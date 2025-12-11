S&P 500
Solana vs. Avalanche: Which Scalable Network Will Outgrow the Other in 2026?

Quick Read

  • Solana processes nearly 1,000 transactions per second with rock-bottom costs. Its TVL recently surpassed $10B.
  • Avalanche’s subnet system allows custom chains for enterprise DeFi applications. It can theoretically handle 6,500 transactions per second.
  • Solana has stronger network effects in gaming and trading. Avalanche attracts developers seeking independent application infrastructure.
  • Solana has stronger network effects in gaming and trading. Avalanche attracts developers seeking independent application infrastructure.
Published
Solana vs. Avalanche: Which Scalable Network Will Outgrow the Other in 2026?

© Arsenii Palivoda / Shutterstock.com

There are some personal finance experts out there who would recommend that no investors touch crypto with a 10-foot pole. I can certainly understand that sentiment, given the volatility and risk level assigned to this more speculative asset class. But it’s also true that investors who have held even a small percentage of their portfolio in crypto over the past few years have likely done incredibly well. 

In my view, holding a truly diversified portfolio of assets is important. For some, that may or may not include cryptocurrencies. But of the top-tier layer-1 networks out there, Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) and Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) are two of my top picks.

Let’s dive into the bull case underpinning each, and which may be the better investment for those thinking long-term right now. 

Solana

Close up of upward arrow and Solana symbol with virtual screen background
Creativa Images / Shutterstock.com

Solana logo on a price chart heading higher

Solana is really among the most scalable and lowest-cost networks out there. That’s this project’s selling point, and it’s the reason why so many developers, users and investors have continued to flock to this platform over time. 

Being able to process nearly 1,000 transactions per second (and well more than that, theoretically), Solana has become a top network for decentralized exchanges and other projects focused on high-volume trading due to this network’s speed, but also its rock-bottom transaction costs. 

Solana’s extremely high throughput single chain has driven incredible adoption in the trading and gaming sectors, though some investors are eyeing growth with the AI sector. With a TVL that has exploded above the $10 billion level of late, and more than 17,000 developers supporting its network, Solana is among the few pure-play layer-1 networks that is driving the kind of scale in user engagement many investors view as a prerequisite for price growth over time. 

With its Firedancer and Alpenglow upgrades enhancing scalability further, Solana is a top crypto I’m focusing on as a potential buying opportunity in 2026. 

Avalanche

Cryptocurrency trading or exchange concept: Male hand index finger pressing computer key with Avalanche token logo.
Morrowind / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche logo on a keyboard

Another scalable layer-1 network I’ve had on my watch list for a long time is Avalanche. 

What differentiates Avalanche from Solana and other similar networks is the project’s focus on utilizing separate blockchains to validate transactions in scale and at very attractive speeds and cost as well. With a theoretical output of around 6,500 transactions per second, I’d argue that Avalanche is one of Solana’s true rivals in the world of high-speed, low-cost networks. 

Via its Snow protocol, Avalanche has enticed a broad range of developers looking to build out enterprise DeFi applications. This has led to a subnet system which provides custom chains many application developers want, for dedicated support and the ability to run their own applications independently of a broader system (with fewer downside risks to potential outages, etc., which has plagued Solana in the past). 

With impressive partnerships incoming (again, tied to this network’s use of subnets and unique blockchains), I think Avalanche could be a dominant force in the world of layer-1 cryptos one day.

Which Is the Better Pick for 2026?

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Judge banging a gavel on her desk

Solana is clearly the larger of the two players, with an established moat in the gaming and trading areas of crypto, which so far have been more lucrative.

That said, I’d say that more of the newer and exciting applications are being built on Avalanche, in part due to this network’s unique underlying structure. 

In my view, both are solid picks and I’d have both in my portfolio as a way to play some higher-beta growth potential in 2026. But if I had to choose, I’d go with Solana, mainly due to this project’s network effects and its impressive scalability advantages other blockchains don’t possess to the same degree. 

