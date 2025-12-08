S&P 500
6,842.80
-0.44%
Dow Jones
47,718.00
-0.49%
Nasdaq 100
25,595.00
-0.42%
Russell 2000
2,526.80
+0.14%
FTSE 100
9,639.70
-0.24%
Nikkei 225
50,234.00
-0.79%
Stock Market Live December 8: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Ahead of the Fed

Investing

Nike Beats Estimates by 81% While Under Armour Swings to Loss

Quick Read

  • Nike (NKE) beat Q1 FY2026 estimates by 81% but net income fell to $727M from over $1B a year earlier.
  • Under Armour (UA) missed estimates by 116% and swung to a $19M loss from $170M profit in the prior year quarter.
  • Nike operating margin compressed to 7.9% while Under Armour collapsed to 1.3%.
  • If you’re thinking about retiring or know someone who is, there are three quick questions causing many Americans to realize they can retire earlier than expected. take 5 minutes to learn more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Nike Beats Estimates by 81% While Under Armour Swings to Loss

© Wikimedia Commons

Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE: UA) reported recent earnings revealing two athletic brands moving in opposite directions. Nike beat estimates by 81% in Q1 FY2026 while fighting margin pressure. Under Armour missed by 116% in Q2 FY2026, swinging from profit to loss year over year.

One Beat Big. One Collapsed.

Nike reported $0.49 per share in its August quarter against expectations of $0.27, delivering an 81% earnings surprise on revenue of $11.72 billion. The company has exceeded estimates in seven of its last eight quarters, averaging roughly 35% surprises. However, net income dropped to $727 million from over $1 billion a year earlier, and operating margin compressed to 7.9%. Gross margin held at 42.2%, but operating expenses ate into profitability as the company invested in digital infrastructure and premium product lines.

Under Armour reported a loss of $0.04 per share in its September quarter, missing the $0.27 profit estimate by 116%. Revenue fell 7.1% to $1.30 billion, with footwear down 16% and North America down 8%. Gross margin dropped 250 basis points to 47.3% as supply chain costs and promotional activity squeezed profitability. Operating income collapsed 90% to $17 million. A year earlier, the same quarter delivered $170 million in net income.

Metric Nike Q1 FY2026 Under Armour Q2 FY2026
Revenue Growth +1.1% YoY -7.1% YoY
Operating Margin 7.9% 1.3%
Net Income $727M -$19M (loss)
Gross Margin 42.2% 47.3%

Premium Push vs. Survival Mode

Nike is leaning into premium products and digital channels to protect pricing power. The company continues shifting customers toward higher-margin items: limited editions, sustainability-focused lines, and performance gear tied to specific athletes. That strategy supports gross margin even as volume growth stalls. The dividend yield of 2.44% signals confidence in cash generation despite earnings pressure.

Under Armour is trying to stabilize North America while leaning on international growth, particularly in EMEA, which showed strength in the quarter. But footwear remains weak, and the company guided for revenue down 4% to 5% for the full fiscal year. SG&A expenses rose 12% as the company invested in marketing to rebuild brand relevance. Under Armour bought back $25 million of stock in the quarter, but cash dropped 25% year over year to $396 million.

Nike Reports Again December 18

Nike’s next earnings report lands December 18, and prediction markets show 92% confidence the company will beat the $0.37 consensus estimate. That optimism reflects Nike’s recent pattern of exceeding lowered expectations. Under Armour has no comparable catalyst on the immediate horizon, and guidance suggests continued revenue declines through fiscal 2026.

Two Different Trajectories

Nike continues to beat earnings estimates while managing margin compression through premium product positioning and digital channel expansion. The company’s forward P/E of 44x reflects market uncertainty about growth prospects despite consistent estimate beats. The stock has declined 52% over five years.

Under Armour faces execution challenges as it attempts to stabilize North American sales while expanding internationally. The company swung from $0.30 profit to a $0.04 loss year over year in the same quarter. Management guidance projects continued revenue declines of 4% to 5% for fiscal 2026. The stock trades at 0.38x sales.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

How the Holiday Season Will Affect Under Armour and Nike
Trey Thoelcke |

How the Holiday Season Will Affect Under Armour and Nike

Until late October, Under Armour was handily outperforming Nike. That changed when Under Armour's very high valuation and expectations finally…
Dollar General Beats Estimates by 36% as Dollar Tree Stumbles
William Temple |

Dollar General Beats Estimates by 36% as Dollar Tree Stumbles

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) both reported November quarter results this week with wildly different outcomes.…
Deckers Outdoor Stock Plummets After Earnings
Joel South |

Deckers Outdoor Stock Plummets After Earnings

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) delivered better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, but the market punished the stock…
Why Merrill Lynch Loves Nike, Under Armour and Footwear Retail Stocks
Lee Jackson |

Why Merrill Lynch Loves Nike, Under Armour and Footwear Retail Stocks

The beautiful thing for investors when they buy the top companies in casual athletic wear and footwear is that eventually…
How Under Armour Whiffed on Earnings
Chris Lange |

How Under Armour Whiffed on Earnings

Under Armour said its results were hurt by liquidation sales at Sports Authority. However, Under Armour is still having a better year than Nike.
Oppenheimer Remains Cautious Ahead of Under Armour Earnings
Chris Lange |

Oppenheimer Remains Cautious Ahead of Under Armour Earnings

Under Armour is scheduled to release its most recent quarterly results in the coming week but everything may not go…
Nike Is Worst Performing Dow Stock of 2016 — Down 19%
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Nike Is Worst Performing Dow Stock of 2016 — Down 19%

In a year in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average performed extremely well, Nike performed very poorly.
Ulta Delivers 15th Beat in 16 Quarters as e.l.f. Profitability Crumbles
William Temple |

Ulta Delivers 15th Beat in 16 Quarters as e.l.f. Profitability Crumbles

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) and Ulta Beauty (Nasdaq: ULTA) recently reported earnings revealing opposite trajectories. e.l.f. beat estimates with $0.68…
Nike Up 9% Premarket as Earnings Report Sparks Confidence
247patrick |

Nike Up 9% Premarket as Earnings Report Sparks Confidence

Nike reported earnings and gross margins that beat Wall Street estimates, sending the shares up sharply in Friday's premarket.

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 15,144,290
+$1.25
+9.35%
$14.62
Weyerhaeuser
WY Vol: 4,863,866
+$0.91
+4.20%
$22.60
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 79,718,427
+$1.04
+3.97%
$27.12
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 3,621,550
+$4.03
+3.13%
$132.62
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 143,582
+$29.93
+3.11%
$993.20

Top Losing Stocks

Air Products & Chemicals
APD Vol: 1,496,418
-$21.82
8.37%
$238.87
Dollar General
DG Vol: 3,046,670
-$7.18
5.42%
$125.20
Boston Scientific
BSX Vol: 7,061,601
-$4.55
4.67%
$92.97
Lululemon
LULU Vol: 2,593,378
-$8.06
4.24%
$181.95
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 53,725,669
-$4.11
4.10%
$96.14