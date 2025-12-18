S&P 500
6,779.30
+0.47%
Dow Jones
47,990.00
-0.05%
Nasdaq 100
25,027.30
+1.04%
Russell 2000
2,509.76
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,832.30
+0.62%
Nikkei 225
49,373.30
+0.16%
Stock Market Live December 18, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Micron Earnings

Investing

The 3 Income ETFs I’d Use to Offset Social Security

Key Points

  • Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) offers a 3.79% dividend yield and holds stocks like AbbVie and Lockheed Martin.

  • Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) returned 12.6% year-to-date with exposure to JPMorgan and Broadcom.

  • iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) yields 3.8% with monthly distributions and tracks investment-grade bonds.

  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Gerelyn Terzo Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The 3 Income ETFs I’d Use to Offset Social Security

© BrianAJackson / iStock

If you are depending on Social Security for your retirement income, you might want to add reinforcements. While Social Security is tweaked annually in an attempt to keep up with the pace of inflation, its buying power has been dwindling in recent decades while the core inflation rate of 3% continues to hover above the Federal Reserve’s elusive 2% target. One strategic way to bolster your retirement income is to add a mix of income ETFs that are the most likely to offset any deficiencies left by Social Security. 

Rather than relying on a single stock or even asset class, we’ve uncovered a trio of income ETFs, including both equity and fixed-income flavors, that are dependable bets to offset any Social Security shortfall. These funds include the  Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: SCHD), Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE Arca: VYM) and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE: Arca: AGG), delivering a diversified mix of steady performers, high-yield plays and fixed-income stability. Given the uncertainty around the Social Security System, I would turn to these three income ETFs to strengthen my income streams in retirement.

An infographic titled &#039;Bolstering Retirement Income: 3 ETFs to Offset Social Security Shortfalls&#039; presents SCHD, VYM, and AGG, detailing their investment strategies, yields, payout schedules, and expense ratios. It includes bar charts comparing SCHD&#039;s yield to the S&amp;P 500, a pie chart showing VYM&#039;s sector exposure, and a line chart illustrating AGG&#039;s bond yield, all advocating for a diversified retirement income strategy.
24/7 Wall St.

1.) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)  

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEArca: SCHD) is one to consider in the current market climate. Targeting the returns of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, SCHD has a high standard for fundamental strength, including cash flow, among members, providing potential capital appreciation to a diversified portfolio in addition to the cash flow stream that dividends generate. With just over 100 stock holdings, SCHD has a trailing dividend yield of 3.84%, surpassing that of the average dividend stock in the S&P 500 at 1.16%. 

With a total expense ratio of 0.060%, SCHD is attractive for its above-3% dividend yield, for a current quarterly payout of $0.2782 per share. By investing in SCHD, you’re gaining exposure to leading stocks such as AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), defense giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), biotechnology stock Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) as well as pharmaceutical giant Merck (NYSE: MRK), consumer staple stock PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP), Big Tech company Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO), energy holdings ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), among many others. 

Dividends are paid quarterly, giving investors an opportunity to plan and budget for cash flow as needed in retirement or decide to reinvest the dividends for a rainy day. Investors can replace the dependability of a steady paycheck with that of dividend income from stocks that have set the standard as steady payers for years, with some, like PepsiCo, achieving status as a Dividend Aristocrat for paying consistent dividends for at least 25 years. 

2.) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) 

Next consider the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) if your risk/reward profile allows for some high-yield drama. The higher the dividend yield, the greater the chance that these payouts could become unsustainable in the future. VYM tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, pursuing domestic large-cap names, falling on the moderate-to-aggressive side of the risk spectrum. Stocks include JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM), Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), among hundreds of other names. 

This ETF provides investors with grand sector exposure, ranging from financials to consumer staples to tech to energy and beyond, a strategy that that favors established cash generators over passing trends, spreads risk across sectors, and delivers a steadier yield profile than many other options. Distributions can ebb and flow with markets, but VYM’s wider emphasis on value and blue-chip names make it a credible core income path to help supplement Social Security, especially when combined with a cash or short-term bond instrument to buffer any potential rough patches.

