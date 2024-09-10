Every Aircraft the US Air Force Flies Today Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

The U.S. Air Force is among an elite club of air forces that has access to fifth-generation fighter jets

The F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II are some of the most advanced fighter jets in the American fleet.

The U.S. operates a number of logistical aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules that has been a mainstay of the Air Force since the 1950s.

Fifth-generation fighter jets represent the best of modern aviation, combining stealth and advanced avionics. Access to these cutting-edge jets is limited to a select few nations like Russia or China. The United States is also among these elite countries, with widespread use of these fifth-generation fighter jets adding to its status as one of the most powerful air forces in the world. (Nearly 900 of these stealth fighter jets take to the skies worldwide.)

Key examples within the U.S. Air Force include the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, both renowned for their air superiority and versatility. Apart from these fighters, the Air Force operates a variety of other aircraft designed to accomplish strategic objectives that may fall outside of combat roles–most of these are logistical.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is looking at all of the U.S. Air Force’s aircraft. To identify every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and top speed. We excluded trainer aircraft.

Despite entering service only in the last decade, the F-35 Lightning II has rapidly become a key asset in many Air Force missions, capable of carrying a wide range of munitions, including nuclear weapons. Its next level stealth also allows for reconnaissance missions as well. (These are the oldest and most cutting-edge stealth aircraft in service today.)

Additionally, the U.S. Air Force relies on a fleet of aircraft for strategic and tactical airlift operations. These aircraft transport troops, cargo, and equipment worldwide, fulfilling various mission objectives. The C-130 Hercules has been a mainstay since the 1950s and remains the Air Force’s workhorse for both transport and tanker roles across its many variants.

Here is a look at every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

slezo / Flickr

Understanding the aircraft in the US Air Force is important because these aircraft play a pivotal role in maintaining national security and global stability. Each aircraft is designed for specific missions, from air superiority to strategic bombing and reconnaissance, which are essential for defending the country and projecting power abroad. Also knowing which aircraft are in service give context to military capabilities and a better understanding of national defense.

A-10C Thunderbolt II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Close-air support / forward air control

Close-air support / forward air control Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 270

270 Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs

The A-10C Thunderbolt was introduced in 1976 built by Fairchild Republic. It specializes in close-air support and forward air control. It comes equipped with a 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, which can fire up to 3,900 rounds per minute, along with a variety of missiles and bombs, including Mavericks and Sidewinders. This aircraft is affectionately known as the “Warthog” for its toughness in battles over the years.

AC-130J Ghostrider

Type: Ground attack / close-air support

Ground attack / close-air support Year introduced: 2017

2017 Active aircraft: 29

29 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A automatic cannon, 105mm M102 field howitzer, Griffin missiles, Viper Strike precision-guided bombs, Hellfire missiles, drop bombs

Out of the AC-130 gunship series, Ghostrider is the latest iteration. It can equip practically any ordnance including a gun meant for ground artillery. The Ghostrider is easily one ofhte most heavily armed aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.

AC-130W Stinger II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship

Special operations fixed-wing gunship Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, Viper Strike missiles, Griffin missiles, Hellfire missiles

The AC-130W Stinger II comes equipped with a30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, along with Viper Strike, Griffin and Hellfire missiles. The Stinger II is designed to deliver serious firepower in support of ground forces. The Stinger II is a step up from the legacy AC-130 gunships, notably integrating advanced missile systems. Built by Lockheed Martin, this gunship only recently entered service in 2010.

AT-802U Sky Warden

Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole light aircraft

Multirole light aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Active aircraft: 75 on order

75 on order Top speed: 221 mph

221 mph Armament: Gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

While the Sky Warden may not rank among the fastest or most heavily-armed aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, it plays an important role in both combat and reconnaissance operations. Standard armament options include gun pods, cannon pods, and even conventional drop bombs. Air Tractor was originally designed for agricultural tasks such as crop dusting but it has since been modified for military purposes.

B-1B Lancer

Type: Strategic heavy bomber

Strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 42

42 Top speed: 833 mph

833 mph Armament: Joint direct attack munitions, general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, SRAM missiles, JASSM missiles, JSOW missiles, freefall nuclear bombs

The B-1B Lancer was introduced in 1986. It is a strategic heavy bomber known for its speed, capable of hitting up to 833 mph, making it one of the fastest bombers in the U.S. Air Force. It can carry a wide range of armaments, including joint direct attack munitions, general-purpose bombs, JASSM missiles, and even freefall nuclear bombs.

