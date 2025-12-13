S&P 500
6,830.40
-1.31%
Dow Jones
48,485.20
-0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,191.20
-2.43%
Russell 2000
2,553.28
-1.68%
FTSE 100
9,662.20
-0.63%
Nikkei 225
50,321.40
-1.31%

Investing

Which Magnificent Seven Stock Is The Most Undervalued Right Now?

Quick Read

  • Meta Platforms has lagged the S&P 500, but that trend won’t last for long.
  • Online ads growth and AI investments can power the stock higher as revenue continues to grow.
  • Phoenix AI smart glasses launch in early 2027. They bypass Apple’s iOS tracking restrictions and service fees, which can boost ad revenue in the long run.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Marc Guberti Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Which Magnificent Seven Stock Is The Most Undervalued Right Now?

© nextheprime / Shutterstock.com

The Magnificent Seven stocks are some of the most storied members of the S&P 500. These growth stocks have outperformed major benchmarks for many years, but amid a stock market rally, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) hasn’t kept up. Facebook’s parent company is lagging the S&P 500 this year, but it’s set for a strong rebound in 2026. These are some of the catalysts that can drive Meta Platforms stock higher.

The Valuation Is Low For What You’re Getting

Meta Platforms currently trades at a 29.8 P/E ratio while offering strong financial growth. The tech giant delivered 26% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter, and while net income was down year-over-year, the company has committed to trimming its Realty Lab expenses. The segment has burned through $71 billion of Meta Platforms’ profits since 2021.

Smarter financial management and the continued growth of Meta Platforms’ ad business are two catalysts that make its P/E ratio more attractive. While other Magnificent Seven members have P/E ratios in the 30s and 40s, Meta Platforms is one of the few that offers a valuation in the high 20s. It’s even better when you look at Meta Platforms’ forward P/E ratio, which is currently 24.6.

Meta Platforms’ net income decline is actually a one-off issue due to some tax policy changes. Facebook’s parent company ended up paying $18.95 billion in taxes this quarter compared to $2.13 billion in the same time last year. Its total tax bill increased by 788% year-over-year, which significantly contributed to its declining net income. If you get rid of this one-off tax event and focus on Meta Platforms’ income from operations, you will see an 18% year-over-year growth rate.

Smart Glasses And Other AI Investments Can Help The Company Diversify Beyond Online Ads

Online ads have been great for Meta Platforms, but it aims to diversify into additional revenue streams. It’s similar to how Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) branched out from search and now makes revenue from Google Cloud, AI chips, Waymo, and other revenue streams. Meta Platforms has its sights set on smart glasses that aim to challenge smartphones.

Zuckerberg believes this can be the most exciting time of the company’s history if it manages to execute on a fraction of the upcoming opportunities. Meta Platforms has positioned itself as a leader in the AI glasses industry. Its Phoenix AI smart glasses are projected to become available in early 2027, so investors will have to be patient. However, any news around the project and successful prototypes in 2026 may be enough to generate momentum for the stock.

Meta Platforms can invest in other AI products in the future. Smart glasses can also boost Meta Platforms’ ad revenue since it won’t be subject to Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS privacy restrictions that prevent broad user tracking. Creating its own devices lets Meta Platforms get past this loophole, and doing so will allow the company to create more targeted and effective ad campaigns. Finally, taking some market share away from Apple frees more of its revenue from Apple’s 30% service fee.

Meta Platforms’ Social Networks Continue To Grow

As Meta Platforms continues to wait for its AI investments to pay off, its family of apps continues to flourish. Meta Platforms wrapped up the quarter with 3.54 billion daily active users, which was up by 8% year-over-year. The company also increased its ad impressions by 14% year-over-year. 

A highly engaged user base that continues to expand gives the company more opportunities to display ads and monetize its users. Facebook’s parent company has helped many businesses produce ROIs from ads, and as the returns grow, Meta Platforms stands to receive more ad revenue.

It’s the largest and most reliable part of Meta Platforms’ business. Continued social media success results in significant positive cash flow, which makes it easier to fund long-term investment opportunities.

Continue Reading

Will Meta Platforms (META) Stock Hit $1,000 in 2027?
David Moadel |

Will Meta Platforms (META) Stock Hit $1,000 in 2027?

Guided by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is a business seeking a direction. Is Meta Platforms a social media…
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for December 10
Joel South |

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for December 10

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) gained 2.03% over the past five trading sessions after gaining 3.87% the five…
4 Highly Rated Dividend Picks Among Nasdaq’s Best in 2026
Marc Guberti |

4 Highly Rated Dividend Picks Among Nasdaq’s Best in 2026

Dividend stocks are known for their cash flow and stability. However, if you want a dividend stock that can beat…
3 NASDAQ Winners That Aren’t Likely to Stop Winning Anytime Soon
Chris MacDonald |

3 NASDAQ Winners That Aren’t Likely to Stop Winning Anytime Soon

The stock market has continued to perform well, with the NASDAQ leading the way in terms of total returns in…
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in February
Chris MacDonald |

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in February

Growth stocks often outperform the market over the long term due to their potential for significant revenue and earnings expansion.…
Here’s Why Meta Will Likely Announce a Stock Split in 2024
John Seetoo |

Here’s Why Meta Will Likely Announce a Stock Split in 2024

The Social Network (2010), was a surprise box-office hit, with a star-making role for Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg, the…
Prediction: Meta Will Be Bigger than Amazon in 3 Years
Chris MacDonald |

Prediction: Meta Will Be Bigger than Amazon in 3 Years

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Magnificent 7 Live Update: Stocks Are Popping Higher Today: Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) and Meta (Nasdaq: META)
Ian Cooper |

Magnificent 7 Live Update: Stocks Are Popping Higher Today: Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) and Meta (Nasdaq: META)

Live Updates Get The Best Broadcom Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Meta Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Base & Bear Forecasts
Amit Nar |

Meta Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Base & Bear Forecasts

The Rollercoaster Ride of Meta Embed from Getty Images Meta Platforms, the company formerly known as Facebook, has seen its…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lululemon
LULU Vol: 20,269,196
+$17.96
+9.60%
$204.97
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 9,799,192
+$1.02
+4.05%
$26.21
General Electric
GE Vol: 9,381,608
+$11.39
+3.95%
$299.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 28,292,001
+$1.27
+3.64%
$36.14
Ball
BALL Vol: 3,588,833
+$1.70
+3.45%
$50.91

Top Losing Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 95,734,564
-$46.44
11.43%
$359.93
Corning
GLW Vol: 9,693,009
-$7.65
7.97%
$88.32
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 8,507,403
-$9.63
7.17%
$124.76
Amphenol
APH Vol: 13,260,097
-$9.85
7.08%
$129.24
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,795,631
-$26.62
7.03%
$351.98