S&P 500
6,540.60
-2.14%
Dow Jones
45,791.10
-0.86%
Nasdaq 100
24,024.00
-3.52%
Russell 2000
2,306.42
-2.35%
FTSE 100
9,446.60
-1.16%
Nikkei 225
48,393.80
-2.94%
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Surges on Strong Jobs, Nvidia Reports

Investing

3 Reasons Why These 3 Cryptos Are Worth Buying

Quick Read

  • Investing in cryptocurrencies can be a scary exercise, but this high-growth asset class has provided outsized upside for those who have stayed committed in recent years.
  • Here are three of the highest-quality crypto projects I think investors may want to consider as long-term holdings as part of a well-diversified portfolio.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Chris MacDonald
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 Reasons Why These 3 Cryptos Are Worth Buying

© Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Investors thinking about putting some capital to work in the cryptocurrency sector have thousands of tokens to choose from. With plenty of innovation to invest in, and a range of different networks with unique operating models to choose from, the task of adding some higher-growth exposure to one’s portfolio in the digital assets realm can be a daunting one. 

That said, I’ve reduced my watch list down to about 20 top tokens I’m watching closely right now. Of this group, there are three that stand out to me as buying opportunities, particularly for investors with a long-term investing time horizon. 

I should not that investing in any digital asset is a far from risk-less exercise. These are highly volatile assets that can surge (and plunge) very dramatically in short amounts of time. As such, I still believe that allocating a small portion of one’s portfolio to these tokens is the best long-term strategy. 

But for those looking to do just that, here are three of my top picks right now. 

Solana (SOL)

Solana SOL Cryptocurrency Physical Coin placed on crypto altcoins and lit with orange and blue lights in the dark Backgrond. Macro shot. Selective focus.
DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Solana logo on a gold token

One of the most efficient blockchains available to investors, Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is one network I continue to think will be the backbone of where most decentralized finance (DeFi) applications are built over the long-term. 

That’s mostly due to the sheer technological superiority of Solana’s underlying blockchain technology. With the ability to support more than 10,000 transactions per second and a rock-bottom cost of typically just a few pennies per transaction, developers and users have flocked to this platform as the place to trade decentralized assets (from derivatives to NFTs or other tokens via Solana-backed decentralized exchanges). As this transaction volume continues to increases, the company’s network effects will continue to improve, and its valuation should follow suit.

That’s been the case historically, at least. 

The other two key catalysts I’d focus on besides impressive user growth is Solana’s impressive TVL/ecosystem growth, as well as surging institutional and developer adoption. In terms of ecosystem growth, Solana’s nearly $3.5 million in daily fees from more than $265 million in spot trading volume seen over a number of 24-hour periods is impressive, as is the company’s recent total value locked (TVL) record of $12.2 billion. 

Institutional investors and developers also appear keen to focus their efforts on Solana, with a number of recent partnerships within the crypto ecosystem (and from outside) continuing to bolster this token. Solana remains a long-term buy in my books. 

Ondo (ONDO)

Real Estate House Inspection Before Purchase. Inspector Using Magnifier Glass
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

A magnifying glass overseeing little toy houses

For investors bullish about the future of tokenization, Ondo (CRYPTO:ONDO) is a great option to consider right now. 

What Ondo is intent on creating is a world in which real world assets are able to be tokenized and traded on-chain. Utilizing blockchain technology to sell a house, a piece of a business, or some other key real-world asset may seem farfetched. But such deals are already taking place on blockchains like Ondo, and there are trillions of dollars of assets that can potentially flow into these vehicles over time. 

Unlike using traditional real estate agents and other money managers to put deals together, the idea is that large transactions can take place with much greater efficiency, less friction, and also importantly at a much lower cost than using other middlemen. This is one of the key areas of utility I think is important to focus on, and is what drives my bullish long-term thesis around Ondo.

In terms of transaction volume, Ondo’s on-chain trading volume has recent seen a 46% surge, coinciding with rather robust price appreciation before this recent dip. I think as the project continues to integrate more in the way of stocks and ETFs to its trading platform, this will become one of the go-to options for those looking to successfully bridge the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance. 

Finally, I think it’s important for investors to consider Ondo’s resilience in past market cycles. Rising more than 1,000% in this past bull market rally following the so-called “crypto winter” in 2022 from peak to trough, Ondo has seen olid momentum during past bull market rallies. I think that’s likely to be the case moving forward. 

