This Powerful WWII Campaign Brought 250,000 Axis Soldiers to Their Knees

The North African Campaign of World War II, spanned from 1940 to 1943, was a pivotal theatre of war that tilted the balance of power in favor of the Allies. This theatre involved a series of battles across the desert expanses of Libya, Egypt, and Tunisia, as well as some in East Africa.

In terms of the belligerents, this campaign can be defined as a struggle between the Axis powers, led by German General Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps, and the Allied forces, initially under the command of British generals and later joined by American and Free French forces.

The campaign began in earnest during the summer of 1940, when Italian forces from Libya launched an invasion of Egypt, which was then a British protectorate. However, there would be a back and forth between the Allies and Axis over the next two years. The tide did not truly turn in favor of the Allies until mid-1942 in the First Battle of El Alamein when they halted the advance of Axis powers into Egypt. (These two countries had the most casualties in World War II, and it’s not even close.)

Also the North African Campaign saw the emergence of Erwin Rommel, a German tank commander considered one of the greatest military commanders of the 20th century. He earned the nickname the “Desert Fox” through is strategic brilliance and tactical application of tanks. Rommel’s knack for rapid, surprise attacks and his adept use of the desert terrain allowed him to outmaneuver enemy forces repeatedly.

The North African Campaign was important to the overall war for a few reasons. It ultimately secured the Mediterranean for the Allies and then protected Middle Eastern oil resources that were vital for the Allied war effort. At the same time, this campaign developed the experience, cooperation, and coordination among Allied forces, setting the stage for the later invasions of Italy and France.

Here is a look at the timeline of the North African Campaign in World War II:

Exploring the history of World War II is important not only to understand one of the most pivotal periods in modern history but also to grasp the profound impact that this global conflict had on the world at large. Ultimately, World War II reshaped boundaries, alliances, and ideologies in ways that still influence global relations and conflicts today. The outcome of World War II effectively made the world order that we know today.

Malta Campaign

Date: June 11, 1940 – December 31, 1942

The Malta Campaign during World War II was a prolonged military operation surrounding the strategic island of Malta, as Allied forces defended it against Axis attempts to bombard from June 1940 to December 1942.

British Attacks on the French Fleet

Date: July 3, 1940 – September 25, 1940

The British attacks on the French fleet in 1940, known as Operation Catapult, were attacks by the British to prevent French ships from falling into German hands after France’s surrender.

Invasion of British Somaliland

Date: August 3, 1940 – August 19, 1940

The Invasion of British Somaliland in August 1940 was a quick military operation where Italian forces from East Africa attacked and occupied the British protectorate of Somaliland.

Invasion of Egypt

Date: September 9, 1940 – September 16, 1940

The Invasion of Egypt marked the beginning of the Italian offensive into British-held Egypt during World War II.

Battle of Gabon

Date: October 27, 1940 – November 12, 1940

The Battle of Gabon was part of the broader Free French campaign to rally Vichy French territories to the Allies.

Operation Compass

Date: December 8, 1940 – February 9, 1941

Operation Compass was a major Allied military operation in the Western Desert Campaign during World War II. It was the first large-scale successful offensive by the Allies against the Italian forces in North Africa.

Battle of Kufra

Date: January 6, 1941 – March 1, 1941

The Battle of Kufra occurred when Free French and British forces launched an operation to seize the Italian-held oasis of Kufra in southeastern Libya in early 1941.

Invasion of Italian East Africa

Date: January 19, 1941 – May 16, 1941

The Invasion of Italian East Africa was an Allied campaign aimed at removing Italy’s hold of East Africa.

Operation Sonnenblume

Date: February 8, 1941 – May 6, 1941

Operation Sonnenblume was a German initiative to reinforce Italian forces in North Africa. This operation saw the arrival of the Afrika Korps, led by General Erwin Rommel, which shifted the balance of power in favor of Axis nations.

Battle of Giarabub

Date: March 21, 1941 – March 23, 1941

The Battle of Giarabub saw Australian forces overrun the Italian garrison at the remote oasis of Giarabub in Libya.

Siege of Tobruk

Date: April 10, 1941 – November 27, 1941

The Siege of Tobruk was a standoff where Allied forces, primarily Australians, held the Libyan port of Tobruk against a prolonged Axis siege.

Bardia Raid

Date: April 19, 1941 – April 20, 1941

The Bardia Raid was a quick and aggressive British commando operation targeting the Italian-held town of Bardia in Libya. The raid was targeting Axis communications and supply lines, but it was not entirely successful.

Operation Brevity

Date: May 15, 1941 – May 16, 1941

Operation Brevity was a short-lived British offensive. It was designed as a limited attack to secure specific strongpoints and disrupt Axis positions near the Egypt-Libya border.

Operation Battleaxe

Date: June 15, 1941 – June 17, 1941

Operation Battleaxe was a British offensive intended to lift the Siege of Tobruk and push back Axis forces in North Africa. British forces failed to achieve their objective and this led to an extensive reevaluation of Allied strategies throughout the region.

