3 High Yield Dividend ETFs To Buy Before The Next Rate Cut

Quick Read

  • The JPMorgan Equity Premium ETF delivers an 8.11% yield through covered calls on large-cap stocks with monthly payouts of $4.59 annually.
  • The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF offers a 4.44% yield with equal-weight exposure to high-dividend S&P 500 stocks across defensive sectors.
  • The Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF combines Nasdaq 100 exposure with a covered call income strategy for a 13.75% yield and $7.42 annual payout.
By David Beren Published
3 High Yield Dividend ETFs To Buy Before The Next Rate Cut

© relif / Getty Images

Income investors who have been closely watching the market are starting to realize that there is a need to reposition their portfolio for the future. After years of elevated cash yields and rate-driven volatility, the conversation is understandably making the shift to a question of what happens next.

As rate cuts arrive, yields on cash and short-term bonds are falling fast, so a focus on dividend-focused assets is a great way for investors hoping to earn income that does not reset lower overnight based on rates. This shift unsurprisingly favors ETFs that are built and or structured to generate reliable cash flow instead of chasing price appreciation.

High-yield dividend ETFs, especially those held in diversified portfolios, are positioned to benefit when investors rotate out of cash and into income-producing markets.

Why Rate Cuts Favor High-Yield Dividend ETFs

As interest rates are falling, cash has stopped being as competitive as it was 12, 18, and 24 months ago. Money market funds and savings accounts are adjusting downward, while dividend ETFs are continuing to pay based on underlying cash flows that are not dependent on any kind of central bank policy.

Thankfully, dividend ETFs are also set up to attract new inflows during these rate-cut cycles, which we are in now. The result is that investors who are seeking stability can often gravitate toward assets like ETFs that deliver regular and consistent income without requiring daily portfolio management or worse, selling shares. This means that funds with established payout histories and diversified holdings become especially attractive.

JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF

Hardly a surprising name to appear in an article like this, the JPMorgan Equity Premium ETF (NYSE:JEPI) has become one of the most widely known income ETFs in the market for good reason. By combining a portfolio of large-cap US stocks with a covered call strategy, this ETF generates premium income for investors.

As it stands today, the structure of this ETF is helping it deliver a dividend yield that frequently hovers between 7% and 9%, and is currently right in the middle at 8.11% with an annual dividend payout of $4.59. Paying out monthly distributions, this makes it a particularly attractive option as interest rates are being cut so long as the JPMorgan Equity Premium ETF can retain its income stream thanks to option premiums.

The downside is that your upside can be capped during strong bull markets, but that’s an okay tradeoff for steady income.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Taking a more traditional approach to income generation, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSE:SPYD) currently offers a 4.44% dividend yield and an annual dividend payout of $1.95. This means it’s not the highest earning dividend, but it’s also an ETF that gives equal weight to its holdings of high-yield stocks, which prevents overconcentration in any one sector.

The result is that even as rate cuts approach, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF benefits from being exposed to sectors that perform well in income-focused rotations. This means moving away from a reliance on tech and more toward consumer staple brands, financials, utilities, etc. Better yet, this ETF doesn’t rely on any kind of leverage, which makes it easier for the average individual to understand how income is being generated through different market cycles.

Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

The Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) offers something of a different angle than the other names on this list by combining exposure to the Nasdaq 100 with an options-based income strategy. Unlike more traditional ETFs, the Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF uses covered calls to generate a consistent monthly income for shareholders.

For right now, this means that you can take all the advantage in the world of the 13.75% dividend yield and a $7.42 annual dividend rate that pays out monthly. Ahead of more rate cuts, the structure of the Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF will appeal to investors who want income without completely giving up on growth exposure, especially if tech valuations come back to earth instead of surging indefinitely.

