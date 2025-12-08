S&P 500
6,842.80
-0.44%
Dow Jones
47,718.00
-0.49%
Nasdaq 100
25,595.00
-0.42%
Russell 2000
2,526.80
+0.14%
FTSE 100
9,639.70
-0.24%
Nikkei 225
50,234.00
-0.79%
Stock Market Live December 8: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Ahead of the Fed

Investing

This High-Yield ETF Could Supplement Your Social Security Retirement Checks

Quick Read

  • Retirees often need more than just Social Security to live comfortably.
  • JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (JEPI) generates monthly income by holding large-cap S&P 500 stocks and selling call options against them.
  • JEPI suits retirees with moderate risk tolerance seeking steady income beyond Social Security’s average $2,000 monthly benefit.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
This High-Yield ETF Could Supplement Your Social Security Retirement Checks

© pics five / Shutterstock.com

 

There are millions of older Americans today who collect monthly benefits from Social Security. But for many retirees, Social Security just isn’t enough.

The average monthly benefit today is a little over $2,000. But while that may suffice in covering the basics for some retirees with low expenses, it’s certainly not enough for an enjoyable retirement.

A $2,000 monthly check, for example, leaves little money left over for leisure, travel, and the other things you may want to do once you’re no longer committed to a job.

That’s why it’s a good idea to invest in assets that can generate income to supplement your Social Security checks. And you have numerous options in that regard.

A common strategy for retirees is to build a portfolio of dividend stocks. However, not only does that take work, but it also requires you to keep tabs on your investments regularly.

Some people find that an easier way to generate portfolio income is to buy shares of the right exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, instead. After all, it’s easier to manage one investment than a collection of stocks.

If you’re looking for a great asset to provide income on top of Social Security, you may want to look at the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). Let’s review JEPI’s strategy and why it may be a suitable investment for your retirement.

Why JEPI could be a good fit for your retirement portfolio

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an income-focused fund that’s ideal for investors who want stock market exposure and strong returns with less risk and volatility. JEPI focuses primarily on large-cap U.S. companies within the S&P 500 index — in other words, established businesses.

But JEPI doesn’t just hold a core group of stocks. Rather, there’s another component of the fund’s strategy — selling call options against its equity holdings.

Funds that sell call options get to collect a premium for them, and that’s what helps JEPI generate regular income for investors. In other words, other ETFs simply hold a bucket of stocks and hope they gain value or yield strong dividends. JEPI does the same, only on top of that, it employs its covered call strategy to generate steady income.

Is JEPI right for your retirement?

If you’re someone who’s extremely risk averse, then JEPI may not be the most suitable investment for you. Rather, JEPI is more optimal for investors who have a moderate tolerance for risk. But if your goal is to generate steady income to supplement your Social Security checks, it’s an asset worth looking at.

One nice thing about JEPI is that it distributes income to investors on a monthly basis. That consistently might help you better manage your expenses in retirement.

Finally, while JEPI carries some risk, it’s probably a less risky asset than, say, a growth ETF. In fact, JEPI isn’t necessarily a great choice for people who are in the process of building retirement wealth. It may be more suitable for people who are already retired, want steady income, and are willing to take on some risk, but not a whole ton of risk, to get it.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

4 High Yield ETFs That I’d Buy For Social Security’s Collapse
Gerelyn Terzo |

4 High Yield ETFs That I’d Buy For Social Security’s Collapse

In case you haven’t heard, the U.S. government has a massive spending problem. America’s Social Security program is in jeopardy…
TSLY vs. JEPI: Tesla-Linked Monster Yield or Tax-Efficient Income?
David Moadel |

TSLY vs. JEPI: Tesla-Linked Monster Yield or Tax-Efficient Income?

It’s fine for passive income seekers to pick individual stocks, but there are also excellent dividend opportunities with exchange traded…
JEPI vs JEPQ vs QQQI: Which One Should You Buy in November 2025?
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

JEPI vs JEPQ vs QQQI: Which One Should You Buy in November 2025?

A new type of exchange-traded fund is gaining popularity in sync with retail’s fascination with options trading. ETFs like JPMorgan…
Why JEPI and JEPQ Rank Among Our Top High-Income ETF Picks
Gerelyn Terzo |

Why JEPI and JEPQ Rank Among Our Top High-Income ETF Picks

With a sea of ETFs from which to choose, picking the right one can be akin to finding a needle…
Forget VYM, These Dividend ETFs Are Better For Retirees
Vandita Jadeja |

Forget VYM, These Dividend ETFs Are Better For Retirees

If you’re approaching retirement or are already retired, you’d be thinking harder than ever for ways to supplement your income.…
Forget SCHD: These Dividend ETFs Are Better for Retirees
Vandita Jadeja |

Forget SCHD: These Dividend ETFs Are Better for Retirees

We could all benefit from a little extra income during retirement. Whether you’ve got many years before retiring or you’re…
3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Every Retiree Should Own
Gerelyn Terzo |

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Every Retiree Should Own

When it comes time to retire, one of the biggest shocks people face is needing more income than they expected.…
The 3 Most Reliable Monthly Dividend ETFs for a Lifetime of Cash Flow
Javier Simon |

The 3 Most Reliable Monthly Dividend ETFs for a Lifetime of Cash Flow

Whether you’re just walking into the world of investing or getting closer to retirement, generating a powerful stream of regular…
Ready to Retire? Rotate Into These 3 High-Yield ETFs Now
Ian Cooper |

Ready to Retire? Rotate Into These 3 High-Yield ETFs Now

If you’re ready to retire, put more of your money to work today. Don’t wait to do it.  Just do…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 15,144,290
+$1.25
+9.35%
$14.62
Weyerhaeuser
WY Vol: 4,863,866
+$0.91
+4.20%
$22.60
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 79,718,427
+$1.04
+3.97%
$27.12
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 3,621,550
+$4.03
+3.13%
$132.62
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 143,582
+$29.93
+3.11%
$993.20

Top Losing Stocks

Air Products & Chemicals
APD Vol: 1,496,418
-$21.82
8.37%
$238.87
Dollar General
DG Vol: 3,046,670
-$7.18
5.42%
$125.20
Boston Scientific
BSX Vol: 7,061,601
-$4.55
4.67%
$92.97
Lululemon
LULU Vol: 2,593,378
-$8.06
4.24%
$181.95
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 53,725,669
-$4.11
4.10%
$96.14