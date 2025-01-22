If You're a Citizen of One of These Countries, Get Ready to Serve in the Military UAE introduces compulsory military service by theglobalpanorama / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

The United States hasn’t had a military draft since 1973, but men between the ages of 18-25 are still required to register with the Selective Service to be called up in case of a national emergency. In some other countries, men and sometimes women are drafted for service even in peacetime. If you’re thinking of raising your family abroad, this is something you might want to keep in mind in choices you make about your children’s citizenship.

Key Points In some of the most volatile hot spots in the world countries are filling spots in the military through conscription, not only of men but sometimes women as well.

Conscription Map

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This map shows the status of conscription requirements around the world. Notice that most of the countries that actively enforce mandatory conscription are located in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and East and Southeast Asia—all conflict-ridden areas on the periphery of Russia and China. Let’s zoom in now on some of these hot spots and see what the security concerns are of countries that have conscription.

East Africa

Merhawie / Wikimedia Commons

Eritrea

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: civil war in neighboring Ethiopia and Sudan

Tanzania

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: political unrest, terrorism

North Africa

Lamraoui.lamin / Wikimedia Commons

Algeria

Conscription: male only

Security concerns: terrorism in the Sahel and tensions with Morocco

Chad

Conscription: male only

Security concerns: terrorist groups such as Boko Haram

Egypt

Conscription: male, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: tensions with Israel, terrorism, threats to the Suez canal

Mali

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: intervention by France and regional countries to overthrow Mali’s military dictatorship.

Morocco

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: tensions with Algeria and other regional countries and terrorism in Western Sahara, a territory occupied by Morocco.

Niger

Conscription: unmarried males and females

Security concerns: under military rule and concerned about the possibility of intervention by France and some neighboring countries.

South Sudan

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: terrorism, political unrest, spillover of civil wars in neighboring Sudan and Ethiopia.

Sudan

Conscription: male and female, but in practice women are not conscripted

Security concerns: civil war, Russian mercenaries operating in the country.

Tunisia

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: terrorism, spillover from civil war in neighboring Libya.

Sub-Saharan Africa

Thinkstock

Angola

Conscription: male only

Security concerns: regional instability, especially coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Conscription: male

Security concerns: civil unrest

Mozambique

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: civil unrest

West Africa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Benin

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: terrorism from extremist groups in neighboring Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: maritime drug trade and human trafficking

Côte d’Ivoire

Conscription: male and female, but not enforced

Security concerns: terrorists based in the Sahel

Guinea

Conscription: male

Security concerns: internal political dissent

Guinea-Bissau

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: internal political dissent

São Tomé and Príncipe

Conscription: male

Security concerns: civil unrest, smuggling

Senegal

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: extremist groups operating in the Sahara and the Sahel.

The Caucasus

Jonj7490 / Wikimedia Commons

Armenia

Conscription: male only

Security concerns: territorial disputes with Azerbaijan.



Azerbaijan

Conscription: male only

Security concerns: territorial disputes with Armenia

Georgia

Conscription: male

Security concerns: shares a border with Russia, which invaded and occupied some of its territory.

Europe

7th Army Training Command / Wikimedia Commons

Austria

Conscription: male only

Security concerns: the possibility of the Ukraine war spilling over into neighboring countries in Eastern Europe.

Belarus

Conscription: male only

Security concerns: spillover from the war in neighboring Ukraine; Belarus is caught between NATO to the west and its ally Russia to the east.

Denmark

Conscription: male only until 2026, then male and female. Alternative service is available.

Security concerns: the potential for the war in Ukraine to draw in NATO. Threats by American President Trump to take control of the Danish territory of Greenland.

Finland

Conscription: male, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: shares a long border with Russia and joined NATO recently to enhance its security.

Estonia

Conscription: male, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: shares a border with Russia and fears invasion as tensions escalate in the Ukraine war

Greece

Conscription: male, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: tensions with neighboring Turkey over Cyprus and other territorial disputes.

Latvia

Conscription: male

Security concerns: concerns about the spread of the war in Ukraine and potential invasion by Russia.

Lithuania

Conscription: male

Security concerns: the possibility of military attacks from Russia as the tensions in Ukraine increase.

Moldova

Conscription: male

Security concerns: Russian troops present in the breakaway region of Transnistria, with potential to intervene in Moldova.

Norway

Conscription: male and female, but not strictly enforced

Security concerns: shares a border with Russia in the Arctic and shares mining rights with them in the Svalbard islands. Russian expansionism is a concern.

Russia

Conscription: male, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: does not want to see NATO expanding into former Soviet territory, and would like to regain control of these territories itself.

Sweden

Conscription: male and female, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: fear of Russian expansionism led Sweden to join the NATO alliance.

