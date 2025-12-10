S&P 500
Will Meta Platforms (META) Stock Hit $1,000 in 2027?

Quick Read

  • Meta Platforms (META) recorded 26.2% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2025, mainly based on app advertisement sales.
  • Meta Platforms plans to spend $600 billion on U.S. infrastructure and job investments over the next three years.
  • It’s possible but unlikely that META stock will gain 25% in 2026 and then repeat that feat in 2027.
  • Meta Platforms (META) recorded 26.2% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2025, mainly based on app advertisement sales.
  • Meta Platforms plans to spend $600 billion on U.S. infrastructure and job investments over the next three years.
  • It's possible but unlikely that META stock will gain 25% in 2026 and then repeat that feat in 2027.
By David Moadel Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Will Meta Platforms (META) Stock Hit $1,000 in 2027?

© Derick Hudson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Guided by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is a business seeking a direction. Is Meta Platforms a social media giant, a metaverse pioneer, or an artificial intelligence (AI) technology trailblazer?

Some investors have expressed disappointment about the performance of Meta Platforms’ Reality Labs metaverse/virtual reality (VR) business unit. On the other hand, Meta Platforms has more than 4 billion eyeballs on its social media applications globally.

Thus, Meta Platforms is a force to be reckoned with and META stock could be poised for significant upside. In an optimistic scenario, the Meta Platforms share price could even reach $1,000 by the end of 2027 — but don’t place any bets until you’ve reviewed the catalysts and concerns.

A Decent Year for META Stock

Since 2025 is nearly over, we can assess the year’s performance of Meta Platforms stock. The shares are up 11% year to date and are only up 5% over the past 12 months.

That’s a decent performance, but it’s nothing to write home about. Frankly, META stock hasn’t been so magnificent lately even though Meta Platforms is a member of the Magnificent Seven.

To hit $1,000 by the end of 2027, Meta Platforms stock would have to rise 54% from its current price of approximately $650. Even with a strong finish in December of this year, META stock would need to gain around 25% in 2026 and another 25% in 2027.

At least, we can say that Meta Platforms stock looks reasonably valued after a decent but not spectacular 2025. At the moment, Meta Platforms has a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.79x, which isn’t excessive for a mega-cap technology firm.

While it doesn’t appear to be over-valued, Meta Platforms will still need to demonstrate robust financial growth for META stock to reach $1,000. So, let’s take a glance at the most recent quarterly data and analyze Meta Platforms’s growth trajectory.

Reliant on Ad Revenue

Here are the need-to-know data points. In the third quarter of 2025, Meta Platforms’ total revenue grew 26.2% year over year to $51.242 billion versus $40.589 billion in the year-earlier quarter. As usual, the majority of Meta Platforms’ quarterly revenue ($50.082 billion for Q3 2025) came from the company’s Advertising segment.

Looking at it from another angle, nearly all of Meta Platforms’ quarterly revenue ($50.772 billion) was derived from the company’s “Family of Apps” (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.). Suffice it to say, then, that app-based advertisements continue to be Meta Platforms’ bread and butter. 

Turning to the company’s bottom-line results, Meta Platforms’ net income declined 82.7% from $15.688 billion in the year-earlier quarter to $2.709 billion in Q3 2025. This occurred despite Meta Platforms aforementioned revenue growth.

There’s no need to panic about this, though, as Meta Platforms’ year-on-year net income decline may just be a one-time tax-accounting issue. As it turns out, the company’s “provision for income taxes” jumped from $2.134 billion in 2024’s third quarter to $18.954 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

The critics may be willing to overlook Meta Platforms’ steep net income drop-off, but there’s another possible objection. In particular, they could complain that Meta Platforms relies heavily on social media app ad revenue.

That may be the case, but Zuckerberg clearly wants to expand Meta Platforms into new, intriguing technology fields. Will the CEO’s bold vision be a boon for Meta Platforms, though?

Pivoting From Metaverse to AI

After multiple quarters of operating losses from Meta Platforms’ Reality Labs division, investors may be relieved to see Zuckerberg shifting his attention to AI instead of the metaverse. Lately, there’s been talk about Meta Platforms possibly gearing up to introduce next-generation AI glasses next year. 

However, Meta Platforms will need to effectively parlay its legions of app users into a loyal base of AI tech consumers. Until that happens, Meta Platforms’ foray into AI technology will be quite costly. 

From 2024’s third quarter to Q3 2025, Meta Platforms’ research and development expenses ramped up 35.5%, from $11.177 billion to $15.144 billion. Plus, there are no signs that Meta Platforms’ spending spree will end anytime soon. 

Just this year, Meta Platforms expects to have spent a mind-blowing $72 billion on AI technology.  Over the next three years, the company plans to spend $600 billion on U.S. infrastructure and job investments, presumably to include AI tech development.

It’s a costly pivot, and there’s no assurance that Meta Platforms will convert its millions of eyeballs into enthusiastic AI glasses wearers. Remember, Meta Platforms tried to get consumers to wear VR headsets but that didn’t work out as planned.

Rein in Your Optimism

Meta Platforms can rely on its massive app advertising revenue for growth, but the next chapter in the company’s story hasn’t been written yet. Zuckerberg’s AI obsession may turn out to be a costly misstep, just as Reality Labs ended up.

Hence, it’s possible but unlikely that META stock will gain 25% in 2026 and then gain another 25% in 2027. Getting Meta Platforms shares to $1,000 is a tall order that would require strong evidence that the company’s spending spree is justified. So far, the proof just isn’t there yet, so investors should stay cautious for now.

