The Most Important Places in Each State For the US Military

With nearly 2.6 million people on payroll, the Department of Defense is one of the largest employers in the world.

While DOD employees, including civilians and active-duty service members, are spread across the 50 states, a disproportionate share of defense workers are concentrated in specific parts of the country.

The U.S. defense budget totaled $857.9 billion in fiscal 2023, about $47 billion more than the country of Poland’s annual gross domestic product. Not only does the U.S. invest more in its military than any other country in the world, but the Department of Defense is also one of the single largest employers worldwide. As of 2023, there were nearly 2.6 million Americans on the Pentagon’s payroll — topping the global workforce of Walmart, the largest private sector employer, by about half a million.

Of all Defense Department employees, about 1.1 million are active duty service members, and another 744,000 are civilian workers. An additional 418,800 Americans work for the National Guard and about 316,300 DOD personnel are reservists. These men and women are assigned to military installations across the country.

Certain states have long stood out as hubs for the U.S. military. In others, meanwhile, the Defense Department has a decidedly smaller footprint. Places like California, Texas, and Virginia, are each home to multiple major military installations, and partially as a result, they are also each home to over 200,000 Defense Department personnel. In contrast, several states, including Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming are each home to fewer than 10,000 Pentagon employees, active-duty or otherwise. (Here is a look at the states with the most armed forces personnel.)

But even in states where the U.S. military presence is relatively limited, there are still areas that have emerged as local hubs for national defense.

Using data from the DOD’s Defense Spending by State report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county in every state with the U.S. military personnel. In each state, we identified the county, or county equivalent, that are home to the greatest number of Defense Department employees, including active-duty troops, reservists, members of the National Guard, and reservists. All data is current as of fiscal 2023. It is important to note that the DOD does not disclose complete data for every county, and in the top county in three states — Ohio, Utah, and Vermont – personnel counts reflect a minimum estimate.

The number of Defense Department personnel in the counties and county equivalents on this list ranges from 2,211 to more than 112,600. Most of these counties are home to more than a third of all DOD employees in the entire state. DOD payroll alone in these same places totaled anywhere from $104 million to about $7.7 billion in 2023.

Not surprisingly, the Defense Department’s footprint in these places is due to the presence of one or more military installations. For example, one of the world’s largest naval bases, as well as Naval Base Coronado and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, are all located in California’s San Diego County. Partially as a result, San Diego is home to more U.S. military personnel than any other county in the state, with over 40% of all DOD employees in California. (Here is a look at the newest American military bases.)

Why it Matters

A significant share of the Pentagon’s budget goes to payroll for the 2.6 million American men and women who work for the national defense. In fiscal 2023 alone, the Department of Defense spent over $167.4 billion on employee salaries and wages. While this money is spread across the 50 states, it has an outsized impact in places that serve as hubs for U.S. military operations.

Alabama: Madison County

DOD personnel in county: 15,904 (31.7% of DOD personnel in state)

15,904 (31.7% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 4.3% active-duty, 88.7% civilian, 4.2% reservists, 2.8% National Guard

4.3% active-duty, 88.7% civilian, 4.2% reservists, 2.8% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $1.8 billion (48.6% of statewide personnel payroll)

$1.8 billion (48.6% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $14.4 billion (14th highest of 50 states)

$14.4 billion (14th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Redstone Arsenal

Alaska: Anchorage Borough

DOD personnel in borough: 18,136 (61.3% of DOD personnel in state)

18,136 (61.3% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 63.9% active-duty, 17.5% civilian, 4.1% reservists, 14.5% National Guard

63.9% active-duty, 17.5% civilian, 4.1% reservists, 14.5% National Guard Personnel payroll in borough: $1.3 billion (60.5% of statewide personnel payroll)

$1.3 billion (60.5% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $4.7 billion (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$4.7 billion (22nd lowest of 50 states) Military installation in borough: Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson

Arizona: Maricopa County

DOD personnel in county: 15,717 (38.4% of DOD personnel in state)