B-2 Spirit

telegraham / E+ via Getty Images

Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber

Strategic stealth heavy bomber Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 628 mph

628 mph Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, strategic free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, JASSM missiles

The B-2 Spirit, a strategic stealth heavy bomber introduced in 1997, has a top speed of 628 mph and is built to deliver a wide range of ordnance, including nuclear bombs. Despite having only 17 in active service, the B-2 is capable of delivering payloads that far exceed its class, making it a powerful asset in the U.S. Air Force.

B-21 Raider

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber

Long range strategic stealth bomber Year introduced: Expected 2028

Expected 2028 Active aircraft: 100 on order

100 on order Top speed: 621 mph

621 mph Armament: Conventional drop bombs, precision-guided bombs, nuclear-tipped bombs/missiles

The B-21 Raider is set to enter service within the next decade, augmenting the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. It will be capable of deploying both conventional and precision-guided bombs, along with nuclear-tipped bombs and missiles. With 100 of these advanced bombers on order, test flights have already occurred in the past year, marking significant progress toward its operational debut.

B-52H Stratofortress

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber

Long range strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 72

72 Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Armament: ACLM cruise missiles, Harpoon missiles, CALCM cruise missiles, joint direct attack munitions, freefall nuclear bombs

The B-52, introduced in 1955, stands as one of the longest-serving aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. Developed in the years following World War II to replace the B-29 Superfortress, which famously dropped the bomb on Japan, the B-52 was designed to carry larger payloads, including nuclear weapons. Throughout the Cold War, the Stratofortress served as a critical component of the U.S. nuclear deterrent.

Beech C-12 Huron

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 62

62 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

The C-12 Huron is typically used for transporting personnel, light cargo, and performing medical evacuation missions.

Boeing C-32

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: VIP Transport

VIP Transport Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 605 mph

605 mph Armament: N/A

The Boeing C-32 is usually used to transport high-ranking government officials, including the Vice President of the United States.

Boeing RC-135

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft

Multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 22

22 Top speed: 581 mph

581 mph Armament: N/A

The Boeing RC-135, introduced in 1962, is a multi-mission reconnaissance aircraft with a top speed of 581 mph, and 22 are currently active. It has played a crucial role in intelligence gathering for decades, especially during major conflicts like the Cold War.

Bombardier Express E-11

Type: Special missions platform

Special missions platform Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 7

7 Top speed: 684 mph

684 mph Armament: N/A

The Bombardier Express E-11 was introduced in the late 1990s. It is a special missions platform that plays a role in providing battlefield communications between air and ground forces.

C-130J Super Hercules

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 330

330 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

The C-130J is the workhorse of the U.S. Air Force with over 300 currently in service. These behemoths act as the logistical backbone of the fleet.

C-146 Wolfhound

Thanh Liem / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Special missions support

Special missions support Year introduced: 2000

2000 Active aircraft: 20

20 Top speed: 217 mph

217 mph Armament: N/A

Despite its low top speed, the C-146 Wolfhound is often used by U.S. Special Operations Command for transporting small teams and cargo.

C-17 Globemaster III

Type: Tactical transport aircraft

Tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 228

228 Top speed: 518 mph

518 mph Armament: N/A

The C-17 Globemaster III typically plays important roles in rapid strategic deployment and humanitarian missions around the world.

C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

The C-20 Gulfstream IV is commonly used for high-level government officials and military leaders as a VIP transport.

C-5M Super Galaxy

Type: Heavy-lift transport aircraft

Heavy-lift transport aircraft Year introduced: 1995

1995 Active aircraft: 52

52 Top speed: 518 mph

518 mph Armament: N/A

The C-5M Galaxy is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, capable of transporting oversized cargo such as tanks, helicopters, and even other aircraft.

C295

Type: Tactical transport aircraft

Tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 358 mph

358 mph Armament: N/A

The C295, introduced in 2001, is a tactical transport aircraft with a top speed of 358 mph, and 3 are currently in active service.

