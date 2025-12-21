S&P 500
Military

The Aircraft That Special Operations Units Depend On Most

Quick Read

  • Special operations aircraft are chosen for proven reliability in hostile environments rather than cutting-edge specs.
  • The 160th SOAR depends heavily on the MH-60 Black Hawk and MH-47G Chinook for insertion and extraction missions.
  • AC-130 gunships and MQ-9 Reapers provide persistent fire support and ISR critical to SOF operations.
The Aircraft That Special Operations Units Depend On Most

© usairforce / Flickr

Special operations aviation is built on trust, not spectacle. The aircraft that support elite units are chosen because they can fly low, operate at night, and keep working in hostile environments where failure is not an option. They enable insertion, extraction, fire support, and intelligence collection under extreme conditions, forming the backbone of missions where precision, reliability, and survival matter most. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft that Special Forces rely on the most.

To determine the aircraft that Special Forces depend on the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We included supplemental information regarding the aircraft type, when it was introduced to service, its primary role with Special Forces, and which units use it.

Here is a look at the aircraft that Special Forces depend on the most:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Special operations missions place demands on aviation that few other military roles can match. These aircraft are not chosen for prestige or cutting-edge specifications, but because they consistently deliver teams, firepower, and intelligence in the most unforgiving conditions. By examining the platforms that make insertion, extraction, overwatch, and resupply possible, the list offers insight into how SOF operates, as well as why aviation remains one of the most critical enablers of modern special operations.

Special Operations Fly Different

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Special operations aviation operates under conditions most conventional aircraft are never designed to face. Missions are conducted at night, at low altitude, and often deep inside hostile or denied territory. Aircraft must be able to land on unimproved surfaces, navigate without lights, and operate with minimal external support. For SOF units, reliability and adaptability matter far more than speed, range, or visual sophistication, because failure puts teams on the ground at immediate risk.

Trust Is Built in Combat

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Special operations units don’t trust aircraft because of specifications or procurement decisions—they trust them because those aircraft have proven themselves repeatedly in combat. Platforms earn their reputations through successful insertions, safe extractions, and the ability to keep flying despite damage, fatigue, or harsh environments. Crews and aircraft become extensions of the ground force, and that trust is built mission by mission under real conditions, not in testing or training alone.

What Makes an Aircraft Mission-Critical

Italy+F-35 | 2d Audiovisual Squadron Creates Air Force Space Command Production
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Aircraft that SOF depends on share a common set of capabilities regardless of type. They can fly low and slow when needed, integrate night vision and advanced sensors, and deliver precision insertion or extraction in confined or hostile terrain. Persistence also matters—whether that means loitering overhead for overwatch or staying airborne long enough to support extended missions. These traits define mission-critical aviation far more than raw performance metrics.

From Insertion to Overwatch

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Special operations missions rely on a layered aviation ecosystem rather than a single aircraft type. Helicopters handle assault, insertion, and extraction; fixed-wing aircraft manage infiltration, resupply, and long-range support; gunships provide persistent firepower; and ISR platforms maintain situational awareness and targeting. Each role supports the others, creating an interconnected system that allows SOF units to operate independently and effectively in complex environments.

The Aircraft SOF Depends On Most

volvob12b / Flickr

The list that follows highlights 30 aircraft that special operations units depend on most, spanning helicopters, fixed-wing transports, gunships, ISR platforms, and specialized variants. These aircraft have been selected not for prestige or cutting-edge design, but for proven reliability and operational relevance. Some remain in active service, others have only recently retired, but all earned their place by enabling missions where precision, discretion, and trust mattered most.

MH-60 Black Hawk (SOF)

Italy+helicopter | A helicopter conducts twilight helicopter rope suspension training.
usnavy / Flickr

  • Aircraft type: Helicopter
  • Year introduced to service: 1980
  • Primary SOF role: Insertion / Extraction
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Highly reliable, low-level night insertion capability
  • Special Operations units that use it: 160th SOAR, AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT, Iraq, Afghanistan
  • Current Status: Active

The MH-60 is one of the most trusted helicopters in special operations aviation. Modified extensively for night flying, survivability, and precision insertion, it serves as the backbone of SOF assault and extraction missions worldwide.

MH-47G Chinook

Netherlands+air+force | EGVA - Boeing-Vertol CH-47D Chinook - Royal Netherlands Air Force - D-661
lynothehammer / Flickr

  • Aircraft type: Helicopter
  • Year introduced to service: 2007
  • Primary SOF role: Heavy Lift / Long-Range Insertion
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Extended range, heavy payload, austere landing capability
  • Special Operations units that use it: 160th SOAR
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT, Afghanistan
  • Current Status: Active

The MH-47G allows special operations forces to move personnel and equipment over long distances in hostile environments. Its range and lift capacity make it indispensable for large-scale SOF missions.

AH-6 Little Bird

mjf795 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Aircraft type: Helicopter
  • Year introduced to service: 1980
  • Primary SOF role: Light Attack / Insertion
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Extreme agility for urban and confined operations
  • Special Operations units that use it: 160th SOAR
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The AH-6 Little Bird is prized for its agility and precision in urban combat. It supports SOF with direct fire and rapid insertion in environments where larger helicopters cannot operate.

