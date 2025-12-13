Here’s How MercadoLibre Gets to $3,000 Per Share in 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has had a challenging 2025 despite its dominance in Latin America’s e-commerce and fintech markets. Shares currently trade around $2,016, down from their 52-week high of $2,645. The stock’s volatility reflects both the explosive growth opportunity in underpenetrated Latin American digital markets and near-term margin pressures from aggressive investments. With CEO Marcos Galperin declaring that “investments are delivering results across the ecosystem,” investors are wondering if MELI can rebound to $3,000 per share in 2026.

Wall Street Sees Substantial Upside Ahead

Analysts remain overwhelmingly bullish on MercadoLibre’s prospects. The consensus 12-month price target sits at $2,848, implying 41% upside from current levels. Of 26 analysts covering the stock, 23 rate it Buy or Strong Buy, with zero sell ratings. Wall Street expects revenue to continue expanding rapidly as e-commerce penetration in Latin America remains significantly below developed markets. The company delivered 39.5% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2025, reaching $7.41 billion in quarterly revenue. Forward earnings estimates point to substantial profit acceleration, with a forward P/E ratio of 30X representing a 39% discount to the trailing multiple of 49.3X.

The Math Behind $3,000 Per Share

At today’s price of $2,016, MercadoLibre trades at roughly 30x forward earnings. If shares hit $3,000, they would trade at approximately 45x forward earnings, assuming current estimates hold. That’s a premium valuation, but not unreasonable for a company operating in high-growth markets with a 40.6% return on equity. For context, the S&P 500 trades around 22x forward earnings, but MELI’s growth profile justifies a significant premium.



This infographic outlines the catalysts, risks, and historical performance supporting a potential $3,000 price target for MercadoLibre (MELI) stock by 2026.

What could push MercadoLibre to $3,000?

Margin recovery: Operating margins compressed to 9.8% in Q3 2025, down from 12.9% in Q1. If management can demonstrate a credible path back toward the 14-15% operating margins achieved in 2023, the stock could re-rate higher.

Operating margins compressed to 9.8% in Q3 2025, down from 12.9% in Q1. If management can demonstrate a credible path back toward the 14-15% operating margins achieved in 2023, the stock could re-rate higher. Fintech momentum: Payment volume surged 41% year-over-year to $71.2 billion in Q3. Expanding credit lines and financial services adoption across Latin America represent a massive untapped opportunity.

Payment volume surged 41% year-over-year to $71.2 billion in Q3. Expanding credit lines and financial services adoption across Latin America represent a massive untapped opportunity. Innovation leadership: The December 2025 partnership with Agility Robotics to deploy humanoid robots in warehouse operations signals MELI’s tech-forward approach. The stock jumped 2.7% on the announcement.

The December 2025 partnership with Agility Robotics to deploy humanoid robots in warehouse operations signals MELI’s tech-forward approach. The stock jumped 2.7% on the announcement. Market penetration: Latin American e-commerce remains dramatically underpenetrated versus developed markets, providing a multi-year growth runway.

History Shows $3,000 Is Within Reach

Hitting $3,000 per share by the end of 2026 would require a 49% gain in 2026. While ambitious, MELI has a history of explosive returns. The stock’s beta of 1.43 reflects its volatility, but that cuts both ways. The company has demonstrated the ability to generate returns exceeding 50% multiple times.

For example:

In 2023, MercadoLibre gained 85% during a year in which revenues soared 40.1% and diluted EPS grew 104%.

Shares also saw a stellar 192% return in 2020 as the e-commerce space boomed after Covid.

In total, MercadoLibre has returned more than 49% in four out of the past nine years, so this level of growth is definitely possible. If the company exceeds Wall Street targets, say if it grew EPS at 40% instead of the current expectations of 33%, and MercadoLibre benefits from favorable tailwinds like investors’ sentiment around e-commerce and digital wallet stocks improving, $3,000 is an ambitious yet realistic target.

The Bottom Line on $3,000

Reaching $3,000 per share would require MercadoLibre to gain 49% in 2026. That’s achievable if the company can demonstrate margin recovery while maintaining its impressive growth trajectory. Wall Street’s $2,848 target already implies 41% upside. If operating margins rebound toward historical levels, fintech adoption accelerates, and the broader market cooperates, $3,000 is not out of reach. Returns at this level shouldn’t be expected every year, but we’ve outlined the blueprint for how MELI could see outsized gains in 2026.