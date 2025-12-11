S&P 500
6,862.00
-0.40%
Dow Jones
48,065.90
-0.10%
Nasdaq 100
25,633.20
-0.57%
Russell 2000
2,559.87
-0.41%
FTSE 100
9,659.60
-0.28%
Nikkei 225
50,570.00
-0.71%
Live: Oracle (ORCL) Down 13% After Q2 Earnings – Wall Street Reacts

Investing

The Monthly Income ETFs I’d Use to Offset Social Security

Quick Read

  • SPHD targets low-volatility S&P 500 dividend stocks.
  • PFF holds U.S. preferred shares.
  • JEPI uses covered calls to generate income for investors.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The Monthly Income ETFs I’d Use to Offset Social Security

© MGS / Shutterstock.com

 

A lot of people enter retirement feeling optimistic about their prospects, only to realize that they don’t have nearly as much income as they need to cover their expenses with ease. And much of that boils down to an overreliance on Social Security.

The average monthly Social Security benefit today is only a little more than $2,000. Granted, you may have a larger monthly benefit coming your way if you earn above-average wages. But Social Security is also facing the possibility of benefit cuts in the future. So before you start counting on getting your money in full, you may want to have a backup plan.

Even if Social Security  doesn’t end up cutting benefits broadly, it’s a good idea to set yourself up with extra retirement income to supplement those monthly checks. Here are three ETFs you can look at that pay investors on a monthly basis.

1. The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

If you’re chasing the largest monthly return you can get, the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) probably isn’t for you. Because the fund applies a low-volatility filter when choosing investments, it limits its upside.

But what SPHD gives you instead is access to companies within the S&P 500 that pay generous dividends without marked swings. That could give you access to steady, predictable income in retirement when you need it the most. SPHD pays out monthly distributions, so you can factor those into your income on top of whatever Social Security pays you each month.

2. The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) holds a diversified portfolio of U.S. preferred shares, which pay dividends on a regular basis and still represent an ownership share in a given company. The dividends the fund collects are then distributed to investors on a monthly basis, making it a source of steady income for retirement.

PFF is a good investment for people who may want a higher yield than a typical dividend ETF but aren’t willing to take on a ton of risk. When combined with Social Security, it could result in a respectable monthly income.

However, you should know that PFF holds a lot of assets within the financial sector. If that sector experiences a meltdown, it could impact the fund’s performance.

3. The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) invests in a portfolio of large U.S. businesses for relative stability and value. However, the fund also issues covered calls that generate income, allowing it to pay investors on a monthly basis.

Because the fund tends to focus on established businesses with relatively low volatility, it’s a moderate-risk investment for retirees. As is the case with any fund that offers covered calls, you may not see as much growth out of JEPI as with other income ETFs. But if you value predictable income over portfolio gains, it could be a great way to supplement your monthly Social Security checks.

Must Read

What savvy investors are reading now

The New Report That's Changing Retirement Income
Austin Smith |

The New Report That's Changing Retirement Income
How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks
David Beren |

How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks

Continue Reading

This High-Yield ETF Could Supplement Your Social Security Retirement Checks
Maurie Backman |

This High-Yield ETF Could Supplement Your Social Security Retirement Checks

  There are millions of older Americans today who collect monthly benefits from Social Security. But for many retirees, Social…
I’d Skip SCHD And Buy These Monthly Income ETFs Instead
Maurie Backman |

I’d Skip SCHD And Buy These Monthly Income ETFs Instead

  One of the best ways to earn passive income is to build yourself an investment portfolio that does the…
DIVO, SPHD & PFF: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income
David Moadel |

DIVO, SPHD & PFF: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income

At various stages of life, we can have different financial goals and this will mean owning different exchange traded funds…
JEPI vs. SPHD: Which Monthly Dividend ETF Wins?
Vandita Jadeja |

JEPI vs. SPHD: Which Monthly Dividend ETF Wins?

Passive income investors like me are always on the lookout for different ways to generate extra income. If you can…
3 High-Yield ETFs You Could Retire With
Maurie Backman |

3 High-Yield ETFs You Could Retire With

  Once you retire, you’ll probably have Social Security to help cover your bills. But those monthly benefits may not…
Monthly Dividend ETFs Investors Should Load Up On
Vandita Jadeja |

Monthly Dividend ETFs Investors Should Load Up On

The world of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is vast and ever-expanding. With several options to choose from, it can become overwhelming…
3 ETFs For Brand New Dividend Investors To Own
Vandita Jadeja |

3 ETFs For Brand New Dividend Investors To Own

It is never too late to start your investment journey, and if you’re a beginner, investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs)…
Is SPHD a Good Retirement Investment for Boomers?
Maurie Backman |

Is SPHD a Good Retirement Investment for Boomers?

  There’s a huge difference between building an investment portfolio for retirement and maintaining an investment portfolio in retirement. When…
3 High Yield Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
Rich Duprey |

3 High Yield Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly

Investing in high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart way to build wealth, offering a steady income stream while…

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 11,395,444
+$97.70
+15.62%
$723.00
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 7,965,059
+$12.41
+7.32%
$181.95
LKQ
LKQ Vol: 4,091,465
+$2.03
+7.21%
$30.20
Dow
DOW Vol: 11,968,299
+$1.48
+6.40%
$24.59
Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 2,018,540
+$3.75
+6.13%
$64.96

Top Losing Stocks

Uber
UBER Vol: 51,196,342
-$4.91
5.51%
$84.16
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 6,952,236
-$9.69
4.21%
$220.30
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 74,041,744
-$4.00
4.14%
$92.71
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 2,229,223
-$19.77
4.05%
$468.73
T-Mobile US
TMUS Vol: 8,175,535
-$6.03
2.99%
$195.32