These Are Most-Searched Social Security Strategies From This Year

Social Security is a key part of many people’s retirement plans, which has led to many strategies being developed to optimize Social Security. Some of these strategies trend on search engines like Google.

In this article, we used Google Trends to look at the search volume for different Social Security strategies. This article is organized in countdown style, so the highest-searched-for strategy is at the bottom!

Key Points from This Article

Social Security Card with cash money dollar bills - living on a fixed income, benefits SSN
MargJohnsonVA / Shutterstock.com
Social Security strategies have become an important part of retirement planning.
  • There are many Social Security strategies that can help maximize benefits, reduce taxes, and make retirement a bit more comfortable.
  • Many people search for strategies as they approach retirement and to stay updated on new rules.
10. Coordinating with Other Retirement Accounts

Retirement plans IRA, 401k and Roth IRA for choosing.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com
Many people have several retirement plans.

Using all your retirement plans together helps you have a more complete picture of your retirement. Many individuals look to integrate their Social Security with 401(k) withdrawals, for instance.

9. Filing Early to Pay Down Debt

Close up red white traffic warning cones or pylon on many credit card white background. Past due payment or least minimum for credit card, personal financial problem, household debt issues concept.
Pla2na / Shutterstock.com
For some, paying down debt is an extremely pressing need.

While it isn’t as common as some other strategies, filing early to pay down debt is still a searched-for strategy by many. This tradeoff provides some instant cash flow, which can help those in debt.

8. Using Online Calculators

social security card, money and retirement planning numbers
zimmytws / Shutterstock.com
Online calculators can help you plan more efficiently for retirement.

Sophisticated Social Security calculators can help people plan for the future and better understand their future benefits. These tools can help retirees evaluate different retirement scenarios, too.

7. Coordination with Medicare

SOCIAL SECURITY text on notebook on a chart background .
Drozd Irina / Shutterstock.com
Retirees need Medicare and Social Security to work together.

Many people search for things related to Medicare and Social Security, as one impacts the other. Retirees may look for claiming strategies to help them maximize their Medicare premiums. Avoiding surcharges like IRMAA (Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount) is important for many retirees.

6. Survivor Benefit Timing

Application for social security card
ZoranOrcik / Shutterstock.com
There are several types of Social Security benefits, including survivors’ benefits.

Widows and widowers are learning to maximize survivor benefits by delaying their own retirement benefits. This strategy helps optimize both of these Social Security benefits and can increase lifetime payouts.

5. Social Security and Taxes

Desk, laptop and hands with paperwork in office for bookkeeping, payroll or monthly profit. Finance, administration and business person with computer for accounting, tax audit or planning budget
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
Social Security benefits can be taxed.

Many people are worried about how much taxes they’ll need to pay on their Social Security. We have another article that discusses this in-depth for anyone who needs help determining how much taxes they’ll pay. There are several popular strategies that may help reduce taxes, too, like Roth conversions, staggered withdrawals, and careful coordination with other income sources.

4. Claiming Restricted Applications

Several Social Security Cards on a US United States one hundred dollar bill $100 system of benefits for retired elderly people
Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com
Social Security is constantly being updated and changed, so staying on top of the news is important.

Although restricted applications are only available to those born before January 2, 1954, this strategy continues to draw interest and searches. It allows eligible individuals to claim spousal benefits while letting their own benefits grow.

3. Earning Test Awareness

Social Security Administration Office Building in the United States
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
The Social Security Administration handles all Social Security benefits.

Others look up the earning test, which is vital to understand. In 2024, earning above $21,240 (if under FRA) results in withheld benefits. Knowing how to navigate this threshold is a key focus for younger retirees who may decide to keep working part-time while claiming Social Security.

Plus, this changes each year, so it only makes sense that retirees would be regularly looking for updated amounts.

2. Spousal Benefit Optimization

social security printed in text on page as visual aid or business law reference
J. Frederick / Shutterstock.com
Planning with your spouse is important to optimize your benefits.

Couples also regularly look for strategies to optimize their benefits together. Common approaches include one spouse claiming early to provide cash flow while the other delays benefits for a larger payout. There are also questions like “Can I take my Social Security and then switch to spousal benefits?”

1. Maximizing Delayed Benefits

Social Security Card, benefits statement and 100 dollar bills. Social security funding, payment, retirement and federal government benefits concept
J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com
Delaying retirement is an easy way to increase your benefits.

One of the easiest ways to increase Social Security benefits is to delay claiming them. Delaying past full retirement age can maximize monthly payments, and many individuals research this option when planning for retirement. This strategy is particularly helpful for those who expect to have a longer lifespan.

