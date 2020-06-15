Genius Brands Gets Even Stronger With Celebrity Addition Chris Lange

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares pumped up again on Monday after the company announced the addition of a big celebrity. The company announced that Arnold Schwarzenegger would be starring and co-producing a new animated series, as well as taking a stake in Genius Brands.

In terms of the specifics, Schwarzenegger is starring in and co-producing the new animated children’s series, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.” At the same time, he has elected to receive warrants to purchase shares of common stock as an advance against his profit participation in the show. Any further payouts likely will be in the form of cash payments.

“Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten” was one of his final projects. The show is set to premiere in 2021 on Amazon Prime in the United States. The show is co-produced by Genius Brands, Alibaba, Pow! Entertainment and Oak Productions.

Schwarzenegger commented:

I am honored to help realize Stan’s vision of creating a children’s cartoon series that not only entertains with superhero adventures, but also imparts valuable lessons about the importance of health, exercise, nutrition, anti-bullying, and diversity. Andy Heyward is one of the industry’s most respected producers of children’s programming and working together we will be able to bring to life our shared vision of ‘content with a purpose,’ which parents can enjoy alongside their children while taking comfort in the moral and educational focus.

Excluding Monday’s move, Genius Brands stock had vastly outperformed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average with a gain of about 1,425% year to date. In the past 52 weeks, the share price was up only 153%.

Genius Brands stock traded up about 9% Monday to $4.55, in a 52-week range of $0.52 to $11.73.