S&P 500
6,833.90
-1.26%
Dow Jones
48,510.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,260.80
-2.16%
Russell 2000
2,562.08
-1.34%
FTSE 100
9,659.20
-0.66%
Nikkei 225
50,091.40
-1.76%
Stock Market Live December 12: Trump to Ease Marijuana Regulation, S&P 500 (VOO) Flat

Investing

BTC and SOL Continue To Chop Along

Quick Read

Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Ben Briody Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
BTC and SOL Continue To Chop Along

© Creativa Images / Shutterstock.com

With the last FOMC meeting of the year behind us, crypto markets continue their choppy and violent nature. BTC has traded between $93k and $89k since the infamous meeting, with intense moves in both directions. The past hour has seen a strong wick down on the hourly, wiping out over $130m in long positions. With the hawkish commentary from Fed Chair Powell, crypto seems poised to be stuck in these sideways markets for the near term. Next week sees a fair amount of important macro news with CPI and NFP, and these reports could lead to some direction coming back to the market. With the Fed having a hawkish stance going into 2026, inflation coming in lower and a bad jobs report could lead to the market expecting another rate cut. Outside of macro, BTC and friends have minimal news going on with the holidays fast approaching. Trading volume continues to dwindle, leading to these extreme moves we see on the charts. 

 

Altcoins are faring no better, with Solana down 2% on the day so far. Solana has been subject to the same choppiness as the other major cryptos, and reached a local high of nearly $145 on Tuesday of this week. With Breakpoint going on, one might expect the conference to push more interest into Solana on the charts, but this hasn’t occurred. SOL has higher funding rates than many of its peers at the moment, with 10-11% annualized ranges across most exchanges, both centralized and decentralized. Options markets are heavily skewed towards puts, with volatility being fairly expensive for puts in the $100 to $130 strike range for the 26DEC25 expiry. Open interest strongly favors puts as well, showing us that the market is expecting more downward price action into the end of the year.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Christy Bieber |

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy
Christy Bieber |

Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy

Continue Reading

Top 5 Cryptos Analysts Are Watching After the Market Correction
Sam Daodu |

Top 5 Cryptos Analysts Are Watching After the Market Correction

The crypto market hemorrhaged nearly $1 trillion in 48 hours during November’s correction. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) dropped below $100,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH)…
Crypto Market 2026 Predictions: Which Coins Will 10x and Which Will Crash?
Sam Daodu |

Crypto Market 2026 Predictions: Which Coins Will 10x and Which Will Crash?

Investor interest in crypto heading into 2026 is heating up, and Wall Street giants are eyeing significant gains. JPMorgan analysts,…
Crypto Market Wipeout: $2B in 24-Hour Liquidations as Fear Hits Extreme
Sam Daodu |

Crypto Market Wipeout: $2B in 24-Hour Liquidations as Fear Hits Extreme

The cryptocurrency market suffered a brutal selloff on November 21, 2025, erasing over $2 billion in leveraged positions within 24…
Ethereum vs. Solana 2026: Which Blockchain Will Deliver Better Returns?
Sam Daodu |

Ethereum vs. Solana 2026: Which Blockchain Will Deliver Better Returns?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) approach 2026 with contrasting positions. Ethereum remains institutionalized, but its expansion relies entirely…
5 Solana ETF Filings in 30 Days: Is Wall Street All-In on SOL?
Sam Daodu |

5 Solana ETF Filings in 30 Days: Is Wall Street All-In on SOL?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) hit a new phase over the past month. Five separate ETF filings landed in just 30 days,…
Fool Me Once
Ben Briody |

Fool Me Once

BTC is back at nearly $94k this afternoon, after a wave of liquidations have squeezed the leading cryptocurrency upwards. About…
Bitcoin’s Death Cross Confirmed: Why This Time Might Be Different
Sam Daodu |

Bitcoin’s Death Cross Confirmed: Why This Time Might Be Different

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has triggered a classic technical warning. On November 16, 2025, its 50-day moving average crossed below the…
Bitcoin ETFs Bleed Record $3.79B in November: Is This 2022’s Crypto Winter All Over Again?
Sam Daodu |

Bitcoin ETFs Bleed Record $3.79B in November: Is This 2022’s Crypto Winter All Over Again?

A surge of redemptions hit U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds in November 2025. According to on-chain analytics and…
Will XRP Hit $5 in 2026? AI Model Predicts $4.40 But Analyst Targets Are Higher
Sam Daodu |

Will XRP Hit $5 in 2026? AI Model Predicts $4.40 But Analyst Targets Are Higher

After years under the shadow of a regulatory dispute with the SEC, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) came roaring back when a…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lululemon
LULU Vol: 12,745,789
+$19.08
+10.20%
$206.09
General Electric
GE Vol: 4,315,310
+$11.24
+3.90%
$299.66
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 4,122,640
+$0.91
+3.59%
$26.10
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 12,741,242
+$1.03
+2.94%
$35.90
PG&E
PCG Vol: 10,933,776
+$0.44
+2.93%
$15.27

Top Losing Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 49,337,292
-$42.73
10.52%
$363.64
Iron Mountain
IRM Vol: 1,030,938
-$6.07
6.89%
$81.97
Corning
GLW Vol: 5,094,350
-$6.60
6.87%
$89.38
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 3,534,612
-$8.48
6.31%
$125.91
Amphenol
APH Vol: 4,964,955
-$8.27
5.95%
$130.82