Investing

Real Estate ETF Poised For Breakout As Treasury Yields Drop And Cap Rates Compress

Quick Read

  • XLRE holds data center REITs including Equinix and Digital Realty that benefit from AI infrastructure spending.
  • Declining interest rates compress cap rates and raise property valuations through lower discount rates.
  • Equinix shows positive earnings growth while most XLRE components saw earnings compress.
By Michael Williams Published
Real Estate ETF Poised For Breakout As Treasury Yields Drop And Cap Rates Compress

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) has spent 2025 in the penalty box and looks poised to close the year… exactly where it started. That underperformance may be setting up a contrarian opportunity that makes 2026 explosive. The fund tracks real estate investment trusts as the sector transitions from defensive survival mode to offensive expansion.

The Rate Reset That Changes Everything

The biggest macro factor for XLRE in 2026 is the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory. According to BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)’s iShares outlook, the most likely path brings rates down as the Fed continues its monetary policy adjustments. That matters because real estate operates on spreads. When Treasury yields decline while REIT dividends hold steady or grow, real estate becomes more attractive on a relative basis.

The mechanism is cap rate compression. As borrowing costs decline, property valuations rise because the same income stream gets divided by a lower discount rate. Industry data shows cap rates already declining in late 2025, with further drops expected in 2026 as financial pressures ease. This is the mathematical reality of how real estate gets priced.

An infographic titled &#039;XLRE: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (REIT Focus)&#039; presented in three sections. The first section, &#039;How the ETF Works (Mechanism)&#039;, shows illustrations of buildings and a data tower, explaining that XLRE tracks U.S. REITs for income, growth, and secular growth. It links interest rate sensitivity to Fed rates down (cap rate compression) leading to property valuations up (bullish). The second section, &#039;Most Suitable Use Case (Investor Fit)&#039;, uses a gray arrow for &#039;2025: Defensive / Penalty Box&#039; and a green arrow for &#039;2026: Contrarian / &#039;Explosive&#039; Potential&#039;, listing income generation, rate-sensitive growth play, and secular trend exposure as benefits. The third section, &#039;Pros and Cons (Balanced View)&#039;, lists three green &#039;Pros (+)&#039; including predictable income and AI infra exposure, and three red &#039;Cons (-)&#039; including interest rate risk and 2025 underperformance.
24/7 Wall St.
This infographic details how the XLRE Real Estate ETF operates, highlighting its interest rate sensitivity, most suitable use cases, and a balanced view of its pros and cons, particularly its potential for 2026.

Investors should monitor the Federal Reserve’s quarterly Summary of Economic Projections and monthly Treasury yield movements. When Treasury yields decline, that signals XLRE’s relative attractiveness is improving.

The Data Center Advantage Hidden Inside

XLRE’s micro story is its exposure to secular growth infrastructure. The fund holds positions in data center and cell tower REITs, including Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR). Equinix is among the top holdings showing positive earnings growth, while its peers saw earnings compress. Analysts project significant upside for Equinix and the most bullish outlook among major XLRE components.

This matters because AI infrastructure spending isn’t slowing. Data centers and cell towers generate contractual income with built-in escalators, making them more predictable than traditional real estate. As interest rates decline, these high-quality assets should see valuation expansion first.

Check XLRE’s monthly holdings updates on the State Street website to track shifts in data center exposure. Quarterly earnings from Equinix and Digital Realty, typically released in February, May, August, and November, provide early signals on demand trends.

Consider SCHH for Broader Exposure

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) offers similar real estate exposure with a slightly lower expense ratio and broader diversification across smaller REITs. It provides comparable income with less concentration risk in the top 10 holdings.

For 2026, watch the Fed’s rate path and XLRE’s data center holdings. Those two factors will determine whether this year’s underperformance becomes next year’s breakout.

