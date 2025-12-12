S&P 500
Why NVIDIA Could Hit $300 in 2026

  • Nvidia’s upcoming Rubin architecture offers three times the performance of Blackwell Ultra GPUs.
  • The stock trades at a forward price-earnings multiple of 24x.
  • A $300 per share target implies a valuation exceeding $7.4T by 2026.
By Chris MacDonald Published
Why NVIDIA Could Hit $300 in 2026

© Shutterstock / Piotr Swat

Of all the mega-cap growth stocks in the market, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has to be the most sought-after name right now, for good reason.

Sales of the company’s GPUs have exploded, as demand for the highest-performance and most powerful semiconductors continues to balloon. With nearly every company in every industry at least looking at ways that artificial intelligence can potentially improve their productivity, I think the robust demand trends we’re seeing from consumers all the way through to corporations and governments will remain in place for a long time.

The question of course is just how robust this growth will ultimately be, and if spending will slow at some point. After all, while chips continue to get more and more powerful, and there is a replacement time horizon with these chips (much in a similar fashion as smartphones and other technologies), the question is whether customers will ultimately pony up for the latest and greatest next-generation chip or not. And with more lower-cost rival chips coming from companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), there are real competitive threats to Nvidia worth thinking about.

I’m well aware of these headwinds, and my own personal tilt is actually more on the bearish end of the spectrum right now. That said, I thought it would be interesting to dive into the bullish thesis around Nvidia, and why this stock could certainly hit $300 per share (or a valuation of more than $7.4 trillion) in 2026. 

The Nvidia Bull Case

Wall Street bull charging forward

Artificial intelligence. There’s your bull case.

I joke, but not really. Nvidia is about as pure-play of a stock as there is in the world of AI. The company’s chips power most of what’s currently out there in the form of LLMs and other AI applications. Whether we’re talking about domestic U.S. builds or applications and LLMs being built in China, Nvidia’s chips are absolutely everywhere. 

That’s mostly because Nvidia’s chips, from its mid-tier chips to its most powerful Blackwell GPUs, Nvidia’s dominance in the world of AI chips has positioned the company for explosive growth, which has continued to outpace even the most bullish Wall Street analysts almost every quarter.

Now, some may think that this growth will eventually slow. After all, trees don’t grow to the sky and there isn’t an unlimited capital spending budget for corporations who are building out these applications (even if they think these launches will be very accretive to their bottom lines). 

That said, with Nvidia’s upcoming Rubin architecture providing three-times the potential performance of its Blackwell Ultra GPUs (which are already 50x more powerful than the company’s 2022 Hopper chips), I’d expect to see a line around the block for these chips when they’re made available.

What Do the Numbers Suggest?

seksan mongkhonkhamsao / iStock

Financial statements with a calculator and stethoscope

If we do see the kind of early adoption in the form of orders and backlog for Nvidia’s upcoming Rubin chips, I do think Nvidia’s forward price-earnings multiple of around 24-times could simply be viewed as too cheap. 

I remember the days when I thought Nvidia would never be valued realistically, or with a multiple that made sense. My suggestion to those still suggesting Nvidia is overvalued is to look at the company’s forward price-earnings multiple, contrast that with the company’s expected growth from its Rubin chips (and likely beats in the coming quarters) and then come to their own conclusion.

If Nvidia’s growth rate can accelerate in 2026 tied to this new chip launch, I think $300 per share isn’t all that unreasonable at all. It all depends on the incoming numbers. But my base case right now is we’ll see astronomical earnings beats in the coming year, driving Nvidia’s valuation higher. That is, holding all else equal (and we can never do that, can we?). 

