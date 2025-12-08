Nike Beats Estimates by 81% While Under Armour Swings to Loss

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE: UA) reported recent earnings revealing two athletic brands moving in opposite directions. Nike beat estimates by 81% in Q1 FY2026 while fighting margin pressure. Under Armour missed by 116% in Q2 FY2026, swinging from profit to loss year over year.

One Beat Big. One Collapsed.

Nike reported $0.49 per share in its August quarter against expectations of $0.27, delivering an 81% earnings surprise on revenue of $11.72 billion. The company has exceeded estimates in seven of its last eight quarters, averaging roughly 35% surprises. However, net income dropped to $727 million from over $1 billion a year earlier, and operating margin compressed to 7.9%. Gross margin held at 42.2%, but operating expenses ate into profitability as the company invested in digital infrastructure and premium product lines.

Under Armour reported a loss of $0.04 per share in its September quarter, missing the $0.27 profit estimate by 116%. Revenue fell 7.1% to $1.30 billion, with footwear down 16% and North America down 8%. Gross margin dropped 250 basis points to 47.3% as supply chain costs and promotional activity squeezed profitability. Operating income collapsed 90% to $17 million. A year earlier, the same quarter delivered $170 million in net income.

Metric Nike Q1 FY2026 Under Armour Q2 FY2026 Revenue Growth +1.1% YoY -7.1% YoY Operating Margin 7.9% 1.3% Net Income $727M -$19M (loss) Gross Margin 42.2% 47.3%

Premium Push vs. Survival Mode

Nike is leaning into premium products and digital channels to protect pricing power. The company continues shifting customers toward higher-margin items: limited editions, sustainability-focused lines, and performance gear tied to specific athletes. That strategy supports gross margin even as volume growth stalls. The dividend yield of 2.44% signals confidence in cash generation despite earnings pressure.

Under Armour is trying to stabilize North America while leaning on international growth, particularly in EMEA, which showed strength in the quarter. But footwear remains weak, and the company guided for revenue down 4% to 5% for the full fiscal year. SG&A expenses rose 12% as the company invested in marketing to rebuild brand relevance. Under Armour bought back $25 million of stock in the quarter, but cash dropped 25% year over year to $396 million.

Nike Reports Again December 18

Nike’s next earnings report lands December 18, and prediction markets show 92% confidence the company will beat the $0.37 consensus estimate. That optimism reflects Nike’s recent pattern of exceeding lowered expectations. Under Armour has no comparable catalyst on the immediate horizon, and guidance suggests continued revenue declines through fiscal 2026.

Two Different Trajectories

Nike continues to beat earnings estimates while managing margin compression through premium product positioning and digital channel expansion. The company’s forward P/E of 44x reflects market uncertainty about growth prospects despite consistent estimate beats. The stock has declined 52% over five years.

Under Armour faces execution challenges as it attempts to stabilize North American sales while expanding internationally. The company swung from $0.30 profit to a $0.04 loss year over year in the same quarter. Management guidance projects continued revenue declines of 4% to 5% for fiscal 2026. The stock trades at 0.38x sales.