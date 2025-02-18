The U.S. Military Aircraft With the Longest Range Melissa Madia / Shutterstock.com

A key mark of a military superpower is the ability to project force to any hotspot on the planet. The United States is an unquestioned superpower due not only to its massive navy and nuclear missile arsenal but because of its fleet of long-range military aircraft. Today we’re counting down to the U.S. Air Force plane with the farthest range of all.

Key Points The United States has manned and unmanned aircraft with a range reaching halfway around the world. With aerial refueling, many of these can complete their mission and return to base without ever touching the ground, effectively giving them a global reach.

Why Is Air Power Projection Important?

It’s strategically important for the United States to be able to project air power over long distances. This lets the military defeat adversaries with overwhelming force without having to cross other countries’ territories and difficult terrain by land. This means we don’t have to maintain as many overseas military bases, get permission from countries to cross their territory, or lose the element of surprise. For example, in recent conflicts the United States has been able to deploy stealth bombers from Missouri to the Middle East on bombing runs and back to their home base without landing. Here are the U.S. military craft with the longest ranges.

10. B-21 Raider

A strategic stealth bomber with a range of 6,835 miles, the B-21 Raider can carry out conventional or nuclear attacks. The Air Force intends it to replace several older aircraft, including the Rockwell B-1 Lancer, the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit, and even the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, the workhorse of the fleet. Three test aircraft are in service. The B-21 Raider will be on duty starting in 2027. The government intends to build at least 100 of them, but probably many more.

9. B-2 Spirit

This heavy stealth bomber has a range of 6,905 miles It is capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions, bypassing the most advanced enemy defenses to take out heavily defended targets. Its surface is made of composite materials to reduce its electromagnetic, infrared, and radar signatures, making it virtually “invisible” to detection. It has a crew of 2 pilots and can reach altitudes of 50,000 feet.

8. E-4 Nightwatch

Only 4 of these are in service. They have shielding to provide protection from the effects of nuclear blasts and maintain secure and reliable communication between the President and the military. These planes help maintain command and control over military operations during a nuclear war. Their range is 7,135 miles.

7. KC-46 Pegasus

Boing is under contract to deliver 158 of these planes to the U.S. Air Force. To date, about 89 are in service. They have a range of 7,350 miles and serve as cargo and troop transports and as tankers for mid-air refueling. Equipped as a tanker, the KC-46 has a fuel capacity of 212,000 pounds. For comparison, the B-2 Spirit has a fuel capacity of 167,000 pounds and a full fuel load for the B-52 Stratofortress is 312,197 pounds.

6. B-1 Lancer

The U.S. Air Force currently operates 45 of these supersonic warplanes. The mission of the Lancer is as a long-range heavy bomber carrying the largest payloads of conventional weapons in the Air Force inventory. Among other things, it is able to track, target, and engage moving vehicles. Its range is 7,455 miles.

5. E-6 Mercury

The E-6 Mercury is a U.S. Navy aircraft, with 16 actively in service. Their purpose is to provide airborne command posts and communications relays for the military in the event of a national crisis. For example, in a nuclear conflict they would connect the president or other acting authority to the U.S. Navy ballistic submarine fleet to order nuclear missile launches. The range of the E-6 Mercury is 7,590 miles.

4. Air Force One (Boeing VC-25)

Air Force One is the presidential transport aircraft. It is equipped for security and communications so it can function as a full-fledged presidential office, a “flying White House.” It can fly a distance of 7,800 miles.

3. B-52 Stratofortress

This is perhaps the most successful air asset the military has ever constructed. It has been in service since 1955 and continues to be an important part of the country’s strategic planning. It flies up to 50,000 feet high, has a range of 8,800+ miles and can carry conventional or nuclear payloads. As of 2024, 76 are in service.

2. MQ-4C Triton

This unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has a range of 9,321 miles. It’s similar in design to the RQ-4 Global Hawk, but is designed for maritime surveillance and reconnaissance. the U.S. Navy plans to acquire 27 of them.

1. RQ-4 Global Hawk

The Air Force has 9 of these unmanned drones in service. They have a range 0f 14,166 miles and are designed to perform in all weather at high altitudes. They can loiter over an area for extended time to gather intelligence about enemy activities. Built by Northrup Grumman, these aircraft were introduced in 2001 and performed well in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Air Force plans to retire them in 2027.

