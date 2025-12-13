S&P 500
Investing

Mark Cuban Hates Trump but Loves Kid Savings Accounts — Will He Shock Everyone?

Quick Read

  • Dell Technologies (DELL) founder Michael Dell pledged $6.25B to seed Trump Accounts for 25 million lower-income children. Dell’s contribution provides $250 per child born before 2025.
  • Trump Accounts offer tax-deferred growth until age 18 with $1,000 federal seed funding for newborns from 2025 through 2028.
  • Billionaire Mark Cuban endorses the idea of kids saving money early. Will he make a similar contribution as Dell?
By Rich Duprey Published
Mark Cuban Hates Trump but Loves Kid Savings Accounts — Will He Shock Everyone?

© Mark Cuban (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gage Skidmore

Billionaire Mark Cuban has long championed the idea that kids should start saving early to secure their futures. Drawing from his own childhood in Pittsburgh, where he sold garbage bags door-to-door to fund small dreams like new basketball shoes, Cuban stresses hands-on financial lessons. 

In interviews, he advises parents to open savings accounts for children and encourage them to build that first pot of money. “Open a savings account and do odd jobs to earn money to save!” he once shared as his top tip for young savers. This approach, he argues, teaches value and discipline without handouts. 

Cuban applies it at home too, telling his three kids, “It’s my money, not yours,” to foster independence. Even as they fly private, he pushes internships and earnings, praising his eldest for saving most of her summer pay. For Cuban, early saving isn’t just practical — it’s a shield against entitlement and a launchpad for wealth-building.

A Hand Up, Not a Handout

This mindset aligns neatly with “Trump Accounts,” the innovative savings vehicles President Trump introduced in July via the Working Families Tax Cuts bill. Aimed at giving every American child a financial head start, these accounts function like tax-deferred IRAs blended with 529 plans. The government seeds $1,000 into each for U.S. citizen newborns from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2028 — covering about four years of births. Any child under 18 with a Social Security number qualifies for an account, but only those in the birth window get the federal kickstart. 

Parents can add up to $5,000 annually, employers up to $2,500 tax-free, and donors like philanthropists can contribute too. Funds grow tax-free until age 18, when withdrawals are allowed for qualified uses like education, home buying, or rolling into a personal IRA; penalties apply otherwise.

The program’s scale is ambitious: millions of kids starting with $1,000, compounding over 18 years at average U.S. stock market returns of 7% annually, could balloon to around $3,400 by age 18. With modest family additions — say, $1,000 yearly — the pot could grow to over $50,000. If parents max out the contribution limits, the total would be closer to $175,000. 

That’s not just seed money; it’s a stake in prosperity, as Trump calls it, encouraging long-term habits over quick spends.

The Power of Starting Small, Growing Big

Investing early leverages time’s magical secret ingredient: compound interest. A dollar saved at birth works decades longer than one parked in adulthood, turning modest inputs into retirement buffers or life milestones. The initial $1,000 deposited into a Trump Account — and growing untouched at 7% — triples in under 18 years, to $3,400. Adding just $100 monthly means almost $1.5 million by 65, enough for a comfortable retirement even without Social Security. 

Studies from Vanguard show early savers need half the monthly savings of late starters to retire similarly. Barriers like low wages fade when habits form young: automate contributions, use index funds to keep costs low, and provide behavioral nudges (like employer matches) to sustain it. 

Financial security isn’t lottery luck — it’s consistent, early action yielding exponential gains. Delaying by just a decade halves potential growth while starting now sets generations up for stability.

A Cuban contribution to Trump Accounts, even if just a fraction of the scale Michael Dell gave, could amplify this. 

Dell, of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and his wife Susan just pledged $6.25 billion — $250 seed money for 25 million kids under 10 in lower-income ZIPcodes, born before 2025. It might not seem like much, but it is actually a transformative amount. 

A low-income child with $250 at 7% grows to $850 by 18 if no other money is added, or $3,400 if the family adds more, enough for a car down payment, or to partially finance a community college education. 

Cuban, worth around $6 billion, could match at $1 billion: 4 million kids at $250 each. Or even smaller: $100 million could fund 400,000 accounts, targeting underserved areas. It still plants the seed of good habits in thousands, proving money works when it empowers earners.

Key Takeaway

Cuban has voiced sharp criticisms of Trump, from policy clashes to election jabs — there is no love lost between them. Yet kid savings accounts offers common ground, as both prioritize early financial tools for American youth. 

A Cuban donation could bridge an otherwise large divide, partnering on prosperity without politics. Shared goals like these show billionaires and leaders could unite for kids’ futures, shocking skeptics with real impact and results.

