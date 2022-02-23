This Is the Best R-Rated Movie Ever Made

Most films released today are R-rated movies. In fact, it was reported in 2018 that out of 29,791 films rated by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) since 1968, 17,202 were rated R.

To pick the best R-rated movie ever made, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a database of over 17,000 movies and calculated an index of each movie’s rating on IMDb and its audience score and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

IMDb is an online movie database owned by Amazon. Rotten Tomatoes is an online movie and TV review aggregator. Domestic box office figures came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services, last updated in April 2021. Box office figures are not inflation adjusted. Casting and other supplemental data comes from IMDb.

It is no coincidence that many cinematic classics also happen to be rated R. Obvious examples include “The Godfather,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Raging Bull,” to name just a few. Not just adored by critics and audiences alike, at least some of the films we looked at also performed quite well at the box office.



The best R-rated movie of all time is “The Godfather.” Here are the details:

Combined score: 2.95 (highest out of 17,276)

Starring: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton

Domestic box office: $135.0 million

Genre: Crime, Drama

Click here to read about all the best R-rated movies ever made.

