Stock Market Live December 16: S&P 500 (SPY) Down on Payroll Data

The major indices are down slightly with the latest payroll data for November.

At the moment, Dow futures are down 19. The S&P 500 is down about eight. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up fractionally, as the Nasdaq drops 47 points.

Nonfarm payrolls grew more than expected in November, coming in at 64,000. That was also better than the expectations of 45,000. The unemployment rate did jump to 4.6% as expected. In addition, an October count showed that payrolls were down by 105,000, which was preceded by an increase of 108,000 in September.

Average hourly earnings were up just 0.1% for November, below the estimate for 0.3%, and were up 3.5% from a year ago, the smallest annual gain since May 2021.

Gold Just Passed $3,600

After the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by another quarter point, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Anna Paulson says unemployment is a bigger economic threat than inflation, which could open the door for more interest rate cuts in the new year.

“That’s partly because I see a decent chance that inflation will come down as we go through next year,” the central banker said, as quoted by CNBC.

Last trading at $4,306, some analysts are arguing for $5,000 gold in the new year.

Bank of America, for example, is targeting $5,000 by 2026. JPMorgan is targeting $5,055. HSBC analysts are targeting $5,000 by early 2026, too.

There’s also still time to go long copper.

Copper prices could test higher highs on supply concerns.

For one, traders have been boosting copper shipments to the U.S. amid speculation the Trump Administration could impose new import tariffs in the new year, which could squeeze supply in other regions, as noted by The Wall Street Journal.

Two, we have to remember that demand for copper has been growing even faster, thanks to the artificial intelligence boom in data centers and renewable energy.

In addition, as noted by The Wall Street Journal, “Goldman Sachs raised its copper price forecast for the first half of next year to an average of $10,710 a ton from $10,415 previously, citing constrained mine-supply growth and structural demand from grid and power infrastructure. It also said physical traders suggest copper shipments into the U.S. could accelerate more than expected in early 2026. Copper prices are also supported by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates further this year.”