Cessna 208 Caravan

Type: Turboprop utility aircraft

Turboprop utility aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 214 mph

214 mph Armament: N/A

The Caravan is normally used for light transport missions and is capable of operating from short or unprepared airstrips in remote areas.

CN-235

Type: Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft

Medium-lift tactical transport aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 282 mph

282 mph Armament: N/A

Although it has a relatively low top speed, the CN-235 makes up for this with its versatility and ability to operate on short rough airstrips.

CV-22 Osprey

Type: Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 52

52 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

The CV-22 Osprey is known for its unique ability to takeoff and land vertically like a helicopter and then adjust its rotors to operate like a turboprop plane. It is manufactured by Bell Boeing and plays key roles in U.S. special operations missions like infiltration, extraction, and resupply. The U.S. Marine Corps uses this aircraft extensively for troop deployment and extraction.

Dash 8

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: N/A

The Dash 8 has gained popularity over the years among civilians and the military for transporting personnel and cargo.

DHC-6 Twin Otter

Type: Transport / light utility aircraft

Transport / light utility aircraft Year introduced: 1966

1966 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: N/A

The DHC-6 Twin Otter is known for its versatility and can take off and land on short and rough airstrips, making it ideal for remote operations.

E-3 Sentry

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft

Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft Year introduced: 1977

1977 Active aircraft: 21

21 Top speed: 531 mph

531 mph Armament: N/A

Sometimes called “the eyes in the sky”, the E-3 comes standard with a distinctive rotating radar dome that it provides real-time data to coordinate air operations.

E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post

Type: Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft

Airborne surveillance, command, control and communications aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 602 mph

602 mph Armament: N/A

The E-4 is nicknamed the “Doomsday Plane”, as it is designed to provide command and control in the event of a nuclear conflict or national emergency.

E-8 Joint STARS

Type: Airborne battle management platform aircraft

Airborne battle management platform aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 587 mph

587 mph Armament: N/A

The E-8 Joint STARS provides real-time ground surveillance, targeting, and battlefield management. It is an incredibly important asset for coordinating large-scale military operations.

EC-130J Commando Solo III

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Electronic warfare aircraft

Electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 1975

1975 Active aircraft: 14

14 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

Unlike most other aircraft on this list, the EC-130J Commando Solo III specializes in psychological operations, broadcasting radio and television signals to influence enemy forces or even support humanitarian missions during conflicts.

EC-37B Compass Call

usairforce / Flickr

Type: Electronic warfare aircraft

Electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2023

2023 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 652 mph

652 mph Armament: N/A

The Compass Call is designed to disrupt enemy communications and radar systems, making it an important asset in modern electronic warfare operations.

F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley, U.S. Air Force / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 377

377 Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

One thing that stands out with this jet is its combat record. Since its introduction, the F-15 has claimed more than 100 air-to-air victories without a single loss in combat. Developed by McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) in the 1970s, the F-15 Eagle and Strike Eagle variant stand as some of the most iconic and successful fighter jets in the world. With a top speed over Mach 2, the F-15 can outrun almost anything in the sky.

F-16C Fighting Falcon

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Active aircraft: 738

738 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

The Fighting Falcon first entered service in 1978 in the U.S. Air Force as a multirole fourth generation fighter jet. Over the years this jet has undergone upgrades and improvements, but it is still relatively cheap compared to the newest generation of fighter jets.

F-22 Raptor

Joris van Boven / Shutterstock.com

Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Active aircraft: 178

178 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

The F-22 Raptor was introduced in 2005 as one of the elite fifth-generation aircraft. It features some of the newest stealth technology and can hit speeds around Mach 2. It comes equipped with a 20mm automatic cannon standard and can be outfitted with Sidewinder and AMRAAM missiles, as well as joint drop munitions and air-launched cruise missiles.

F-35A Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 234

234 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

Introduced in 2016, this jet boasts a top speed of 1,199 mph and can equip a wide variety of weapons. It is one of the newest fifth-generation fighter jets to enter service. Currently, there are 234 in active service for the U.S. Air Force but hundreds more are on order from Lockheed Martin for the U.S. military at large.

Gulfstream G550

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 670 mph

670 mph Armament: N/A

The Gulfstream G550 is often used for VIP transport and special mission roles, combining speed and luxury with advanced avionics.