15,717 (38.4% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 31.1% active-duty, 15.2% civilian, 31.0% reservists, 22.7% National Guard

31.1% active-duty, 15.2% civilian, 31.0% reservists, 22.7% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $769.7 million (32.8% of statewide personnel payroll)

$769.7 million (32.8% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $17.0 billion (8th highest of 50 states)

$17.0 billion (8th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Luke Air Force Base

Arkansas: Pulaski County

DOD personnel in county: 10,016 (56.4% of DOD personnel in state)

10,016 (56.4% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 35.3% active-duty, 19.9% civilian, 13.7% reservists, 31.0% National Guard

35.3% active-duty, 19.9% civilian, 13.7% reservists, 31.0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $535.7 million (66.4% of statewide personnel payroll)

$535.7 million (66.4% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $1.7 billion (9th lowest of 50 states)

$1.7 billion (9th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Little Rock Air Force Base

California: San Diego County

DOD personnel in county: 112,645 (41.7% of DOD personnel in state)

112,645 (41.7% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 71.3% active-duty, 20.7% civilian, 7.1% reservists, 0.9% National Guard

71.3% active-duty, 20.7% civilian, 7.1% reservists, 0.9% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $7.7 billion (42.3% of statewide personnel payroll)

$7.7 billion (42.3% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $60.8 billion (3rd highest of 50 states)

$60.8 billion (3rd highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

Colorado: El Paso County

DOD personnel in county: 44,819 (77.3% of DOD personnel in state)

44,819 (77.3% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 66.6% active-duty, 20.6% civilian, 10.5% reservists, 2.2% National Guard

66.6% active-duty, 20.6% civilian, 10.5% reservists, 2.2% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $3.3 billion (81.7% of statewide personnel payroll)

$3.3 billion (81.7% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $12.6 billion (16th highest of 50 states)

$12.6 billion (16th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Peterson Space Force Base

Connecticut: New London County

DOD personnel in county: 6,906 (47.6% of DOD personnel in state)

6,906 (47.6% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 57.7% active-duty, 22.3% civilian, 4.3% reservists, 15.6% National Guard

57.7% active-duty, 22.3% civilian, 4.3% reservists, 15.6% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $478.8 million (57.3% of statewide personnel payroll)

$478.8 million (57.3% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $25.3 billion (6th highest of 50 states)

$25.3 billion (6th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Naval Submarine Base New London

Delaware: Kent County

DOD personnel in county: 5,950 (61.2% of DOD personnel in state)

5,950 (61.2% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 56.0% active-duty, 16.7% civilian, 25.1% reservists, 2.2% National Guard

56.0% active-duty, 16.7% civilian, 25.1% reservists, 2.2% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $350.8 million (71.5% of statewide personnel payroll)

$350.8 million (71.5% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $764.8 million (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$764.8 million (3rd lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Dover Air Force Base

Florida: Duval County

DOD personnel in county: 28,005 (21.3% of DOD personnel in state)

28,005 (21.3% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 47.5% active-duty, 31.5% civilian, 14.3% reservists, 6.8% National Guard

47.5% active-duty, 31.5% civilian, 14.3% reservists, 6.8% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $2.0 billion (22.5% of statewide personnel payroll)

$2.0 billion (22.5% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $32.3 billion (4th highest of 50 states)

$32.3 billion (4th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Naval Air Station Jacksonville

Georgia: Muscogee County

DOD personnel in county: 26,046 (20.7% of DOD personnel in state)

26,046 (20.7% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 78.8% active-duty, 16.1% civilian, 3.1% reservists, 2.1% National Guard

78.8% active-duty, 16.1% civilian, 3.1% reservists, 2.1% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $1.3 billion (17.0% of statewide personnel payroll)

$1.3 billion (17.0% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $15.3 billion (11th highest of 50 states)

$15.3 billion (11th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Fort Moore

Hawaii: Honolulu County

DOD personnel in county: 65,950 (90.3% of DOD personnel in state)

65,950 (90.3% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 56.7% active-duty, 30.4% civilian, 5.9% reservists, 7.0% National Guard

