All the Countries Germany Occupied in World War II

Germany tried twice in the 20th century to conquer Europe and very nearly achieved that goal in World War II. In fact, not since Napoleon did any one country control so much of the continent. Here’s your comprehensive list of Germany’s conquests.

The only European countries Germany did not occupy were Iceland, Sweden, Ireland, the UK, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland.

Germany even occupied its former allies when they switched sides at a later stage of the war.

Round 1: World War I

World War I broke out in 1914 as a result of ethnic rivalry between the Austro-Hungarian Empire and Serbia. A web of secret alliances dragged country after country in until the continent was divided between the Allies (chiefly France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and finally the United States), and the Central powers (Germany, Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria, and the Ottoman Empire). Millions died in grinding trench warfare before the Allies finally won in 1918.

The Treaty of Versailles

The Treaty of Versailles stripped the defeated countries of their colonies and created new countries from their ethnic minorities. The harsh terms it imposed on Germany in particular created great suffering and resentment and set the stage for the rise of Adolph Hitler and his promise of retribution and a new era of glory for Germany.

Prelude to War

Hitler rose to power in Germany while the world was suffering through the Great Depression and unwilling to confront his repeated violations of the Treaty of Versailles. This allowed Germany to rebuild a mighty war machine in plain sight. Most troubling, the world stood by as the Nazis oppressed the Jews in increasingly violent ways, finally culminating in full-scale Holocaust of 6 million Jews.

Austria

In the build-up to World War II, Germany annexed Austria, which was immediately to its south and also German-speaking. This was called the Anschluss. The occupation started on March 12, 1938 and ended in April 1945. After the war, Austria was also divided into different zones of Allied occupation as Germany was, in punishment for its complicity in Nazi crimes.

Czechoslovakia

Hitler turned next to Czechoslovakia, a country that had created out of the northern part of the Austro-Hungarian empire after World War I. This occupation happened in stages, starting with the ethnically German Sudetenland border region in October 1938. Meeting no resistance from the Western powers, Germany annexed Bohemia and Moravia on March 15, 1939 and split off Slovakia as a puppet state, independent in name only. Czechoslovakia was liberated from German occupation by the Soviets in 1945. Today it is divided into two countries: The Czech Republic (or Czechia) and Slovakia.