In addition to dividends, VYM has a proven performance history on the capital appreciation side, generating returns of 12.91% year-to-date, just shy of the 15.71% in the S&P 500 index. There are always trade-offs; value-focused funds can lag when growth stocks lead, and dividend stocks have a tendency to favor financials and energy. Overall, VYM can add steady cash flow and capital appreciation to offset part of Social Security. 

3.) iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

For some fixed income exposure, consider the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEArca: AGG). This fund strategy targets wide exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds, ensuring that your portfolio is filled with credit-worthy instruments. The growth of a hypothetical $10,000 investment into this ETF would surpass $20,000 over the past two decades. With a dividend yield of 3.86% on a trailing 12 month basis, AGG makes distributions monthly, helping you to cover those bills in retirement without having to depend on Social Security. 

AGG tracks the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, holding a wide mix of Treasuries, agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and investment-grade corporate bonds. With a low expense ratio of 0.03%, this ETF is somewhat sensitive to interest rates; prices can dip when yields rise and rise when rates fall. AS a result, AGG offers both diversification away from stocks as well as steady monthly income for predictable cash flow when you need it the most.

Continue Reading

Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs
Rich Duprey |

Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs

The Power of Passive Income Through Dividends Passive income through dividend-paying stocks offers a reliable way to build wealth without…
Three Reliable Dividend Funds Retirees Will Love
Gerelyn Terzo |

Three Reliable Dividend Funds Retirees Will Love

When retirement is on the horizon, generating more income is the name of the game, and investors are increasingly looking…
SCHD, VIG, DGRO, VYM, SDY: 5 ETFs to Build Wealth for Retirement
Vandita Jadeja |

SCHD, VIG, DGRO, VYM, SDY: 5 ETFs to Build Wealth for Retirement

It doesn’t hurt to have a source of passive income in your retirement supported by your investment portfolio. Whether you…
5 Dividend ETFs Built for a Lifetime of Retirement Income
Javier Simon |

5 Dividend ETFs Built for a Lifetime of Retirement Income

One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is finding a steady and reliable stream of passive income. But Social…
The Only 5 ETFs You Need to Build Wealth for Retirement
Rich Duprey |

The Only 5 ETFs You Need to Build Wealth for Retirement

Dividend stocks are a foundational building block for creating a retirement portfolio, offering a reliable income stream and potential for…
5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Rich Duprey |

5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Dividend stock investing offers a reliable path to passive income and long-term wealth creation, making it a cornerstone for many…
The 3 Dividend ETFs I Wish I’d Bought Earlier
Chris MacDonald |

The 3 Dividend ETFs I Wish I’d Bought Earlier

Investors looking for yield in this current environment certainly have plenty of great options in the equity and fixed income…
5 Dividend ETFs Every Passive Income Investor Needs Now
Marc Guberti |

5 Dividend ETFs Every Passive Income Investor Needs Now

Dividend investing is an attractive investing model for people who want to own stocks and generate passive income. Most companies…
3 Schwab ETFs Retirees Can Trust for Steady Income in 2025
Vandita Jadeja |

3 Schwab ETFs Retirees Can Trust for Steady Income in 2025

It is never too early to start planning for retirement. The sooner you do, the higher your financial security in…

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 51,556,518
+$25.87
+11.47%
$251.39
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,754,311
+$10.95
+6.59%
$177.21
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 7,094,367
+$9.92
+6.40%
$164.90
Starbucks
SBUX Vol: 10,608,289
+$4.55
+5.34%
$89.76
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,553,441
+$14.68
+5.29%
$292.33

Top Losing Stocks

FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 1,313,407
-$23.05
7.78%
$273.09
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,563,459
-$7.81
5.39%
$137.01
Diamondback Energy
FANG Vol: 908,218
-$6.69
4.34%
$147.39
HP
HPQ Vol: 12,736,582
-$1.06
4.32%
$23.38
Marathon Petroleum
MPC Vol: 1,329,435
-$6.76
3.87%
$167.74