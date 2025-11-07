S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 7: S&P 500 (SPY) Heading for a Losing Week

Investing

Top 5 Cryptos Analysts Are Watching After the Market Correction

Quick Read

  • Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 14% from its $126,000 October high to $100,000 during a correction that wiped $1T from crypto markets in 48 hours.
  • XRP surged 350% year-to-date and Ripple acquired $2.25B in companies to launch Ripple Prime for institutional trading.
  • Ethereum (ETH) fell 16% to $3,300 but still processes 60% of stablecoin transactions despite Layer 2 networks capturing mainnet fees.
By Sam Daodu
Top 5 Cryptos Analysts Are Watching After the Market Correction

The crypto market hemorrhaged nearly $1 trillion in 48 hours during November’s correction. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) dropped below $100,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) fell 16%, and altcoins got hammered across the board. The Fed signaled it would keep interest rates higher for longer, tech stocks weakened, and investors scrambled to figure out which assets might lead the recovery.

Now that the dust is settling, five cryptocurrencies are dominating analyst watchlists heading into 2026. Here’s what analysts are tracking and why these cryptos could lead the next cycle.

Bitcoin Tests $100K Support After $1 Trillion Wipeout

Tevarak / iStock via Getty Images

Bitcoin hovers around $100,000 after briefly plunging 14% from its all-time high of $126,000 in early October. The correction wiped out over $1 trillion in crypto market value since October, but BTC found support at the six-figure mark. That’s a psychologically important level for bulls.

Investors are watching Bitcoin ETF flows and macro conditions closely. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, approved earlier in 2025, drew heavy inflows in Q3. Some analysts argue that if BTC follows past post-halving patterns, a move toward $120,000 to $150,000 by year-end is still achievable.

But technical charts tell a different story. A break below $95,000 could push BTC toward the mid-$70,000 range. With the Fed holding rates steady and risk assets under pressure, another leg down is possible.

Ethereum Searches for Bottom at $3,300

gopixa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ethereum got hit harder than Bitcoin. ETH fell 16% in 48 hours to about $3,300 during the November 5 correction. Now it trades well below its mid-October peak around $4,800.

The fundamentals still look solid though. ETH handles over 60% of all stablecoin transactions and powers most decentralized finance (DeFi) activity. Transaction volumes stayed high even as prices fell, which suggests the network stays active despite bearish price action.

But there’s a problem. Layer 2 networks like Base and Arbitrum (which process transactions off Ethereum’s main blockchain to cut fees) are siphoning fees from Ethereum’s mainnet. This raises questions about ETH’s long-term value capture even as the ecosystem grows.

ETH is testing support near $3,175, the 50% retracement of its April-August rally. A bounce from here could signal a recovery toward $4,000, especially if Ethereum’s December “Fusaka” upgrade provides a catalyst. But if $3,175 breaks, ETH could drop to the mid-$2,000s.

XRP Holds 350% YTD Gain Despite Correction

XRP (XRP)
Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) slid roughly 20% during the correction, dropping to about $2.30. Zoom out though, and XRP holders are crushing it. The token is up more than 350% year-to-date, making it one of the best performers in the top 10 by market cap.

Why the resilience? Ripple has been expanding aggressively into institutional finance. The company dropped $1.25 billion to acquire Hidden Road, a crypto brokerage, and $1 billion for GTreasury, a treasury management firm. These $2.25 billion in acquisitions led to the launch of Ripple Prime, an institutional trading platform offering XRP liquidity to major players. XRP is more than just a speculative asset now.

Bullish forecasts see XRP revisiting the $3.80 to $4.00 range by 2026 if institutional adoption accelerates and XRP ETF approvals come through. An XRP ETF would be massive for liquidity and legitimacy, potentially bringing billions in new capital.

But if the market downturn drags on or ETF approvals disappoint, XRP might retest support around $1.20 to $1.25, roughly 50% below current levels.

Solana Consolidates at $155 as Institutional Interest Grows

Solana (SOL)
Rcc_Btn / Shutterstock.com

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) peaked around $163 in late October before the correction knocked it down to roughly $155. Solana has been one of the top-performing layer-1 networks in 2025, and analysts stay optimistic about its trajectory as institutional momentum builds.

Canary Capital recently filed for a spot Solana ETF, which signals traditional finance’s confidence in the ecosystem. Unlike many speculative ETF filings, Solana’s comes with strong fundamentals. Daily active addresses and transaction volumes jumped, showing rising network usage. Developer activity stays robust despite the broader market correction.

SOL is consolidating just above support around $154 to $156. If it holds and breaks above $165, it could trigger another leg up toward $180 to $200, especially if broader crypto sentiment improves. Solana’s speed advantage (thousands of transactions per second) and low fees keep attracting developers migrating from Ethereum’s expensive mainnet.

But if current support fails, SOL might drop toward the $140 zone before finding a bottom. Solana’s history of network outages stays a concern for institutional investors weighing reliability.

BNB Attempts to Reclaim $1,000 After 30% Plunge

Binance BNB Cryptocurrency Physical Coin placed on crypto altcoins and lit with orange and blue lights. Macro shot. Selective focus.
DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) got crushed in the recent correction, plunging over 30% in the past 30 days. The coin dropped from around $1,370 in October to about $940 in early November, making it one of the weakest performers among major cryptos.

Analysts point to several factors behind the underperformance. General risk-off sentiment, U.S. regulatory pressure on Binance’s operations, and temporary loss of confidence in centralized exchanges all played a role. Binance has faced regulatory scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions this year, and that overhang keeps weighing on BNB’s price action.

Technical indicators like the RSI are near oversold levels, suggesting a potential relief bounce. If buyers return, BNB could reclaim $1,000 and push toward $1,200, given its role in the Binance ecosystem (exchange fee discounts, gas fees, staking rewards).

But if weakness continues, BNB might slide to around $840, the next key support area.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin and Ethereum need to hold key support at $95,000 and $3,175 to prevent deeper corrections across the entire market. If they hold, altcoins like XRP, Solana, and BNB could rally on their individual catalysts. XRP’s institutional push through Ripple Prime, Solana’s ETF filings, and BNB’s ecosystem utility all provide potential upside.

But sustained Fed hawkishness and regulatory pressure could push even top coins back to recent lows. The next few weeks are critical. Analysts are watching Bitcoin’s ETF flows, the December Fed meeting, and Ethereum’s early-December “Fusaka” upgrade. These will determine whether November’s correction was a buying opportunity or the start of something deeper.

The image featured for this article is © Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

