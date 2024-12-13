These Are Most-Searched Social Security Strategies From This Year FatCamera / E+ via Getty Images

Social Security is a key part of many people’s retirement plans, which has led to many strategies being developed to optimize Social Security. Some of these strategies trend on search engines like Google.

In this article, we used Google Trends to look at the search volume for different Social Security strategies. This article is organized in countdown style, so the highest-searched-for strategy is at the bottom!

There are many Social Security strategies that can help maximize benefits, reduce taxes, and make retirement a bit more comfortable.

Many people search for strategies as they approach retirement and to stay updated on new rules.

10. Coordinating with Other Retirement Accounts

Using all your retirement plans together helps you have a more complete picture of your retirement. Many individuals look to integrate their Social Security with 401(k) withdrawals, for instance.

9. Filing Early to Pay Down Debt

While it isn’t as common as some other strategies, filing early to pay down debt is still a searched-for strategy by many. This tradeoff provides some instant cash flow, which can help those in debt.

8. Using Online Calculators

Sophisticated Social Security calculators can help people plan for the future and better understand their future benefits. These tools can help retirees evaluate different retirement scenarios, too.

7. Coordination with Medicare

Many people search for things related to Medicare and Social Security, as one impacts the other. Retirees may look for claiming strategies to help them maximize their Medicare premiums. Avoiding surcharges like IRMAA (Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount) is important for many retirees.

6. Survivor Benefit Timing

Widows and widowers are learning to maximize survivor benefits by delaying their own retirement benefits. This strategy helps optimize both of these Social Security benefits and can increase lifetime payouts.

5. Social Security and Taxes

Many people are worried about how much taxes they’ll need to pay on their Social Security. We have another article that discusses this in-depth for anyone who needs help determining how much taxes they’ll pay. There are several popular strategies that may help reduce taxes, too, like Roth conversions, staggered withdrawals, and careful coordination with other income sources.

4. Claiming Restricted Applications

Although restricted applications are only available to those born before January 2, 1954, this strategy continues to draw interest and searches. It allows eligible individuals to claim spousal benefits while letting their own benefits grow.

3. Earning Test Awareness

Others look up the earning test, which is vital to understand. In 2024, earning above $21,240 (if under FRA) results in withheld benefits. Knowing how to navigate this threshold is a key focus for younger retirees who may decide to keep working part-time while claiming Social Security.

Plus, this changes each year, so it only makes sense that retirees would be regularly looking for updated amounts.

2. Spousal Benefit Optimization

Couples also regularly look for strategies to optimize their benefits together. Common approaches include one spouse claiming early to provide cash flow while the other delays benefits for a larger payout. There are also questions like “Can I take my Social Security and then switch to spousal benefits?”

1. Maximizing Delayed Benefits

One of the easiest ways to increase Social Security benefits is to delay claiming them. Delaying past full retirement age can maximize monthly payments, and many individuals research this option when planning for retirement. This strategy is particularly helpful for those who expect to have a longer lifespan.

