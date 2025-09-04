This Revolutionary Sniper Rifle Changed Modern Warfare Forever Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

When you imagine a sniper rifle, chances are the gun in your mind will resemble the Barrett M82. From movies to video games, the Barrett M82 has become an iconic weapon and the standard against which other sniper rifles are compared. But why is it so famous, and what is its story?

This post was updated on September 4, 2025 to clarify effective range vs. maximum range, first combat, and details of the XM500.

The Barrett M82

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Barrett M82, in the form of the M107 as standardized by the U.S. military forces, is a semi-automatic, recoil-operated, anti-materiel rifle that is also popular as an anti-personnel weapon.

The Light Fifty

MathKnight / CC BY 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

It is also known as the Light Fifty since it uses .50 BMG 12.7x99mm NATO rounds. It is available in different variations including the M82A1 and M82A3, the M82A2 bullpup-style model, which is no longer made, and the M107A1, which has a muzzle brake that can attach a suppressor and is made of titanium.

Development

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Barrett M82 was developed in 1980 by Ronnie Barrett and continues to be sold today. It was first sold to the Swedish Army before being adopted by the United States.

Acceptance Around the World

Zachi Evenor / CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The rifle has since found widespread acceptance and fame and is used by the military and police forces around the world, including Chile, Denmark, Belgium, Italy, Finland, France, Germany, Jamaica, Indonesia, and more.

Specifications

Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

The Barrett M82 typically weighs between 29.7 lbs to 32.7 lbs and is around 48 inches to 57 inches long. It can use a five or ten-round detachable magazine.

Range and Distance

Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

The Barrett M82 has an effective range of 1,960 yards, with a maximum range of 7,500 yards.

Official Rifle

Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

The Barrett M82 is the official state rifle of Tennessee. It’s rather strange for any government to name a weapon as its state weapon, but here we are.

Other Uses

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images

Famously, the Barrett M82 was used by the Provisional IRA, having secured a handful from suppliers in the U.S. and killed five soldiers between 1992 and 1997. The Barrett M82 is also used by Mexican drug cartels, and the Mexican government even sued Barret, among other companies, for supplying the weapons. It has tipped the balance between cartels and police forces significantly in favor of the cartels.

Use in War

Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

In addition to the previous conflicts mentioned, the Barrett M82 has been used in the 1991 Gulf War, the Kosovo War, the Second Libyan Civil War, the Russo-Ukrainian War, and every recent engagement the U.S. has been involved in since its creation.

Army Version

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

The version of the rifle used by the U.S. Army, the M107, was voted as one of the top ten military inventions in 2005 by the U.S. Army. It is fitted with a Leupold 4.5–14×50 Mark 4 scope when in service.

Successor

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

The M82 was succeeded by the XM500 in 2006. The Barrett XM500 is designed to be lighter, more compact, and have better accuracy with a stationary barrel. However, this was a concept rifle and has not replaced the M82/M107.