MH-6 Little Bird

080928-A-6218 by mashleymorgan
080928-A-6218 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by mashleymorgan
  • Aircraft type: Helicopter
  • Year introduced to service: 1980
  • Primary SOF role: Insertion / Extraction
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Ultra-precise insertion in tight spaces
  • Special Operations units that use it: 160th SOAR
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The MH-6 enables rooftop and confined-area insertions, giving SOF unmatched flexibility in dense urban terrain.

MH-60 DAP

MH-60+Knighthawk | An MH-60S Seahawk takes off from the flight of USS Iwo Jima.
usnavy / Flickr

  • Aircraft type: Helicopter
  • Year introduced to service: 1987
  • Primary SOF role: Direct Action Fire Support
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Dedicated fire support for SOF assaults
  • Special Operations units that use it: 160th SOAR
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Limited

The MH-60 DAP provides heavily armed escort and fire support tailored specifically for special operations direct-action missions.

MH-60M Black Hawk

usnavy / Flickr

  • Aircraft type: Helicopter
  • Year introduced to service: 2011
  • Primary SOF role: Insertion / Extraction
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Advanced avionics and survivability upgrades
  • Special Operations units that use it: 160th SOAR
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The MH-60M represents the most modern Black Hawk variant used by SOF, offering enhanced situational awareness and survivability.

MC-130J Commando II

14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... by Steve Knight
14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight
  • Aircraft type: Fixed-Wing Transport
  • Year introduced to service: 2012
  • Primary SOF role: Infiltration / Exfiltration
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Low-level, denied-area penetration
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The MC-130J is central to SOF infiltration and resupply missions, capable of operating in denied and austere environments.

MC-130H Combat Talon II

Lockheed MC-130H Combat Talon ... by Alan Wilson
Lockheed MC-130H Combat Talon ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Aircraft type: Fixed-Wing Transport
  • Year introduced to service: 1991
  • Primary SOF role: Infiltration / Exfiltration
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Terrain-following radar and night operations
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Retired

The Combat Talon II became legendary for low-level night penetration missions supporting SOF in hostile territory.

MC-130P Combat Shadow

Tim Felce (Airwolfhound) / Wikimedia Commons

  • Aircraft type: Fixed-Wing Transport
  • Year introduced to service: 1988
  • Primary SOF role: Aerial Refueling / Resupply
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Helicopter refueling capability
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Retired

The MC-130P enabled extended-range SOF helicopter operations through aerial refueling.

AC-130J Ghostrider

MSgt Christopher Boitz, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Aircraft type: Gunship
  • Year introduced to service: 2017
  • Primary SOF role: Fire Support
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Precision, persistent CAS for SOF
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The AC-130J provides unmatched night fire support for SOF teams, combining precision weapons with long endurance.

AC-130U Spooky II

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr

  • Aircraft type: Gunship
  • Year introduced to service: 1994
  • Primary SOF role: Fire Support
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Sustained fire support and overwatch
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Retired

The AC-130U set the standard for modern gunship operations supporting special operations forces.

AC-130W Stinger II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Aircraft type: Gunship
  • Year introduced to service: 2012
  • Primary SOF role: Fire Support
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Precision strike expansion
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Retired

The AC-130W expanded gunship precision strike capabilities during its service.

U-28A Draco

Pilatus PC-12-45 U-28A Draco (USAF sn 08-0822, cn 822) (11-16-2024) by ZLEA
Pilatus PC-12-45 U-28A Draco (USAF sn 08-0822, cn 822) (11-16-2024) (BY-SA 4.0) by ZLEA
  • Aircraft type: ISR Aircraft
  • Year introduced to service: 2006
  • Primary SOF role: ISR
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Real-time intelligence for SOF
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The U-28A delivers real-time intelligence directly to special operations commanders, improving mission planning and execution.

MC-12 Liberty

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Aircraft type: ISR Aircraft
  • Year introduced to service: 2009
  • Primary SOF role: ISR
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Persistent tactical surveillance
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Retired

The MC-12 Liberty provided critical ISR support to SOF teams during the height of the GWOT.

MQ-9 Reaper

MQ-9 Reaper by Chris Hunkeler
MQ-9 Reaper (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Chris Hunkeler
  • Aircraft type: UAV
  • Year introduced to service: 2007
  • Primary SOF role: ISR / Strike
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Persistent ISR and precision strike
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC / JSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The MQ-9 offers persistent overwatch and strike capability in support of special operations missions worldwide.

MQ-1 Predator

United States Air Force / Master Sergeant Steve Horton
  • Aircraft type: UAV
  • Year introduced to service: 1995
  • Primary SOF role: ISR / Strike
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: ISR-to-strike integration
  • Special Operations units that use it: CIA / JSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Retired

The Predator pioneered armed ISR, transforming how SOF conducted surveillance and targeted strikes.