56.7% active-duty, 30.4% civilian, 5.9% reservists, 7.0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $5.6 billion (91.2% of statewide personnel payroll)

$5.6 billion (91.2% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $10.0 billion (20th highest of 50 states)

$10.0 billion (20th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

Idaho: Ada County

DOD personnel in county: 4,288 (41.5% of DOD personnel in state)

4,288 (41.5% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 1.3% active-duty, 21.5% civilian, 14.6% reservists, 62.7% National Guard

1.3% active-duty, 21.5% civilian, 14.6% reservists, 62.7% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $176.0 million (33.4% of statewide personnel payroll)

$176.0 million (33.4% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $882.1 million (5th lowest of 50 states)

$882.1 million (5th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Mountain Home Air Force Base

Illinois: Lake County

DOD personnel in county: 21,483 (37.9% of DOD personnel in state)

21,483 (37.9% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 74.4% active-duty, 7.3% civilian, 17.3% reservists, 1.0% National Guard

74.4% active-duty, 7.3% civilian, 17.3% reservists, 1.0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $610.4 million (24.4% of statewide personnel payroll)

$610.4 million (24.4% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $10.5 billion (19th highest of 50 states)

$10.5 billion (19th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Naval Station Great Lakes

Indiana: Marion County

DOD personnel in county: 7,587 (26.0% of DOD personnel in state)

7,587 (26.0% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 3.0% active-duty, 53.2% civilian, 15.6% reservists, 28.3% National Guard

3.0% active-duty, 53.2% civilian, 15.6% reservists, 28.3% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $457.6 million (29.1% of statewide personnel payroll)

$457.6 million (29.1% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $6.4 billion (24th lowest of 50 states)

$6.4 billion (24th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: USAREC, Indianapolis Battalion

Iowa: Polk County

DOD personnel in county: 4,767 (36.8% of DOD personnel in state)

4,767 (36.8% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 1.7% active-duty, 14.8% civilian, 16.0% reservists, 67.5% National Guard

1.7% active-duty, 14.8% civilian, 16.0% reservists, 67.5% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $179.0 million (42.8% of statewide personnel payroll)

$179.0 million (42.8% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $3.4 billion (16th lowest of 50 states)

$3.4 billion (16th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Des Moines Air National Guard Base

Kansas: Geary County

DOD personnel in county: 16,600 (45.3% of DOD personnel in state)

16,600 (45.3% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 84.8% active-duty, 13.7% civilian, 0.7% reservists, 0.8% National Guard

84.8% active-duty, 13.7% civilian, 0.7% reservists, 0.8% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $1.0 billion (46.6% of statewide personnel payroll)

$1.0 billion (46.6% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $3.9 billion (17th lowest of 50 states)

$3.9 billion (17th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Fort Riley

Kentucky: Christian County

DOD personnel in county: 29,456 (54.9% of DOD personnel in state)

29,456 (54.9% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 91.4% active-duty, 8.0% civilian, 0.3% reservists, 0.3% National Guard

91.4% active-duty, 8.0% civilian, 0.3% reservists, 0.3% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $2.0 billion (60.3% of statewide personnel payroll)

$2.0 billion (60.3% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $14.6 billion (13th highest of 50 states)

$14.6 billion (13th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Fort Campbell

Louisiana: Vernon Parish

DOD personnel in parish: 8,672 (24.2% of DOD personnel in state)

8,672 (24.2% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 83.0% active-duty, 15.7% civilian, 0.3% reservists, 1.0% National Guard

83.0% active-duty, 15.7% civilian, 0.3% reservists, 1.0% National Guard Personnel payroll in parish: $544.4 million (30.3% of statewide personnel payroll)

$544.4 million (30.3% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $4.0 billion (19th lowest of 50 states)

$4.0 billion (19th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in parish: Fort Johnson

Maine: York County

DOD personnel in county: 7,430 (60.1% of DOD personnel in state)

