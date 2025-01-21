4 ways to deal with being friends with those who don't have the same net worth as you Canva: Carlos Pascual from Imagenes de Carlos Pascual and adrlnJunkie from Getty Images Signature

Key Points If you have a high net worth and your friends don’t, how do you avoid awkward conversations?

Is the problem in your head or something your friends really notice?

We have four tips to help you navigate those awkward conversations.

Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

During my daily Reddit scroll, I came across a post that caught my attention. I also felt this topic is relevant to most Americans. From neighbors to colleagues to family, everyone interacts regularly with people who have different net worths. It can be awkward to suggest a restaurant for dinner or a family vacation if those that you’re planning to have significantly more or less money than you do. This post suggested that maybe it’s best to approach the topic upfront to avoid future awkwardness.

Let’s Set the Scene

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

The original Redditor told a story of a middle-class upbringing, where his family was comfortable but not wealthy. Once his parents died, he learned that there was a large inheritance coming his way. He continues even now to live a more modest lifestyle and relates better to those without millions, but is extremely uncomfortable when it comes up casually in conversation. He wondered how the “millionaires next door” types had this discussion with middle-class friends. Rather than staying silent during topics of retirement, travel, or employment, he wanted to contribute to the cause without boasting about his money. Recognizing that this problem was more in his head than he thought, he still found advice from those in similar situations.

We’ve put together four important pieces of that here. These tips are what I felt was important in the post, but it’s always a good idea to talk to a professional financial advisor for any questions about your money.

Stay Within Your Own Budget

bigtunaonline / iStock via Getty Images

It’s not necessarily about the money but what you’ve budgeted for yourself, and that’s a topic everyone can understand. One poster discussed a trip to Las Vegas where they gambled away some money. Upon returning home, they were asked how much they won or lost. They simply answered that they stayed within their budget and left it at that.

Treat Them When You Can

Maskot / Maskot via Getty Images

Say you want to try an expensive new restaurant, but you know your friends can’t afford it. This may be a time when a little white lie is okay for keeping friendships intact. Plan a celebration for yourself there for a birthday, a promotion, or a date. Another poster gave the idea to suggest that you want to pay with credit card points before they expire. Make it clear from the beginning that you plan to pay so your friends aren’t nervous about dinner the whole time.

Another poster said they treat their friends when it’s an expensive place, and allow their friends to treat them when it’s a more modest place. Let the graciousness flow both ways when your friends want the opportunity to pay.

Talk Finances and Stock, But Not Money

Ok-product studio / Shutterstock.com

Discuss finances, hobbies, and stocks, but there’s no reason to bring up exact money amounts. If you’re set for life, discuss percentages rather than exact numbers. Your closest friends may know what you’re worth, but there’s no rule that requires you to give anyone an updated amount regularly.

The Takeaway: Choose Your Friends Wisely

Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

Some people are just uncomfortable with discussions about money and will envy you no matter how much or little you have. If friends find out your net worth and seem to resent you or start asking for money, they may not be the best people to surround yourself with period. Choose friends who chase ambition instead of lifestyle and dollar amounts.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.