CV-22 Osprey

CV-22 Osprey - RAF Mildenhall July 2013 - Explored :-) by Airwolfhound
CV-22 Osprey - RAF Mildenhall July 2013 - Explored :-) (BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound
  • Aircraft type: Tiltrotor
  • Year introduced to service: 2009
  • Primary SOF role: Long-Range Insertion
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Speed and range combined with vertical lift
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The CV-22 allows SOF to conduct long-range insertion missions previously impossible with helicopters alone.

C-145A Skytruck

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Aircraft type: Fixed-Wing Transport
  • Year introduced to service: 2011
  • Primary SOF role: Austere Transport
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Short takeoff and landing capability
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: Africa ops
  • Current Status: Retired

The C-145A supported SOF missions from unimproved airstrips in remote regions.

C-146A Wolfhound

Thanh Liem / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Aircraft type: Fixed-Wing Transport
  • Year introduced to service: 2011
  • Primary SOF role: Light Transport
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Flexible global logistics
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The C-146A provides reliable light transport and logistics support for special operations forces worldwide.

PC-12 (SOF ISR)

tomasdelcoro / Flickr

  • Aircraft type: ISR Aircraft
  • Year introduced to service: 2004
  • Primary SOF role: ISR
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Low-visibility ISR operations
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC / CIA
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

SOF-modified PC-12 aircraft support discreet ISR missions where low visibility is essential.

E-11A BACN

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Aircraft type: C2 Aircraft
  • Year introduced to service: 2011
  • Primary SOF role: Communications Relay
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Battlefield communications extension
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: Afghanistan
  • Current Status: Active

The E-11A extends communications in mountainous terrain, enabling SOF command and control.

AH-64 Apache (SOF support)

United+States+apache+helicopter | APACHE - AH-64D
usaghumphreys / Flickr

  • Aircraft type: Attack Helicopter
  • Year introduced to service: 1986
  • Primary SOF role: Escort / Fire Support
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Heavily armed overwatch
  • Special Operations units that use it: US Army
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The Apache frequently provides escort and overwatch for SOF helicopter operations.

AH-1Z Viper

A Sailor signals AH-1Z Viper helicopter pilots during exercise Eager Lion 2019. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
A Sailor signals AH-1Z Viper helicopter pilots during exercise Eager Lion 2019. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Aircraft type: Attack Helicopter
  • Year introduced to service: 2010
  • Primary SOF role: Escort / Fire Support
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Expeditionary attack capability
  • Special Operations units that use it: MARSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The AH-1Z supports Marine SOF units with precision firepower in expeditionary environments.

AV-8B Harrier II

SDASM Archives / No known copyright restrictions / Flickr
  • Aircraft type: Attack Aircraft
  • Year introduced to service: 1985
  • Primary SOF role: CAS
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Forward-deployed CAS
  • Special Operations units that use it: USMC
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Limited

The Harrier enabled Marine SOF-aligned forces to receive CAS from austere forward bases.

RC-135 Rivet Joint

62-4125 US Air Force Boeing RC... by Steve Knight
62-4125 US Air Force Boeing RC... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight
  • Aircraft type: ISR Aircraft
  • Year introduced to service: 1964
  • Primary SOF role: SIGINT
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Signals intelligence support
  • Special Operations units that use it: USAF
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The RC-135 provides critical signals intelligence supporting SOF targeting operations.

C-130 Hercules (SOF-configured)

thenationalguard / Flickr

  • Aircraft type: Transport Aircraft
  • Year introduced to service: 1956
  • Primary SOF role: Logistics / Insertion
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Versatile global transport
  • Special Operations units that use it: AFSOC
  • Key conflicts / operations: Multiple conflicts
  • Current Status: Active

SOF-configured C-130s form the logistical backbone of special operations aviation.

Mi-17 (SOF use)

Mi-817+Hip | ILA - Berlin Airshow 2014
neuwieser / Flickr

  • Aircraft type: Helicopter
  • Year introduced to service: 1975
  • Primary SOF role: Transport
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Widely available and reliable
  • Special Operations units that use it: SOF partners
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Limited

Mi-17 helicopters have been widely used in permissive environments to support SOF missions.

CN-235 / C-295

Julian_Mg / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Aircraft type: Transport Aircraft
  • Year introduced to service: 1998
  • Primary SOF role: Medium Transport
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Short-field performance
  • Special Operations units that use it: Allied SOF
  • Key conflicts / operations: Global ops
  • Current Status: Active

These transports support allied SOF with reliable medium-lift capability.

An-28 / An-32

Artem Batuzak / Wikimedia Commons

  • Aircraft type: Transport Aircraft
  • Year introduced to service: 1980
  • Primary SOF role: Short-Field Transport
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Rugged austere operations
  • Special Operations units that use it: Allied SOF
  • Key conflicts / operations: Regional conflicts
  • Current Status: Active

An-28 and An-32 aircraft are used by partner SOF units for austere airlift missions.

RC-12 Guardrail

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Aircraft type: ISR Aircraft
  • Year introduced to service: 1971
  • Primary SOF role: SIGINT / ISR
  • What makes it mission-critical for SOF: Persistent battlefield surveillance
  • Special Operations units that use it: US Army
  • Key conflicts / operations: GWOT
  • Current Status: Active

The RC-12 provides signals intelligence directly supporting special operations and ground forces.