7,430 (60.1% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 0.3% active-duty, 96.6% civilian, 1.9% reservists, 1.2% National Guard

0.3% active-duty, 96.6% civilian, 1.9% reservists, 1.2% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $662.9 million (73.6% of statewide personnel payroll)

$662.9 million (73.6% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $4.2 billion (20th lowest of 50 states)

$4.2 billion (20th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Maryland: Anne Arundel County

DOD personnel in county: 25,291 (27.1% of DOD personnel in state)

25,291 (27.1% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 48.5% active-duty, 35.5% civilian, 14.2% reservists, 1.7% National Guard

48.5% active-duty, 35.5% civilian, 14.2% reservists, 1.7% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $2.2 billion (25.2% of statewide personnel payroll)

$2.2 billion (25.2% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $27.8 billion (5th highest of 50 states)

$27.8 billion (5th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Fort Meade

Massachusetts: Middlesex County

DOD personnel in county: 9,766 (44.0% of DOD personnel in state)

9,766 (44.0% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 12.1% active-duty, 48.5% civilian, 18.4% reservists, 21.0% National Guard

12.1% active-duty, 48.5% civilian, 18.4% reservists, 21.0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $742.3 million (58.0% of statewide personnel payroll)

$742.3 million (58.0% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $16.8 billion (9th highest of 50 states)

$16.8 billion (9th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Hanscom Air Force Base

Michigan: Macomb County

DOD personnel in county: 9,550 (38.8% of DOD personnel in state)

9,550 (38.8% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 2.2% active-duty, 71.5% civilian, 11.3% reservists, 15.0% National Guard

2.2% active-duty, 71.5% civilian, 11.3% reservists, 15.0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $858.8 million (57.6% of statewide personnel payroll)

$858.8 million (57.6% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $8.1 billion (24th highest of 50 states)

$8.1 billion (24th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Minnesota: Hennepin County

DOD personnel in county: 5,951 (29.2% of DOD personnel in state)

5,951 (29.2% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 4.8% active-duty, 10.7% civilian, 53.8% reservists, 30.8% National Guard

4.8% active-duty, 10.7% civilian, 53.8% reservists, 30.8% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $242.7 million (36.7% of statewide personnel payroll)

$242.7 million (36.7% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $2.4 billion (12th lowest of 50 states)

$2.4 billion (12th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: US Army Reserve Center

Mississippi: Harrison County

DOD personnel in county: 12,616 (36.0% of DOD personnel in state)

12,616 (36.0% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 58.5% active-duty, 18.8% civilian, 15.5% reservists, 7.2% National Guard

58.5% active-duty, 18.8% civilian, 15.5% reservists, 7.2% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $635.5 million (34.5% of statewide personnel payroll)

$635.5 million (34.5% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $8.9 billion (21st highest of 50 states)

$8.9 billion (21st highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Keesler Air Force Base

Missouri: Pulaski County

DOD personnel in county: 13,102 (33.3% of DOD personnel in state)

13,102 (33.3% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 72.2% active-duty, 22.7% civilian, 3.1% reservists, 2.0% National Guard

72.2% active-duty, 22.7% civilian, 3.1% reservists, 2.0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $634.6 million (37.2% of statewide personnel payroll)

$634.6 million (37.2% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $13.3 billion (15th highest of 50 states)

$13.3 billion (15th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Fort Leonard Wood

Montana: Cascade County

DOD personnel in county: 5,012 (57.8% of DOD personnel in state)

5,012 (57.8% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 63.6% active-duty, 16.4% civilian, 1.0% reservists, 18.9% National Guard

63.6% active-duty, 16.4% civilian, 1.0% reservists, 18.9% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $283.2 million (66.4% of statewide personnel payroll)

$283.2 million (66.4% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $809.3 million (4th lowest of 50 states)

$809.3 million (4th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Malmstrom Air Force Base

Nebraska: Sarpy County

DOD personnel in county: 9,492 (57.5% of DOD personnel in state)

9,492 (57.5% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 65.9% active-duty, 27.0% civilian, 5.8% reservists, 1.4% National Guard

