash for debt reduction, acquisitions, or the $1.24 billion in share buybacks the company executed.
The earnings payout ratio stands at 35.2% based on fiscal 2025 EPS of $6.00. This marks a dramatic improvement from 60.7% in fiscal 2020, when pandemic pressures squeezed profitability.
Operating cash flow of $3.10 billion covered the dividend 2.6 times over, providing substantial cushion even before accounting for capital expenditures of $431 million.
One Anomaly Worth Watching
|Year
|Free Cash Flow
|Dividend Paid
|FCF Coverage
|FY2025
|$2,667M
|$1,192M
|2.24x
|FY2024
|$2,913M
|$1,201M
|2.43x
|FY2023
|$274M
|$1,198M
|0.23x
|FY2022
|$2,391M
|$1,223M
|1.96x
|FY2021
|$2,994M
|$1,210M
|2.47x
Fiscal 2023 stands out. Operating cash flow collapsed to $637 million, and free cash flow dropped to $274 million. The dividend exceeded free cash flow by more than 4x that year. This stemmed from the tax-free spinoff of Emerson’s Climate Technologies business to Copeland in October 2023, which generated an $11.1 billion accounting gain but disrupted normal cash operations.
The company maintained its $1.2 billion dividend commitment during this transition year, demonstrating management’s resolve. Cash flow has since normalized, with fiscal 2024 and 2025 both generating over $2.6 billion in free cash flow and healthy 2.2x to 2.4x coverage ratios.
This Dividend Looks Secure
Dividend Safety Rating: Safe
The free cash flow payout ratio of 44.7% provides ample cushion, the balance sheet weathered a major restructuring without cutting the dividend, and management raised the payout by 5.2% in November. The 68-year streak speaks to institutional commitment beyond quarterly results.
Emerson works for income if you can accept modest 1-2% annual dividend growth and a below-average yield. However, the company’s 1.1% five-year dividend CAGR suggests a conservative approach to payout increases.