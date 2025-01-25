The Average American Could Make an Extra $7,700 in 2025 Canva | aldomurillo from Getty Images Signature and breeze393 from Getty Images

Earning money can help cover living expenses, but investing it can give you a nest egg that lasts a lifetime. While the average net worth in America is a little over $1 million, the median net worth of $192,700 paints a better picture of America’s finances. Using this number, we can calculate how much the average American can earn each year with a high-yield savings account.

While you can put your money into stocks, a high-yield savings account is also worth considering. These accounts generate risk-free returns and steady cash flow that you can use to cover some of your expenses. Another perk with high-yield savings accounts is that the value doesn’t fluctuate. You can make a lot of money with stocks, but picking the wrong investments can set you back tremendously on your goals.

The difference between a checking account’s APY and a high-yield savings account can result in thousands of additional dollars in your lifetime. Wondering how much extra money the average American can make in 2025 with one of these accounts? We’ll discuss how a .200% APY, 3.00% APY, and 4.00% APY can impact your finances.

Key Points It’s possible to earn more than $7,700 per year with a high-yield savings account.

The difference in long-term returns between 2.00% APY and 4.00% APY are tremendous, so make sure you find a savings account with a high APY.

How Much Can You Earn with 2.00% APY?

A 2.00% APY on a $192,700 balance results in an additional $3,854 per year. At the end of the year, you will end up with a $196,554 balance. While that’s a good improvement, it’s important to consider how compounded growth can accelerate your path to long-term financial goals.

For instance, a 2.00% APY over the course of five years turns a $192,700 balance into a $212,756.37 balance. This extra money comes from zero additional work. You don’t have to monitor investments, follow the news, or work any additional hours. It’s extra money waiting to be collected.

How Much Can You Earn with 3.00% APY?

It’s still possible to find high-yield savings accounts that yield above 3.00% APY. The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes have made these types of accounts more common. An influx of online banks also helps. These financial institutions can offer higher APYs since they don’t have to contend with as many overhead costs.

A 3.00% APY on a $192,700 balance results in an additional $5,781 per year. That results in a $198,481 balance at the end of the year. After five years of a 3.00% APY, your $192,700 will turn into $223,392.11.

It shows how much of a difference an extra 1.00% APY can make on your long-term wealth. That extra percentage point nets you more than $10,000 extra over the course of five years. The gap between 2.00% APY and 3.00% APY will get bigger over time.

How Much Can You Earn with 4.00% APY?

A 4.00% APY is one of the highest rates you can find, but some banks still offer this rate. You’ll double your interest earnings compared to a 2.00% APY, and the compounded returns are even more significant.

If you store $192,700 in a high-yield savings account that has a 4.00% APY, you will earn an extra $7,708 at the end of the year. That adds up to a $200,408 balance. Let that rate compound, and you’ll have a $234,449.01 balance after five years. The compounding grows exponentially as your bank account grows.

This example and the others demonstrate how much your balance will grow if you earn the APY and do not deposit any additional money into your bank account. Depositing a percentage of every paycheck into your savings account will result in additional interest and move you closer to your goals.

Seeing your cash compound can be very inspirational, and knowing that it’s growing risk-free can put you at greater ease in your financial journey.