65.9% active-duty, 27.0% civilian, 5.8% reservists, 1.4% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $744.8 million (71.5% of statewide personnel payroll)

$744.8 million (71.5% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $2.5 billion (13th lowest of 50 states)

$2.5 billion (13th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Offutt Air Force Base

Nevada: Clark County

DOD personnel in county: 17,950 (79.5% of DOD personnel in state)

17,950 (79.5% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 60.2% active-duty, 11.6% civilian, 17.0% reservists, 11.2% National Guard

60.2% active-duty, 11.6% civilian, 17.0% reservists, 11.2% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $1.2 billion (82.7% of statewide personnel payroll)

$1.2 billion (82.7% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $3.3 billion (15th lowest of 50 states)

$3.3 billion (15th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Nellis Air Force Base

New Hampshire: Rockingham County

DOD personnel in county: 2,884 (46.1% of DOD personnel in state)

2,884 (46.1% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 15.5% active-duty, 12.5% civilian, 33.3% reservists, 38.7% National Guard

15.5% active-duty, 12.5% civilian, 33.3% reservists, 38.7% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $131.1 million (39.1% of statewide personnel payroll)

$131.1 million (39.1% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $2.5 billion (14th lowest of 50 states)

$2.5 billion (14th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Pease Air Force Base

New Jersey: Burlington County

DOD personnel in county: 15,830 (47.8% of DOD personnel in state)

15,830 (47.8% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 33.6% active-duty, 17.1% civilian, 38.4% reservists, 10.9% National Guard

33.6% active-duty, 17.1% civilian, 38.4% reservists, 10.9% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $908.1 million (43.1% of statewide personnel payroll)

$908.1 million (43.1% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $8.5 billion (23rd highest of 50 states)

$8.5 billion (23rd highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

New Mexico: Bernalillo County

DOD personnel in county: 8,305 (33.7% of DOD personnel in state)

8,305 (33.7% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 39.0% active-duty, 38.0% civilian, 8.8% reservists, 14.2% National Guard

39.0% active-duty, 38.0% civilian, 8.8% reservists, 14.2% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $599.0 million (37.2% of statewide personnel payroll)

$599.0 million (37.2% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $4.6 billion (21st lowest of 50 states)

$4.6 billion (21st lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Kirtland Air Force Base

New York: Jefferson County

DOD personnel in county: 16,785 (28.9% of DOD personnel in state)

16,785 (28.9% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 85.3% active-duty, 13.0% civilian, 1.2% reservists, 0.5% National Guard

85.3% active-duty, 13.0% civilian, 1.2% reservists, 0.5% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $1.0 billion (33.1% of statewide personnel payroll)

$1.0 billion (33.1% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $15.2 billion (12th highest of 50 states)

$15.2 billion (12th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Fort Drum

North Carolina: Cumberland County

DOD personnel in county: 57,257 (43.4% of DOD personnel in state)

57,257 (43.4% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 77.3% active-duty, 17.9% civilian, 3.7% reservists, 1.0% National Guard

77.3% active-duty, 17.9% civilian, 3.7% reservists, 1.0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $4.3 billion (55.6% of statewide personnel payroll)

$4.3 billion (55.6% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $12.5 billion (17th highest of 50 states)

$12.5 billion (17th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Fort Liberty

North Dakota: Ward County

DOD personnel in county: 6,470 (48.6% of DOD personnel in state)

6,470 (48.6% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 83.5% active-duty, 10.8% civilian, 0.4% reservists, 5.3% National Guard

83.5% active-duty, 10.8% civilian, 0.4% reservists, 5.3% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $395.4 million (56.6% of statewide personnel payroll)

$395.4 million (56.6% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $1.1 billion (7th lowest of 50 states)

$1.1 billion (7th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Minot Air Force Base

Ohio: Greene County

DOD personnel in county: 22,632 (38.1% of DOD personnel in state)

22,632 (38.1% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 22.7% active-duty, 66.9% civilian, 10.3% reservists, 0% National Guard