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Buy or sell buttons concept. Close up computer screen view background of stock exchange market order online trading strategy choice of buying and selling crypto currency shares to get profit growth.
Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Trading platform, with a “buy” and “sell” button

I’ve covered Hyperliquid (CRYPTO:HYPE) a few times now, and the bullish thesis I have around Hyperliquid really sounds quite similar to my thoughts around Ondo.

As a leading next-generation decentralized perpetual futures exchange, Hyperliquid enables traders, speculators and long-term investors like you and I to either hedge out positions or add exposure to certain tokens with smaller up-front capital outlays.

Whether you like derivatives or not, they’re an integral piece of the financial plumbing we take for granted in the world of traditional finance. Those looking to hedge key earnings events for a particular company, or hedge market-related risks, may go to the options market to do so. In the world of DeFi, it’s a lot harder – but that’s where Hyperliquid comes in.

The project’s non-cyclical revenue model includes a range of products, from perpetual futures to a treasury platform, allowing much more resiliency in terms of income streams over time.

And with a number of strategic partnerships under way, thanks to the protocol’s treasury, I think there’s plenty of upside for investors banking on continued integration between traditional finance and blockchain projects like Hyperliquid. 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Solana (SOL) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts
Sam Daodu | Mar 17, 2024

Solana (SOL) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts

Solana (SOL) has been one of the go-to crypto assets for investors due to its blazing-fast transaction speeds and innovative…
Chris MacDonald | Nov 3, 2025

My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in November

For investors looking at adding some portfolio exposure to the cryptocurrency sector, there are thousands of options to choose from…
3 Top Crypto To Buy In August
Chris MacDonald | Jul 26, 2025

3 Top Crypto To Buy In August

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve seen the kinds of returns the crypto sector has provided thus far…
Solana vs. Ethereum: It Hasn’t Been a Fair Fight Lately
Chris MacDonald | Mar 23, 2024

Solana vs. Ethereum: It Hasn’t Been a Fair Fight Lately

Much ado has been made about the potential of various “Ethereum killers” in the market. Certainly, Solana and its market capitalization of…
If You Invested $1,000 in Solana When It Launched, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today
Chris MacDonald | Oct 15, 2024

If You Invested $1,000 in Solana When It Launched, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is among the top cryptocurrency projects I haven’t really had the chance to dive too deep into here…
This Millionaire-Maker Crypto Continues to Surge, and Won’t Stop
Chris MacDonald | Feb 12, 2025

This Millionaire-Maker Crypto Continues to Surge, and Won’t Stop

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
The Only 3 Cryptos Long-Term Defensive Investors Should Own
Chris MacDonald | Aug 18, 2024

The Only 3 Cryptos Long-Term Defensive Investors Should Own

The Biden administration has been critical of crypto, with banks hesitant, regulators aggressive, and adoption slowing. However, a Trump presidency…
Binance Coin (BNB) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts
Chris MacDonald | May 17, 2024

Binance Coin (BNB) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts

24/7 Insights: Binance Coin, or BNB, is the native token of the Binance exchange and the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency by…
Prediction: Solana’s About to Surge Right Past a $100 Billion Market Cap Toward a $250 Billion Market Cap Next Year
Chris MacDonald | Nov 21, 2024

Prediction: Solana’s About to Surge Right Past a $100 Billion Market Cap Toward a $250 Billion Market Cap Next Year

In October, Solana’s (CRYPTO:SOL) price surged 11.2%, becoming the top-performing asset among the top 20 crypto projects. This trend has…

Top Gaining Stocks

Walmart
WMT Vol: 50,264,803
+$6.50
+6.46%
$107.11
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 2,279,858
+$34.25
+4.87%
$737.00
GE HealthCare
GEHC Vol: 8,168,140
+$2.44
+3.37%
$74.75
Erie Indemnity
ERIE Vol: 159,805
+$8.00
+2.81%
$293.06
FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 627,641
+$6.03
+2.26%
$273.05

Top Losing Stocks

Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 3,759,707
-$15.88
10.95%
$129.17
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 46,961,287
-$24.55
10.87%
$201.37
Insulet
PODD Vol: 1,800,647
-$33.47
9.66%
$312.89
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 8,691,698
-$16.74
9.49%
$159.57
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 11,342,128
-$13.74
8.92%
$140.23