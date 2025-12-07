S&P 500
Exxon Mobil’s 43 Year Dividend Streak Looks Secure Despite Falling Earnings

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) pays $3.96 annually per share with a 3.38% yield. Exxon has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years.
  • Exxon’s payout ratios stand at 57.6% on earnings and 54.4% on free cash flow. Both metrics provide comfortable coverage.
  • Net income fell from $55.7B in 2022 to $33.7B in 2024. The dividend remains secure due to strong balance sheet strength.
William Temple
Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) pays an annual dividend of $3.96 per share, yielding 3.38%. The company has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years, maintaining that streak through the 2020 oil price collapse. The question is whether this dividend remains sustainable as earnings decline from recent peaks.

Metric Value
Annual Dividend $3.96 per share
Dividend Yield 3.38%
Consecutive Years of Increases 43 years
Most Recent Payment December 10, 2025
Dividend Aristocrat Status Yes

Payout Ratios Show Comfortable Coverage

XOM’s earnings payout ratio stands at 57.6%, calculated from TTM diluted EPS of $6.88 against the $3.96 annual dividend. This leaves substantial room even if earnings soften further.

The free cash flow picture is tighter but healthy. In 2024, XOM generated $30.7 billion in free cash flow (operating cash flow of $55.0 billion minus capex of $24.3 billion) and paid $16.7 billion in dividends. That produces an FCF payout ratio of 54.4%.

Metric TTM Value Assessment
Earnings Payout Ratio 57.6% Healthy
FCF Payout Ratio 54.4% Healthy
Operating Cash Flow Coverage 3.3x Strong

The concern is the trend. Net income fell from $55.7 billion in 2022 to $33.7 billion in 2024. Q3 2025 earnings dropped 12.3% year over year. If this decline continues, payout ratios will rise.

A Fortress Balance Sheet Provides Cushion

XOM’s balance sheet is exceptionally strong. Net debt of $53.3 billion against EBITDA of $61.7 billion produces a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.86x. Interest coverage stands at 53.7x, meaning debt service barely registers against operating income.

Metric Value Assessment
Debt-to-Equity 0.26 Conservative
Net Debt-to-EBITDA 0.86x Low
Interest Coverage 53.7x Strong
Cash on Hand $13.9B Solid Buffer

This financial strength proved critical in 2020, when XOM posted a $22.4 billion loss but maintained the $14.9 billion dividend by drawing on its balance sheet.

The 2020 Test Revealed Both Commitment and Risk

XOM’s 43-year dividend growth streak survived the 2020 pandemic, but required paying dividends from the balance sheet when free cash flow turned negative. The company paid $14.9 billion in dividends against negative $2.6 billion in FCF that year.

Management has since restored profitability. From 2022 through 2024, XOM generated an average of $40.9 billion in annual free cash flow, well above the current $16.7 billion dividend requirement.

This Dividend Is Safe but Cyclicality Remains

Dividend Safety Rating: Safe

XOM’s dividend is secure based on current payout ratios of approximately 55% on both earnings and free cash flow, combined with a conservative balance sheet. The 43-year growth streak reflects genuine commitment.

XOM works for income if oil prices remain above $70 per barrel and the company maintains capital discipline. Watch closely if crude falls below $60, which could pressure both earnings and cash flow enough to threaten dividend growth, though likely not the dividend itself given the balance sheet strength.

