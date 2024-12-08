I'm in my 30s with $2.4 million in my brokerage account but only $120k in my employer 401(k)- what should I do with this account? Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The r/ChubbyFIRE community is full of interesting financial discussions, especially when it comes to retirement accounts. One Reddit user, 35 years old with $2.4 million in taxable investments and $120,000 in a 401(k), posed an important question: What should I do with my 401(k) after retiring early?

This is one question that doesn’t get asked much, but it makes complete sense! Even if you don’t have much money in a 401(k), what do you do with it after you stop working?

I’ll review the options below. Remember, these are just my suggestions, not financial advice.

Key Points from This Article

Leveraging even a small 401(k) can make all the difference during retirement, whether you do that through conversions, rollovers, or simply letting it grow.

You’ll need to consider income needs, tax considerations, and your financial goals when determining what to do with your 401(k).

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

The Context

To understand this question, we need to understand the context in which it was asked. The Redditor has a substantial taxable portfolio, which provides flexibility. However, the smaller 401(k) balance—minimally funded to capture a $6,000 annual employer match—raises questions about how to optimize it for retirement.

Should they leave the 401(k) untouched and forget about it? Or convert it into a Roth?

Options for the 401(k)

Here are the potential paths the Redditor (or someone in a similar situation) can take:

1. Leave It as Is

Advantages:

Funds remain tax-deferred, allowing them to grow without immediate tax consequences

No need to pay conversion taxes

Employer-sponsored plans often have robust creditor protections

Potential Downsides:

Limited investment options in 401(k) plans

Required minimum distributions will kick in at age 73

2. Roll It Over to an IRA

Advantages:

Greater investment flexibility compared to most 401(k) plans

Easier to consolidate accounts, simplifying retirement management

Can serve as a bridge for Roth conversion

Potential Downsides:

Rolling funds into an IRA means losing 401(k)-specific protections

3. Start Roth Conversions

Advantages:

Tax-free growth and withdrawals in retirement

Eliminates RMD obligations

Ideal for early retirees in low-income years before Social Security

Disadvantages

Upfront tax liability

Requires careful planning to avoid higher tax brackets

Additional Factors to Weigh

Beyond these options, the Redditor should consider a few key elements:

Current and Future Tax Brackets: Capital gains can easily push someone into a higher tax bracket, especially on a large, taxable portfolio. You can strategically time Roth conversions to minimize taxes over time.

Capital gains can easily push someone into a higher tax bracket, especially on a large, taxable portfolio. You can strategically time Roth conversions to minimize taxes over time. Healthcare Costs: Managing taxable income is essential to qualify for Affordable Care Act subsidies. Converting too much to a Roth early could jeopardize these benefits.

Managing taxable income is essential to qualify for Affordable Care Act subsidies. Converting too much to a Roth early could jeopardize these benefits. Estate Planning Goals: A Roth account better aligns with legacy goals, as heirs can inherit Roth IRAs tax-free.

A Roth account better aligns with legacy goals, as heirs can inherit Roth IRAs tax-free. Sequence of Withdrawals: Having a mix of taxable, tax-deferred, and tax-free accounts provides flexibility to optimize withdrawals for tax efficiency.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.