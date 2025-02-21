Defense Spending Is on the Rise and These Are the Most Massive Warships in the World Today

One thing is certain, as naval ships have only gotten larger and larger throughout naval history. Whether it’s to carry more troops or add more weapons, the history of maritime warfare has often been determined by who has more firepower available, which leads to larger ships. Today’s ships have only gotten more capable as the needs of their countries require more weapons and manpower.
While you can argue that bigger is not always better in many military situations, the Navy might beg to differ. Of course, this leads directly to which nations currently have the most massive warships afloat. As the United States aircraft carrier fleet could make up the bulk of this list, we’ll also include ships from nations with the appropriate production capabilities to build massive warships.
10. JS Kaga
- Country: Japan
- Class: Izumo-class
- Displacement: 26,000 tons
- Length: 814 feet
- Crew: 1,340
Undergoing Renovations
While the JS Kaga is currently undergoing revisions into a light aircraft carrier scheduled to be completed in 2027, it is still an active part of the Japanese fleet. Once updates are completed, the Kaga will be able to launch aircraft such as the F-35B and other fixed-wing aircraft. Powered by four gas turbine engines, the Kaga can hit a top speed of 30 knots. If the Kaga were to ever come under attack, it can defend itself using 2 Phalanx CIWS weapons and two other SeaRAM CIWS.
9. USS America
- Country: United States
- Class: America-class amphibious assault ship
- Displacement: 45,693 tons
- Length: 844 feet
- Crew: 1,700
American Namesake
Named after its country, the USS America is the flagship of the America-class amphibious assault ship, of which the United States currently has two in active service, with three more on the way. The ship’s primary mission is to be the flagship of any expeditionary fighting force to land Marines anywhere in the world, supported by the ship’s complement of Harrier, Osprey, helicopter, and fixed-wing aircraft. The ship is powered by two gas turbines capable of moving the ship up to 25 knots.
8. Charles de Gaulle
- Country: France
- Class: Charles de Gaulle-class
- Displacement: 42,500 tons
- Length: 857 feet, 11 inches
- Crew: 1,950
French Navy Flagship
The centerpiece of the French Navy, the Charles de Gaulle is the country’s 10th aircraft carrier but its first nuclear-powered surface vessel. This makes the Charles de Gaulle the only nuclear-powered carrier not used by the US Navy. Carrying up to 40 different aircraft, the Charles de Gaulle can hold around 45 days of food with unlimited distance and carry up to 800 commandos at any time. The ship also has four surface-to-air missile launches, short-range missiles, and 20mm autocannons.
7. INS Vikrant
- Country: India
- Class: N/A
- Displacement: 50,000 tons
- Length: 861 feet
- Crew: 1,645
Indian Flagship
India’s fourth aircraft carrier and the first to be built in-country, the INS Vikrant, was commissioned in September 2022. Currently in service using four gas-turbine General Electric engines, the name Vikrant is a tribute to the country’s first aircraft carrier, launched in 1961. Standing for “courageous,” the Vikrant is one of two aircraft carriers in the Indian Navy. The ship holds up to 36 fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, carrying four CWIS defensive weapons and 2 SAM missile launchers.
6. HMS Prince of Wales
- Country: United Kingdom
- Class: Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier
- Displacement: 88,800 tons
- Length: 932
- Crew: 1,600
The Sister Ships
One of two identical aircraft carriers in the United Kingdom’s fleet, the HMS Prince of Wales, was commissioned in December 2019. The ship is the eighth vessel in the Royal Navy to bear the name Prince of Wales. Like its sister ship, the Prince of Wales can hold up to 65 different aircraft. Its defensive measures include CIWS, heavy machine guns, and Mk2 guns, as well as the F-35 Lightning II attack aircraft.
5. HMS Queen Elizabeth
- Country: United Kingdom
- Class: Queen Elizabeth-class
- Displacement: 88,800
- Length: 932 feet
- Crew: 1,600
Her Royal Majesty
Arguably the fastest aircraft carrier in the world, the United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth can push 32 knots. Using conventional propulsion, the Queen Elizabeth can carry up to 36 aircraft or 65 combined aircraft and helicopters, including the F-35B Lightning II. The Queen Elizabeth is also armed with multiple defensive measures, including CIWS, MK2 guns, and 6 Browning .50 caliber heavy machine guns.
4. Shandong
- Country: China
- Class: Type 002
- Displacement: 70,000 tons
- Length: 1,000 feet, 8 inches
- Crew: N/A
Building China’s Fleet
Launched in 2017, the People’s Republic of China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier was the Shandong, a 1,000-foot-long Type 002 ship. Designed similarly to aircraft carriers the Soviet Union built, the Shandong includes a ski-jump ramp to help propel aircraft off the ship. This contrasts with the catapult method that other nations, like the United States, use. The vessel is suspected to be using four conventional steam turbines for power.
3. Fujian
- Country: China
- Class: Fujian class
- Displacement: 85,000 tons
- Length: 1,036 feet, 9 inches
- Crew: N/A
China’s Biggest Ship Ever
Currently undergoing sea trials, the Fujian-class Fujian aircraft carrier will be China’s first catapult-assisted aircraft carrier. Although it is believed to be the largest aircraft built outside the United States, details remain heavily protected by the Chinese government. What is known is that the ship is expected to be able to hold 40 fixed-wing aircraft and 12 helicopters and be powered by a combination of steam turbines and diesel generators.
2. USS Nimitz
- Country: United States
- Class: Nimitz-class aircraft carrier
- Displacement: 100,000 tons
- Length: 1,092 feet
- Crew: 5,000
Soon-To-Be Retired
The namesake of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the USS Nimitz has long been a flagship of the US aircraft carrier fleet. Holding over 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, the Nimitz includes many defensive weapons, including sea sparrows, rolling airframe missiles, phalanx CIWS, and fifty-caliber turrets. Nuclear-powered, the Nimitz has been sailing since 1967 and is now the oldest aircraft carrier in the world.
1. USS Gerald R. Ford
- Country: United States
- Class: Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier
- Displacement: 100,000 tons
- Length: 1,092 feet
- Crew: 4,500
World’s Largest Ship
The first in what will see a series of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers for the United States Navy, the US intends to include 10 ships to replace its current aircraft carrier lineup. Named for former US President Gerald R. Ford, the ship was commissioned into service in July 2017. With approximately 4,500 crew members on board, this floating city includes 75 aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, and many defensive guns.