22.7% active-duty, 66.9% civilian, 10.3% reservists, 0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $2.1 billion (54.7% of statewide personnel payroll)

$2.1 billion (54.7% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $11.7 billion (18th highest of 50 states)

$11.7 billion (18th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Oklahoma: Oklahoma County

DOD personnel in county: 29,132 (49.4% of DOD personnel in state)

29,132 (49.4% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 21.1% active-duty, 64.0% civilian, 7.2% reservists, 7.8% National Guard

21.1% active-duty, 64.0% civilian, 7.2% reservists, 7.8% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $2.1 billion (58.4% of statewide personnel payroll)

$2.1 billion (58.4% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $7.3 billion (25th highest of 50 states)

$7.3 billion (25th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Tinker Air Force Base

Oregon: Multnomah County

DOD personnel in county: 4,084 (35.1% of DOD personnel in state)

4,084 (35.1% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 6.4% active-duty, 34.3% civilian, 15.5% reservists, 43.8% National Guard

6.4% active-duty, 34.3% civilian, 15.5% reservists, 43.8% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $241.7 million (43.6% of statewide personnel payroll)

$241.7 million (43.6% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $1.6 billion (8th lowest of 50 states)

$1.6 billion (8th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Portland Air National Guard Base

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County

DOD personnel in county: 9,887 (18.7% of DOD personnel in state)

9,887 (18.7% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 3.4% active-duty, 82.1% civilian, 0.6% reservists, 13.8% National Guard

3.4% active-duty, 82.1% civilian, 0.6% reservists, 13.8% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $910.1 million (28.3% of statewide personnel payroll)

$910.1 million (28.3% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $21.8 billion (7th highest of 50 states)

$21.8 billion (7th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Naval Support Activity Philadelphia

Rhode Island: Newport County

DOD personnel in county: 8,501 (65.5% of DOD personnel in state)

8,501 (65.5% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 30.7% active-duty, 56.6% civilian, 11.2% reservists, 1.5% National Guard

30.7% active-duty, 56.6% civilian, 11.2% reservists, 1.5% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $826.5 million (81.4% of statewide personnel payroll)

$826.5 million (81.4% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $1.8 billion (10th lowest of 50 states)

$1.8 billion (10th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Naval Station Newport

South Carolina: Richland County

DOD personnel in county: 20,976 (30.8% of DOD personnel in state)

20,976 (30.8% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 58.4% active-duty, 15.9% civilian, 9.3% reservists, 16.4% National Guard

58.4% active-duty, 15.9% civilian, 9.3% reservists, 16.4% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $865.3 million (26.4% of statewide personnel payroll)

$865.3 million (26.4% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $6.5 billion (25th lowest of 50 states)

$6.5 billion (25th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Fort Jackson

South Dakota: Meade County

DOD personnel in county: 3,353 (36.3% of DOD personnel in state)

3,353 (36.3% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 95.7% active-duty, 0.4% civilian, 0.6% reservists, 3.3% National Guard

95.7% active-duty, 0.4% civilian, 0.6% reservists, 3.3% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $205.0 million (48.6% of statewide personnel payroll)

$205.0 million (48.6% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $1.0 billion (6th lowest of 50 states)

$1.0 billion (6th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Ellsworth Air Force Base

Tennessee: Shelby County

DOD personnel in county: 6,568 (24.6% of DOD personnel in state)

6,568 (24.6% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 21.3% active-duty, 39.3% civilian, 19.5% reservists, 19.8% National Guard

21.3% active-duty, 39.3% civilian, 19.5% reservists, 19.8% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $436.3 million (36.1% of statewide personnel payroll)

$436.3 million (36.1% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $4.0 billion (18th lowest of 50 states)

$4.0 billion (18th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Naval Support Activity Mid-South

Texas: Bexar County

DOD personnel in county: 67,694 (32.0% of DOD personnel in state)

67,694 (32.0% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 48.4% active-duty, 33.9% civilian, 13.5% reservists, 4.2% National Guard