Switzerland

Conscription: male, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: Switzerland has no threats to its territory besides the possibility of terrorism. Members of the Swiss military serve in peacekeeping and humanitarian roles around the world.

Ukraine

Conscription: male. Military-aged men are prohibited from leaving the country during the war with Russia.

Security concerns: has been fighting off a Russian invasion since 2014 that escalated dramatically in 2022. There are concerns that Russia will use nuclear weapons and that the United States may reduce or cut off aid to force Ukraine to surrender land for peace.

Latin America

Alex Proimos / Wikimedia Commons

Bolivia

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: internal political dissent

Brazil

Conscription: male only, but in recent years volunteers have met the country’s needs without conscription.

Security concerns: domestic security, disaster relief, tensions with neighboring Venezuela

Chile

Conscription: male only

Security concerns: organized crime, political dissent

Colombia

Conscription: male only

Security concerns: drug trafficking, guerrilla factions

Cuba

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: diplomatic, economic, and potential military threats from the US and its allies.

Guatemala

Conscription: male

Security concerns: drug trafficking, internal political dissent

Mexico

Conscription: male

Security concerns: drug and human trafficking, illegal immigration, tensions with the United States including threats by President Trump to use the military in Mexico to attack drug cartels.

Paraguay

Conscription: male

Security concerns: drug and human trafficking, internal political dissent

Venezuela

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: controlling domestic dissent and resisting diplomatic and possibly military pressure from the United States and its allies.

East Asia

pixgrapher / Getty Images

Mongolia

Conscription: male

Security concerns: wedged between Russia and China with the potential for either country to intervene.

North Korea

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: having made the United States, South Korea, and Japan into implacable enemies, North Korea is concerned about the possibility of invasion, nuclear attack, or special operations to try to remove the leadership.

South Korea

Conscription: male, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: South Korea’s capital is in range of thousands of North Korean artillery pieces and would be destroyed in a war. South Korea fears the withdrawal of US support, which is really the only thing that prevents North Korea from invading with overwhelming numbers.

Taiwan

Conscription: male, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: China is going through a massive military buildup and wants to take control of Taiwan. American support has been ambiguous and it is not 100% clear whether the US would come to their aid if war broke out.

Southeast Asia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Cambodia

Conscription: male only

Security concerns: tensions with Vietnam and Thailand, made worse because Cambodia aligns itself diplomatically with China

Laos

Conscription: male

Security concerns: internal dissent, potential regional conflict involving neighboring China and Vietnam.

Myanmar

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: the country has been in civil war many years and has a great deal of internal dissent. Western powers oppose the government for its human rights abuses.

Singapore

Conscription: male

Security concerns: this wealthy city-state is located on one of the busiest naval trade routes in the world. This makes it strategically important to aggressive countries like China.

Thailand

Conscription: male, with plans to abolish conscription in 2027

Security concerns: spillover from unrest in neighboring Myanmar.

Timor-Leste

Conscription: male and female

Security concerns: civil unrest, the possibility of intervention by Indonesia in the event of a crisis.

Vietnam

Conscription: male

Security concerns: territorial disputes with China and Cambodia

Middle East

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Cyprus

Conscription: male only, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: tensions between Turkish and Greek Cypriots and the potential for military intervention by Turkey.

Iran

Conscription: male

Security concerns: rivalry with Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United States, with the potential for military attacks to stop the Iranian nuclear program

Israel

Conscription: male and female Jews, male Druze and Circassians

Security concerns: terrorism, unrest in occupied territories, the Iranian nuclear program, which could lead to a nuclear attack on Israel in the future.

Jordan

Conscription: only for unemployed males

Security concerns: terrorism, tensions with neighboring Israel due to Israel’s policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Kuwait

Conscription: male

Security concerns: terrorism or military threats from Iran.

Qatar

Conscription: male

Security concerns: terrorism or military threats from Iran.

Turkey

Conscription: male

Security concerns: territorial disputes with Greece and Cyprus, spillover from civil war in neighboring Syria, water disputes with Syria and Iraq, Russian expansionism, unrest in neighboring Caucasus countries.

United Arab Emirates

Conscription: for males 18-30 years old, but alternative service is available

Security concerns: terrorism or military threats from Iran.

Central Asia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Kazakhstan

Conscription: male

Security concerns: internal dissent, the possibility of Islamic extremism, and potential interference by neighboring Russia and China.

Kyrgyzstan

Conscription: male

Security concerns: potential terrorism, extremism, internal dissent, and potential threats from neighboring China.

Tajikistan

Conscription: male

Security concerns: potential terrorism, extremism, internal dissent, and potential threats from neighboring China or Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan

Conscription: male

Security concerns: potential terrorism and internal dissent, interference from Iran or Russia, spillover of conflict from Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan

Conscription: male

Security concerns: potential terrorism and internal dissent, interference from Russia.

