S&P 500
6,892.40
+0.04%
Dow Jones
48,432.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,519.60
+0.03%
Russell 2000
2,559.58
-0.03%
FTSE 100
9,883.80
-0.07%
Nikkei 225
50,621.30
+0.32%

Investing

Warren Buffett’s Legacy: A Look At One of the Greatest Investors Of All Time

Quick Read

  • Berkshire Hathaway compounded returns at 19.9% annually from 1965 through 2024 versus 10.4% for the S&P 500.
  • Buffett recently trimmed core holdings held for over a decade and shifted proceeds into short-duration bonds.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Chris MacDonald Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Warren Buffett’s Legacy: A Look At One of the Greatest Investors Of All Time

© Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

I recently took part in a pole on The Wall Street Journal, which asked the public which investor is the greatest of all time. For me, the answer was blatantly obvious – Warren Buffett will go down as my top investor of any period, and the greatest of all time.

That’s not to say there will be another investor that will come that will provide even greater returns over a similarly-long time horizon as Buffett has. But the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) CEO is certainly special, and will be remembered as an institutional investor that beat the market in more years than not over his more than 50 year career as the CEO of one of the greatest conglomerates in history.

With that preamble out of the way, let’s dive into a few reasons why Buffett will go down in history as one of the greats, and where I think Berkshire could be headed from here. 

Historical Outperformance Is Unmatched

Stock market graph trading analysis investment financial, stock exchange financial or forex graph stock market graph chart business crisis crash loss and grow up gain and profits win up trend
Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com

Stock chart heading up and to the right

Warren Buffett’s statistically improbable returns provided from 1965 through 2024 are truly remarkable to consider. Over this time frame, Berkshire Hathaway compounded returns for investors at an incredible 19.9% clip. When compared to the S&P 500, a world-class index of the largest companies in the U.S. (which produced compounded annual returns of 10.4% over this time frame), that’s a near-doubling of one’s annual return each and every year.

Thus, investors who held Berkshire as a bet on the U.S. economy (before their were ETFs) and held to today would have compounded their wealth at an astronomical rate. Investors who didn’t sell a share from 1965 to today would have total returns of more than 5,000,000% (good for a 50,000x) over this time frame. Granted, those shares are now likely in the hands of these initial investors’ children or grandchildren, but you get the point. Compounding works wonders over the very long-term.

The craziest statistic is that investors who held the S&P 500 would have increased their wealth by around 40,000% over the same period. Still great (who wouldn’t want a 400x?), but these two numbers are very different. 

Sticking to His Principles

Warren Buffett
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Warren Buffett speaking at an event

Another key factor driving Warren Buffett’s success, and is contrary to the principles many traders hold in the market today, is his adherence to some pretty well-defined and well-articulated principles over time.

Perhaps his most important principle I’d like to emulate in my own investing journey is to stick to stocks that fall within one’s “circle of competence.” It’s possible for one’s circle of competence to grow over time, but in general, we’re all best at being specialists in what we know. Sticking to companies with easy-to-understand business models, and picking the best of a particular group, can be a very profitable way to invest.

Buffett’s ability to trade options and engage in complex hedges has always been there. But his ability to take on positions in an unhedged way has led to incredible returns, as he’s not giving up any of the upside in any particular name. While he could make more in terms of yield from adding covered calls, he chooses not to and let the winners ride. He’s not about timing the market, he’s about time in the market, though he is a master of market timing too (more on that below). 

A Master of Cycles and Trends

Investing and stock market concept gain and profits with faded candlestick charts.
Travis Wolfe / Shutterstock.com

Stock chart heading up and to the right

Despite really not investing in anything tech related until the mid-2010s, and Buffett would be the first to tell you he missed out on plenty of growth in the tech sector, the reality is that he’s been a master at picking market tops and bottoms throughout his career.

In being able to buy stocks dirt-cheap at key market bottoms tied to recessions, and hold those positions for decades, Buffett has exemplified what long-term investing means.

And given some of Mr. Buffett’s recent moves around trimming core portfolio positions he’s held for more than a decade to take profits and put those profits into short-duration bonds (effectively cash), that should signal something to the average retail investor today. Personally, I’m listening, and I hope readers are as well. 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

The 3 Best Warren Buffett-Owned Stocks to Buy Right Now
Chris MacDonald |

The 3 Best Warren Buffett-Owned Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B), but is perhaps best known for being among the…
Warren Buffett Gained $58 Billion From This 1 Stock
Rich Duprey |

Warren Buffett Gained $58 Billion From This 1 Stock

There is a very good reason why Warren Buffett is known as the Oracle of Omaha. Since taking control of…
When Others Are Greedy: How to Implement Buffett’s Playbook in Your Own Personal Portfolio
Chris MacDonald |

When Others Are Greedy: How to Implement Buffett’s Playbook in Your Own Personal Portfolio

Many investors may wonder if Warren Buffett is an alien from another planet, someone with a time machine or a…
3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October 2024
Chris MacDonald |

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October 2024

Warren Buffett could be the greatest investor of all time. Indeed, a number of surveys has pegged the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) CEO…
Is Wall Street Wrong About This Warren Buffett Owned Stock
Chris MacDonald |

Is Wall Street Wrong About This Warren Buffett Owned Stock

24/7 Insights: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stock holdings have a market value of $387 billion dollars. Bank of America (NYSE:…
3 Reasons why Berkshire Hathaway Looks Like a Buy Before January 1
Chris MacDonald |

3 Reasons why Berkshire Hathaway Looks Like a Buy Before January 1

Followers of Warren Buffett may bemoan is leave as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) at the end of this year. I know…
Buffett’s Cash Hoard Suggests A Crash Is Coming, Wall Street Isn’t Paying Attention
Chris MacDonald |

Buffett’s Cash Hoard Suggests A Crash Is Coming, Wall Street Isn’t Paying Attention

Warren Buffett will go down as one of the greatest investors of all time. In fact, I think the Berkshire…
Is Warren Buffett Preparing For a Market Crash? This Move Says Yes
Rich Duprey |

Is Warren Buffett Preparing For a Market Crash? This Move Says Yes

For six decades, Warren Buffett has dominated the investing world. He has consistently beat the S&P 500 by a 2-to-1…
Famous Billionaire Is Selling This AI Stock and Buying Another Stock that May Soar Up to 30.06%, According to Certain Wall Street Experts
Chris MacDonald |

Famous Billionaire Is Selling This AI Stock and Buying Another Stock that May Soar Up to 30.06%, According to Certain Wall Street Experts

Warren Buffett is among the greatest investors of all time, and his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) is among the most notable…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,478,953
+$17.61
+6.60%
$284.59
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 20,049,860
+$1.23
+5.34%
$24.27
+$16.88
+5.01%
$353.52
Constellation Brands
STZ Vol: 3,644,930
+$6.73
+4.98%
$141.74
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 11,603,637
+$0.56
+4.29%
$13.61

Top Losing Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,340,409
-$13.51
4.56%
$282.85
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 4,266,827
-$5.35
4.18%
$122.49
Dominion Energy
D Vol: 18,834,504
-$2.21
3.72%
$57.22
Target
TGT Vol: 11,985,246
-$2.81
2.87%
$95.20
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 8,135,004
-$1.14
2.59%
$42.80