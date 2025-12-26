S&P 500
6,939.40
0.00%
Dow Jones
48,759.00
-0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,684.60
+0.03%
Russell 2000
2,537.74
-0.48%
FTSE 100
9,885.30
-0.15%
Nikkei 225
50,796.30
+0.49%
Stock Market Live December 26: Nvidia to Buy Groq, S&P 500 (VOO) Flat After Christmas

Investing

Nvidia’s AI Cash Machine: The 1 Metric Proving Its Dominance Isn’t Going Anywhere

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) reached a $4.6T market capitalization driven by dominance in AI chips.
  • Concerns have grown that Nvidia will lose its top dog position as competition grows.
  • But there is one number that shows the fears may be overblown.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Nvidia’s AI Cash Machine: The 1 Metric Proving Its Dominance Isn’t Going Anywhere

© HelloRF Zcool / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the face of the AI revolution. Its graphics processing units have powered the breakthrough advances in generative AI, enabling applications from chatbots to image generation and beyond. As a result, the company has experienced enormous growth, reaching a market capitalization of $4.6 trillion. 

Analysts and investors remain focused on growing competition in the AI chip market, where Nvidia faces pressure to continue advancing new, more powerful chips to stay ahead. The belief is that it must innovate rapidly with architectures like Blackwell and Rubin to maintain its lead, or risk ceding the field to the competition. 

Yet one key number has emerged that underscores why Nvidia remains the undisputed king of AI — and is likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Growing Competition in AI Accelerators

Despite Nvidia’s dominance, concerns persist about potential market share losses. Competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are gaining traction in AI chips. Major cloud providers and tech giants, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with its Trainium chips and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) with Tensor Processing Units, are developing custom accelerators to reduce or replace their reliance on Nvidia’s products.

These in-house efforts aim to lower costs and optimize specific workloads, particularly inference. Analysts project that custom silicon from hyperscalers could account for a larger portion of the AI accelerator market in coming years. Big Tech companies continue heavy investments in their own chips, partnering with designers like Broadcom to challenge Nvidia’s position.

The Power of Nvidia’s Installed Base

It is true that Nvidia can’t rest on its laurels amid this intense competition. It must sustain rapid innovation cycles and expand its software ecosystem, including CUDA, to keep developers tied to its platform as the data center buildout continues. However, the company’s existing strengths provide a real and durable substantial moat.

Using data from company reports and UBS estimates, analysts at Creative Strategies compared Nvidia’s data center compute revenue from all of its GPU generations — Ampere, Hopper, Blackwell, Blackwell Ultra, Rubin, and beyond — and compared them to peers including AMD, Broadcom, and Marvell. The results are staggering: Hopper revenue alone exceeds the combined compute revenue of all its rivals combined.

From the beginning in early 2023 when the AI revolution really sprung into the public consciousness until today, Hopper GPUs remain a dominant force for growth. Even as Blackwell and Rubin ramp up, Hopper’s ongoing sales — driven by the massive installed base for training, inference, and other workloads — outpace competitors’ collective offerings. 

While the Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra GPUs now surpass Hopper and will accelerate their growth in the quarters to come, Hopper’s sustained cash flows provide a revenue foundation for Nvidia’s aggressive R&D for future architectures. This has funded the development and production of Blackwell and Rubin, allowing an annual release cadence that competitors struggle to match. The prior-generation chips reinforce Nvidia’s dominance while enabling advances that widen the performance gap.

Key Takeaway

This single metric of Hopper revenue surpassing all peers combined illustrates Nvidia’s structural lead in AI. The installed base generates enormous ongoing revenue, supporting innovation and locking in customers to its ecosystem, which deters share erosion.

While competition intensifies, Nvidia’s position remains as strong as ever. Investors can confidently view any significant price weakness as a buying opportunity for Nvidia stock. Given the chipmaker’s history of leadership in powering the AI revolution, and no clear threat to its dominance, investors can be assured Nvidia’s leadership atop AI will remain well into the future.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

How Long Your Money Actually Lasts in Retirement With $1.8 Million
David Beren |

How Long Your Money Actually Lasts in Retirement With $1.8 Million
Ditch the 4% Rule For This Retirement Withdrawal
John Seetoo |

Ditch the 4% Rule For This Retirement Withdrawal

Continue Reading

Buy, Sell or Hold: NVIDIA Stock At $195
Rich Duprey |

Buy, Sell or Hold: NVIDIA Stock At $195

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains the unrivaled leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chip technology, continuing to reshape the tech landscape with its…
OpenAI’s $10 Billion Bet: Did Broadcom Just Hijack Nvidia’s AI Cash Cow?
Rich Duprey |

OpenAI’s $10 Billion Bet: Did Broadcom Just Hijack Nvidia’s AI Cash Cow?

Nvidia’s Unstoppable Momentum in the AI Era Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on a tear, transforming from a gaming graphics powerhouse…
Invest $75K in Nvidia or Broadcom? A Strategy for Early Retirement
Rich Duprey |

Invest $75K in Nvidia or Broadcom? A Strategy for Early Retirement

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has reshaped markets since 2022, propelled by breakthroughs like ChatGPT, which showcased AI’s transformative power.…
These Are the 3 Cheapest Big Tech AI Stocks: Time to Buy?
Rich Duprey |

These Are the 3 Cheapest Big Tech AI Stocks: Time to Buy?

The explosion of interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has caused the valuations of many tech stocks to skyrocket. Palantir Technologies…
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
Amit Nar |

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been on an impressive run, with its stock price skyrocketing over 200% in the past year.…
Can Google’s Ironwood TPU Dethrone Nvidia’s AI Empire?
Rich Duprey |

Can Google’s Ironwood TPU Dethrone Nvidia’s AI Empire?

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has fueled explosive growth for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), with its graphics processing units commanding the lion’s…
Why NVIDIA Could Hit $300 in 2026
Chris MacDonald |

Why NVIDIA Could Hit $300 in 2026

Of all the mega-cap growth stocks in the market, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has to be the most sought-after name right now, for good…
Can Nvidia Hit $500 Billion in Revenue by 2034?
Rich Duprey |

Can Nvidia Hit $500 Billion in Revenue by 2034?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is slumping, dropping 12% from its recent record high. Despite a blowout quarter where data center revenue…
Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?
Rich Duprey |

Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?

In a historic milestone, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the first company to reach a staggering $4.3 trillion market valuation, eclipsing…

Top Gaining Stocks

Target
TGT Vol: 8,753,781
+$2.52
+2.61%
$99.05
Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 1,234,673
+$2.01
+1.99%
$102.96
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 12,908,758
+$1.02
+1.96%
$52.94
MGM Resorts
MGM Vol: 1,865,872
+$0.65
+1.74%
$37.74
Workday
WDAY Vol: 1,158,370
+$3.72
+1.72%
$220.57

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 4,746,694
-$1.52
4.64%
$31.23
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 727,832
-$8.54
2.90%
$285.58
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 216,192
-$8.29
2.80%
$287.71
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 20,729,355
-$5.17
2.66%
$189.00
Altria
MO Vol: 5,983,105
-$1.41
2.39%
$57.57