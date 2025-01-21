Personal Finance

4 ways to deal with being friends with those who don't have the same net worth as you

Canva: Carlos Pascual from Imagenes de Carlos Pascual and adrlnJunkie from Getty Images Signature
Katie Price
Published:

Key Points

  • If you have a high net worth and your friends don’t, how do you avoid awkward conversations?

  • Is the problem in your head or something your friends really notice?

  • We have four tips to help you navigate those awkward conversations.

  • Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

During my daily Reddit scroll, I came across a post that caught my attention. I also felt this topic is relevant to most Americans. From neighbors to colleagues to family, everyone interacts regularly with people who have different net worths. It can be awkward to suggest a restaurant for dinner or a family vacation if those that you’re planning to have significantly more or less money than you do. This post suggested that maybe it’s best to approach the topic upfront to avoid future awkwardness.

Let’s Set the Scene

Friends, group and dinner party with pizza, celebration and young people together with drinks. Holiday, home patio and outdoor gathering with alcohol, friendship and food at social event with smile
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

The original Redditor told a story of a middle-class upbringing, where his family was comfortable but not wealthy. Once his parents died, he learned that there was a large inheritance coming his way. He continues even now to live a more modest lifestyle and relates better to those without millions, but is extremely uncomfortable when it comes up casually in conversation. He wondered how the “millionaires next door” types had this discussion with middle-class friends. Rather than staying silent during topics of retirement, travel, or employment, he wanted to contribute to the cause without boasting about his money. Recognizing that this problem was more in his head than he thought, he still found advice from those in similar situations.

We’ve put together four important pieces of that here. These tips are what I felt was important in the post, but it’s always a good idea to talk to a professional financial advisor for any questions about your money.

Stay Within Your Own Budget

Poker dice rolls on a dollar bills, Money. Poker table at the casino. Poker game concept. Playing a game with dice. Casino dice rolls. Concept for business risk. chance good luck
bigtunaonline / iStock via Getty Images

It’s not necessarily about the money but what you’ve budgeted for yourself, and that’s a topic everyone can understand. One poster discussed a trip to Las Vegas where they gambled away some money. Upon returning home, they were asked how much they won or lost. They simply answered that they stayed within their budget and left it at that.

Treat Them When You Can

restaurant waiter | Waiter serving food to multiracial customers during party in restaurant
Maskot / Maskot via Getty Images

Say you want to try an expensive new restaurant, but you know your friends can’t afford it. This may be a time when a little white lie is okay for keeping friendships intact. Plan a celebration for yourself there for a birthday, a promotion, or a date. Another poster gave the idea to suggest that you want to pay with credit card points before they expire. Make it clear from the beginning that you plan to pay so your friends aren’t nervous about dinner the whole time.

Another poster said they treat their friends when it’s an expensive place, and allow their friends to treat them when it’s a more modest place. Let the graciousness flow both ways when your friends want the opportunity to pay.

Talk Finances and Stock, But Not Money

Money concept with man&#039;s hands placing money in a growing bank account. Business plan. Investment in stocks, dividends, currency exchange and interest.
Ok-product studio / Shutterstock.com

Discuss finances, hobbies, and stocks, but there’s no reason to bring up exact money amounts. If you’re set for life, discuss percentages rather than exact numbers. Your closest friends may know what you’re worth, but there’s no rule that requires you to give anyone an updated amount regularly.

The Takeaway: Choose Your Friends Wisely

Happy rich Indian businessman wasting throwing money dollars cash around earnings, big profit, win lottery, share, celebrate, charity donation outdoors. Arabian Hindu freelancer guy in downtown city
Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

Some people are just uncomfortable with discussions about money and will envy you no matter how much or little you have. If friends find out your net worth and seem to resent you or start asking for money, they may not be the best people to surround yourself with period. Choose friends who chase ambition instead of lifestyle and dollar amounts.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor)

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.

Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!

Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.
Read more: Personal Finance, expensive restaurant, finances, high net worth, Inheritance, middle-class lifestyle, within your budget

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

I'm 30 years old and just found out I have a $3.5 million trust that I never...

I have a $5.3 million net worth and have $750k retirement saved up - is it time...

I'm 40 and spend about $250k per year - I think I have enough saved so I can...

Baby Boomers: The Right Medicare Plan Makes the Most Sense Depends On a Few...
AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.