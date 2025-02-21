Defense Spending Is on the Rise and These Are the Most Massive Warships in the World Today Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

One thing is certain, as naval ships have only gotten larger and larger throughout naval history. Whether it’s to carry more troops or add more weapons, the history of maritime warfare has often been determined by who has more firepower available, which leads to larger ships. Today’s ships have only gotten more capable as the needs of their countries require more weapons and manpower.

Key Points Some of the largest ships in the world belong to the navies of nations like the United States, China, and France.

Aircraft carriers are considered the largest naval vessels of all time.

Only one country outside the United States uses nuclear power for its aircraft carriers.

Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

While you can argue that bigger is not always better in many military situations, the Navy might beg to differ. Of course, this leads directly to which nations currently have the most massive warships afloat. As the United States aircraft carrier fleet could make up the bulk of this list, we’ll also include ships from nations with the appropriate production capabilities to build massive warships.

10. JS Kaga

Yokosuka-No1 / Wikimedia Commons

Country: Japan

Class: Izumo-class

Displacement: 26,000 tons

Length: 814 feet

Crew: 1,340

Undergoing Renovations

Yokosuka-No1 / Wikimedia Commons

While the JS Kaga is currently undergoing revisions into a light aircraft carrier scheduled to be completed in 2027, it is still an active part of the Japanese fleet. Once updates are completed, the Kaga will be able to launch aircraft such as the F-35B and other fixed-wing aircraft. Powered by four gas turbine engines, the Kaga can hit a top speed of 30 knots. If the Kaga were to ever come under attack, it can defend itself using 2 Phalanx CIWS weapons and two other SeaRAM CIWS.

9. USS America

usnavy / Flickr

Country: United States

Class: America-class amphibious assault ship

Displacement: 45,693 tons

Length: 844 feet

Crew: 1,700

American Namesake

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Named after its country, the USS America is the flagship of the America-class amphibious assault ship, of which the United States currently has two in active service, with three more on the way. The ship’s primary mission is to be the flagship of any expeditionary fighting force to land Marines anywhere in the world, supported by the ship’s complement of Harrier, Osprey, helicopter, and fixed-wing aircraft. The ship is powered by two gas turbines capable of moving the ship up to 25 knots.

8. Charles de Gaulle

jeangill / Getty Images

Country: France

Class: Charles de Gaulle-class

Displacement: 42,500 tons

Length: 857 feet, 11 inches

Crew: 1,950

French Navy Flagship

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The centerpiece of the French Navy, the Charles de Gaulle is the country’s 10th aircraft carrier but its first nuclear-powered surface vessel. This makes the Charles de Gaulle the only nuclear-powered carrier not used by the US Navy. Carrying up to 40 different aircraft, the Charles de Gaulle can hold around 45 days of food with unlimited distance and carry up to 800 commandos at any time. The ship also has four surface-to-air missile launches, short-range missiles, and 20mm autocannons.

7. INS Vikrant

Kuleshov Oleg / Shutterstock.com

Country: India

Class: N/A

Displacement: 50,000 tons

Length: 861 feet

Crew: 1,645

Indian Flagship

Kuleshov Oleg / Shutterstock.com

India’s fourth aircraft carrier and the first to be built in-country, the INS Vikrant, was commissioned in September 2022. Currently in service using four gas-turbine General Electric engines, the name Vikrant is a tribute to the country’s first aircraft carrier, launched in 1961. Standing for “courageous,” the Vikrant is one of two aircraft carriers in the Indian Navy. The ship holds up to 36 fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, carrying four CWIS defensive weapons and 2 SAM missile launchers.

6. HMS Prince of Wales

Rob Atherton / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Country: United Kingdom

Class: Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier

Displacement: 88,800 tons

Length: 932

Crew: 1,600

The Sister Ships

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

One of two identical aircraft carriers in the United Kingdom’s fleet, the HMS Prince of Wales, was commissioned in December 2019. The ship is the eighth vessel in the Royal Navy to bear the name Prince of Wales. Like its sister ship, the Prince of Wales can hold up to 65 different aircraft. Its defensive measures include CIWS, heavy machine guns, and Mk2 guns, as well as the F-35 Lightning II attack aircraft.

5. HMS Queen Elizabeth

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Country: United Kingdom

Class: Queen Elizabeth-class

Displacement: 88,800

Length: 932 feet

Crew: 1,600

Her Royal Majesty

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Arguably the fastest aircraft carrier in the world, the United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth can push 32 knots. Using conventional propulsion, the Queen Elizabeth can carry up to 36 aircraft or 65 combined aircraft and helicopters, including the F-35B Lightning II. The Queen Elizabeth is also armed with multiple defensive measures, including CIWS, MK2 guns, and 6 Browning .50 caliber heavy machine guns.

4. Shandong

Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons

Country: China

Class: Type 002

Displacement: 70,000 tons

Length: 1,000 feet, 8 inches

Crew: N/A

Building China’s Fleet

Tyg728 / Wikimedia Commons

Launched in 2017, the People’s Republic of China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier was the Shandong, a 1,000-foot-long Type 002 ship. Designed similarly to aircraft carriers the Soviet Union built, the Shandong includes a ski-jump ramp to help propel aircraft off the ship. This contrasts with the catapult method that other nations, like the United States, use. The vessel is suspected to be using four conventional steam turbines for power.

3. Fujian

EditQ / Wikimedia Commons

Country: China

Class: Fujian class

Displacement: 85,000 tons

Length: 1,036 feet, 9 inches

Crew: N/A

China’s Biggest Ship Ever

Raysonho / Wikimedia Commons

Currently undergoing sea trials, the Fujian-class Fujian aircraft carrier will be China’s first catapult-assisted aircraft carrier. Although it is believed to be the largest aircraft built outside the United States, details remain heavily protected by the Chinese government. What is known is that the ship is expected to be able to hold 40 fixed-wing aircraft and 12 helicopters and be powered by a combination of steam turbines and diesel generators.

2. USS Nimitz

Rene Holtslag / Shutterstock.com

Country: United States

Class: Nimitz-class aircraft carrier

Displacement: 100,000 tons

Length: 1,092 feet

Crew: 5,000

Soon-To-Be Retired

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

The namesake of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the USS Nimitz has long been a flagship of the US aircraft carrier fleet. Holding over 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, the Nimitz includes many defensive weapons, including sea sparrows, rolling airframe missiles, phalanx CIWS, and fifty-caliber turrets. Nuclear-powered, the Nimitz has been sailing since 1967 and is now the oldest aircraft carrier in the world.

1. USS Gerald R. Ford

U.S. Navy / Getty Images

Country: United States

Class: Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier

Displacement: 100,000 tons

Length: 1,092 feet

Crew: 4,500

World’s Largest Ship

U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The first in what will see a series of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers for the United States Navy, the US intends to include 10 ships to replace its current aircraft carrier lineup. Named for former US President Gerald R. Ford, the ship was commissioned into service in July 2017. With approximately 4,500 crew members on board, this floating city includes 75 aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, and many defensive guns.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!