HC-130J Combat King II

Type: Transport / in-flight refueler aircraft

Transport / in-flight refueler aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Active aircraft: 40

40 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

The HC-130J Combat King II, introduced in 1959, is specially designed for search and rescue operations. These are often deployed to refuel helicopters during long-range rescue missions.

KC-10 Extender

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tanker and cargo aircraft

Tanker and cargo aircraft Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 20

20 Top speed: 600 mph

600 mph Armament: N/A

The KC-10 Extender was introduced in the early 1980s. It is a tanker and cargo aircraft with a top speed of 600 mph, capable of refueling multiple aircraft in a single mission.

KC-135 Stratotanker

Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler

Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler Year introduced: 1957

1957 Active aircraft: 377

377 Top speed: 530 mph

530 mph Armament: N/A

There are over 370 KC-135 Stratotankers currently in service that provide in-flight refueling support to the U.S. Air Force’s hundreds of jets. This tanker has been in service longer than practically any other aircraft in service now.

KC-46 Pegasus

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler

Aerial tanker / in-flight refueler Year introduced: 2019

2019 Active aircraft: 72

72 Top speed: 569 mph

569 mph Armament: N/A

As one of the newest aircraft to enter the U.S. Air Force, the KC-46 Pegasus represents the latest in air refueling technology, It is capable of refueling a number of aircraft while also performing cargo and medical evacuation missions.

Learjet 35

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Active aircraft: 19

19 Top speed: 530 mph

530 mph Armament: N/A

Originally designed for civilian use, the Learjet 35 has been adopted for military roles, namely medical evacuations and VIP transport.

Leonardo AW139

Type: Medium-lift utility helicopter

Medium-lift utility helicopter Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 4

4 Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

There are currently only four AW139s in active service of the U.S. Air Force. Originally, these helicopters were designed for search-and-rescue missions, but they have been adopted for other purposes since then. The military version can equip small machine guns, but its primary designation is not for combat.

MC-130J Commando II

Type: Special operations transport aircraft

Special operations transport aircraft Year introduced: 2012

2012 Active aircraft: 57

57 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

These are specifically designed for infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply missions in hostile or denied territory, typically supporting U.S. Special Operations Command missions.

Mi-171 Hip-H

slezo / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Armament: Shturm missiles, rocket pods, 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine guns

While this is a widely used helicopter for many militaries around the world, the U.S. Air Force only has one of these Soviet aircraft. American engineering for other more advanced helicopters like the Black Hawk or Apache seems to be more of a priority for the U.S. Air Force.

PA-31 Navajo

Type: Utility aircraft

Utility aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 261 mph

261 mph Armament: N/A

Outside of the military, the PA-31 Navajo’s has gained popularity among civilians as a light utility aircraft.

S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 96

96 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

The Black Hawk helicopter is by far one of the most iconic helicopters ever built. It is the workhorse of the U.S. military with over a few thousand units currently in service across all branches.

U-2 Dragon Lady

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: High-altitude surveillance aircraft

High-altitude surveillance aircraft Year introduced: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 475 mph

475 mph Armament: N/A

The U-2 Dragon Lady, introduced in 1955, is a high-altitude surveillance aircraft capable of reaching speeds of 475 mph. Known for flying at extreme altitudes, it has been a key asset in intelligence gathering, even being famously involved in Cold War spy missions.

U-28A Draco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility aircraft

Light utility aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Active aircraft: 35

35 Top speed: 329 mph

329 mph Armament: N/A

The U-28A Draco is widely used by U.S. special operations forces for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

UH-1N Twin Huey

Type: Multi-role utility helicopter

Multi-role utility helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Active aircraft: 64

64 Top speed: 150 mph

150 mph Armament: 12.7mm GAU-16 machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 70mm rocket pods

The UH-1N Twin Huey was introduced in 1970. It has a top speed of 150 mph and can equip a wide range of armaments, including 12.7mm GAU-16 machine guns and 70mm rocket pods. It was manufactured by Bell Helicopter, and it has been widely used by the U.S. military since the 1970s. There have been many variations of the UH-1 Huey that span a variety of roles, but mainly combat. Other notable variants are the UH-1 Iroquois, UH-1Y Venom, and AH-1 Cobra.