Operation Crusader

Date: November 18, 1941 – December 14, 1941

Operation Crusader was a sizable Allied military campaign aimed again at relieving the besieged forces at Tobruk. This operation was ultimately successful in relieving Tobruk and yielded a temporary strategic advantage for the Allies.

Battle of Cape Bon

Date: December 13, 1941

The Battle of Cape Bon took place off the coast of Tunisia in the Mediterranean Sea. British forces intercepted and decisively defeated a small Italian squadron.

Underwater Raid of Alexandria

Date: December 19, 1941

The Underwater Raid of Alexandria was an operation executed by Italian naval commandos using manned torpedoes. This attack targeted the British Mediterranean fleet in Alexandria. The commandos managed to successfully place explosives on two battleships, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Valiant, dealing significant damage to each.

Battle of Gazala

Date: May 26, 1942 – June 21, 1942

The Battle of Gazala was a major engagement between the Axis forces led by Field Marshal Erwin Rommel and Allied troops in the Gazala line near Tobruk.

Battle of Mersa Matruh

Date: June 23, 1942 – June 28, 1942

The Battle of Mersa Matruh was a continuation of the Axis push into Egypt following their success at the Battle of Gazala.

First Battle of El Alamein

Date: July 1, 1942 – July 27, 1942

The First Battle of El Alamein was a turning point in the North African campaign. After the retreat from Mersa Matruh, the British Army made a stand at El Alamein and halted the advance of the Axis Powers towards the Suez Canal.

Battle of Alam el Halfa

Date: August 30, 1942 – September 5, 1942

The Battle of Alam el Halfa occurred just south of El Alamein showcasing the newly appointed British commander, General Bernard Montgomery, facing off against Erwin Rommel’s Panzer Army Africa. This was a very strategic victory for the Allies, effectively ending Rommel’s ambitions at capturing the Suez Canal.

Raids in Libya

Date: September 13, 1942 – September 19, 1942

The Raids in Libya were a series of aggressive reconnaissance and raiding operations by the British against German and Italian forces. These raids targeted enemy airfields, supply depots, and communication lines.

Second Battle of El Alamein

Date: October 23, 1942 – November 11, 1942

The Second Battle of El Alamein was one of the most decisive confrontations of World War II. Allied Forces led by Montgomery and Axis Forces led by Rommel clashed again at El Alamein decisively halting the Axis push into Egypt and leading to their retreat across Libya and Tunisia. This would ultimately set up for the Allied push in Operation Torch.

Operation Torch

Date: November 8, 1942 – November 16, 1942

Operation Torch, led by British and American forces, was the first major Allied offensive of the Western theatre during World War II. It marked the beginning of the Allied invasion of Axis-held North Africa.

Advance into Tunisia

Date: November 10, 1942 – December 25, 1942

The Advance into Tunisia was an important step in the Allied North African campaign in the wake of the success of Operation Torch. This operation aimed to take control of Tunisia and ultimately secure control over the entire North African coast, and then use this as a staging grounds for moving into Southern Europe.

Invasion of French Somaliland

Date: December 1, 1942 – January 31, 1943

The Invasion of French Somaliland was part of the Allied effort to expel Axis powers in the Horn of Africa.

Battle of Faïd Pass and Sidi Bouzid

Date: January 30, 1943 – February 17, 1943

The Battle of Faïd Pass and Sidi Bouzid were important engagements in the Tunisian Campaign. These battles were early Axis counterattacks to set back the Allies in their campaign to control Northern Africa.

Battle of Kasserine Pass

Date: February 19, 1943 – February 25, 1943

The Battle of Kasserine Pass was the first major engagement between American and Axis forces in the Tunisian Campaign, marking an important test for the relatively inexperienced U.S. troops.

Battle of Medenine

Date: March 6, 1943 – March 10, 1943

The Battle of Medenine was an Allied defensive engagement during the Tunisian Campaign. This battle occurred when Axis forces, led by Rommel, launched an attack against Allied positions.

Operations Pugilist and Supercharge II

Date: March 19, 1943 – March 31, 1943

Operations Pugilist and Supercharge II were Allied offensives during the Tunisian Campaign.

Battle of El Guettar

Date: March 23, 1943 – April 7, 1943

The Battle of El Guettar was the first time U.S. forces successfully defeated German armored units in combat as part of the Tunisian Campaign.

Battle of Wadi Akarit

Date: April 6, 1943 – April 7, 1943

The Battle of Wadi Akarit was part of the Allies’ final push against Axis forces in Tunisia. The Allied victory effectively broke the last major defensive line before Tunis and paving the way for the final stages of the campaign in North Africa.

Conclusion of the Desert War

Date: April 7, 1943 – May 13, 1943

The conclusion of the Desert War saw the complete encirclement and defeat of Axis forces in Tunisia, culminating in the surrender of over 250,000 German and Italian soldiers. This was one of the largest Axis surrenders of the war.