48.4% active-duty, 33.9% civilian, 13.5% reservists, 4.2% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $4.5 billion (36.4% of statewide personnel payroll)

$4.5 billion (36.4% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $71.6 billion (the highest of 50 states)

$71.6 billion (the highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Joint Base San Antonio

Utah: Davis County

DOD personnel in county: 19,150 (59.1% of DOD personnel in state)

19,150 (59.1% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 21.2% active-duty, 72.1% civilian, 6.7% reservists, 0% National Guard

21.2% active-duty, 72.1% civilian, 6.7% reservists, 0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $1.5 billion (72.4% of statewide personnel payroll)

$1.5 billion (72.4% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $8.6 billion (22nd highest of 50 states)

$8.6 billion (22nd highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Hill Air Force Base

Vermont: Chittenden County

DOD personnel in county: 2,734 (73.0% of DOD personnel in state)

2,734 (73.0% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 2.4% active-duty, 18.6% civilian, 0% reservists, 79.0% National Guard

2.4% active-duty, 18.6% civilian, 0% reservists, 79.0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $122.7 million (79.1% of statewide personnel payroll)

$122.7 million (79.1% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $576.6 million (the lowest of 50 states)

$576.6 million (the lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Vermont Air National Guard, South Burlington

Virginia: Norfolk City

DOD personnel in city: 65,035 (26.3% of DOD personnel in state)

65,035 (26.3% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 71.4% active-duty, 26.6% civilian, 1.6% reservists, 0.5% National Guard

71.4% active-duty, 26.6% civilian, 1.6% reservists, 0.5% National Guard Personnel payroll in city: $5.1 billion (24.1% of statewide personnel payroll)

$5.1 billion (24.1% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $68.5 billion (2nd highest of 50 states)

$68.5 billion (2nd highest of 50 states) Military installation in city: Naval Station Norfolk

Washington: Pierce County

DOD personnel in county: 43,891 (41.8% of DOD personnel in state)

43,891 (41.8% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 66.4% active-duty, 15.5% civilian, 11.4% reservists, 6.8% National Guard

66.4% active-duty, 15.5% civilian, 11.4% reservists, 6.8% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $3.1 billion (40.3% of statewide personnel payroll)

$3.1 billion (40.3% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $15.5 billion (10th highest of 50 states)

$15.5 billion (10th highest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Joint Base Lewis–McChord

West Virginia: Kanawha County

DOD personnel in county: 2,211 (23.0% of DOD personnel in state)

2,211 (23.0% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 1.2% active-duty, 18.2% civilian, 15.2% reservists, 65.4% National Guard

1.2% active-duty, 18.2% civilian, 15.2% reservists, 65.4% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $103.9 million (27.3% of statewide personnel payroll)

$103.9 million (27.3% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $1.8 billion (11th lowest of 50 states)

$1.8 billion (11th lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: McLaughlin Air National Guard Base

Wisconsin: Dane County

DOD personnel in county: 3,564 (22.2% of DOD personnel in state)

3,564 (22.2% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 2.9% active-duty, 16.8% civilian, 19.2% reservists, 61.0% National Guard

2.9% active-duty, 16.8% civilian, 19.2% reservists, 61.0% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $153.4 million (25.9% of statewide personnel payroll)

$153.4 million (25.9% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $4.8 billion (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$4.8 billion (23rd lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Truax Field

Wyoming: Laramie County

DOD personnel in county: 5,906 (83.0% of DOD personnel in state)

5,906 (83.0% of DOD personnel in state) DOD personnel by type: 50.2% active-duty, 17.3% civilian, 2.0% reservists, 30.5% National Guard

50.2% active-duty, 17.3% civilian, 2.0% reservists, 30.5% National Guard Personnel payroll in county: $329.4 million (91.0% of statewide personnel payroll)

$329.4 million (91.0% of statewide personnel payroll) Total DOD spending in state: $599.1 million (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$599.1 million (2nd lowest of 50 states) Military installation in county: Francis E. Warren Air Force Base

