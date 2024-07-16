This Warship is 1/5th of a Mile Long

Bigger is not always better, but it does help in many military or naval scenarios. The capability to carry more troops or assets by ship and then deploy them effectively is a massive advantage for whoever possesses that vessel. The United States has some of the largest warships in the world, but this list is also populated by some of its biggest rivals.

Over the last few decades, Russia and China have worked to build up their military might by expanding their navies and armed forces. The United States has maintained and built upon its naval force since WWII and is one of the most powerful in the world. The US Navy boasts some of the largest aircraft carriers on the planet, but nowadays, Russia and China possess more warships and submarines combined than they do.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed ship lengths worldwide, using data from Military Machine to determine the world’s largest warships. Military Machine also provides information regarding ship class, name, and country of origin. We included supplementary data on the country of origin, total navy, and overall military power ranking from GlobalFirePower’s 2024 Military Strength Index.

The United States is home to the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, first launched in 1975. They measure 1,092 feet in length, displace 100,000 long tons, reach a maximum speed of 30 knots, and generate 260,000 shaft horsepower from their engines. With a crew of approximately 6,000, each carrier came at a cost of roughly $4.5 billion.

The U.S. Navy intends to replace these aging carriers with the new Ford-class supercarriers. They share similar dimensions with their predecessors, measuring 1,092 feet in length and having a comparable displacement. The price tag for these new carriers is estimated at around $13 billion each, with a crew complement of approximately 4,000. The first four carriers in this class have already been named Gerald R. Ford (commissioned in 2017), John F. Kennedy (scheduled for 2024), Enterprise (scheduled for 2028), and Doris Miller (scheduled for 2032).

Why Is This Important?

Understanding the strength of militaries worldwide helps us know our allies and our enemies better. Combined with historical context, it paints a picture of how these countries have worked together and against one another over the years, their intentions for the future, and their present priorities.

Here is a look at the world’s 11 biggest warships.