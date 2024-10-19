The US Newest’s Military Branch Already Has Challengers 24/7 Wall st

Key Points:

Russia and China have space forces focused on electronic and cyber warfare.

Russia has tested nuclear capabilities in space, posing global security risks.

Space security rivalry is intensifying due to these growing threats.

Early retirement isn’t a pipe dream, if you get started today!

Watch the Video

Edited Video Transcript:

So you mentioned the rivals.

Well, it’s kind of the usual suspects.

Russia has its own Space Force.

They’re quite advanced in electronic warfare.

That’s something we’ve talked about previously, and that’s a major area of concern for the United States, because there’s this fear, are we falling behind?

And for China, they have their own version, which is the People’s Liberation Army Aerospace Force, which is the newest of the three that we’re talking about.

That was actually created in May, but that was a reorganization of a previous entity.

It just separated it.

In terms of capability, it’s largely for electronic cyber warfare.

But I do know Russia has started experimenting with the use of nuclear weapons to be deployed in space, which is obviously quite alarming because that would be an indiscriminate attack on an increasingly important part of our global economy for communications, for defense interests.

And I think the other really frightening part is there would be less hesitancy to actually use something like that.

You know, if you use a nuclear weapon today, you’re guaranteeing the destruction of your entire nation.

But no one’s really going to die if you use that up in space.

It would be hugely destructive.

And I don’t think it’s very likely to happen, but that threat is one that I think is slightly more likely to be actually carried out.

So it’s an emerging branch that is going to grow in importance in the coming years.

So already some challengers here to the Space Force, and when we’re talking about nukes in any capacity, even how small, vanishingly small the odds may be, it’s still a terrifying prospect.

Speaking of things that could be changing radically in the future, we’re talking about nukes in space, which is a crazy phrase to say.

Let’s bring…

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.