25 Best Educational Kids' Shows of All Time

In today’s digital age, where screens are an integral part of daily lives, educational kids’ shows have become the superheroes of the small screen. They’re not just entertaining; they’re also packed with valuable lessons that make learning fun.

To determine the best educational kids shows, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience reception from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. Educational kids shows were ranked based on average IMDb user rating as of mid September 2023. When more than one show had the same ranking, the one with more votes was rated higher. Only shows with at least 1,000 user votes were considered. Cast information is also from IMDb. This list was produced with the assistance of automated technology.

From solving mysteries with animated animals to exploring the wonders of science with quirky scientists, these shows have it all.

Such series as “Dragon Tales,” “Franklin,” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” took young audiences on animated journeys through the trials and tribulations of childhood. They addressed themes like friendship, problem-solving, and growing up, making them timeless favorites. (On the other hand, you may not want to let your kids watch some of the best animated sitcoms of all time.)

“Cyberchase” and “Schoolhouse Rock!” took on the challenge of making complex subjects like mathematics, grammar, history, and science engaging and fun through catchy tunes and clever animation. “The Magic School Bus” and “Liberty’s Kids” transported young viewers on educational escapades.

Shows like “Blue’s Clues,” “The Backyardigans,” and “Curious George” introduced memorable characters and innovative storytelling methods that actively engaged young audiences. (Movies aimed at younger viewers often use the same tools. These are the highest grossing kids’ movie every year since “Toy Story” came out.)

These shows, each with a unique approach, helped shape young minds and provided entertainment that transcends generations.

