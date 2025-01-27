I was able to bank $3 million by the age of 41 - here's my #1 career tip FlamingoImages / Getty Images

Key Points Being kind and well-liked could help you grow your career.

It’s also important to find work you’re passionate about.

Don’t be afraid to switch careers or employers if you seem stuck in a rut.

I have a lot of friends in their early 40s who are stressed out about bills all the time and worry that they’re way behind on retirement savings. And it’s not misplaced worry — I’ve seen what some of my buddies have saved in their IRAs or 401(k)s, and it’s definitely not enough given their age.

This Reddit poster, however, is in a different boat. At age 41, their net worth just reached $3.2 million. But they didn’t get there by accident. Rather, they got there through a rewarding career and one unique trait.

When kindness on the job goes a long way

The poster here acknowledges that they fell into a good job with great people who drove them to succeed. They also say they’re pretty good at what they do.

But they say they’ve gotten to where they are today through luck and the kindness of others. And the reason they’ve been in that position is that they’ve made it a priority to be kind to their colleagues through the years.

When we think about the skills needed to succeed on the job, we tend to focus on things like being able to speak publicly with confidence and being able to analyze and compile data efficiently. But this poster makes a very good point about kindness.

The simple act of treating peers and managers nicely and respectfully can go a long way. It could lead to opportunities like promotions that come with higher pay. And the more strong relationships you build, the more doors it might open.

Make sure you’re on a career path you’re happy with

Being kind to your peers could be a career booster. But it’s also important to make sure you’re on a career path you’re pleased with.

This doesn’t mean you have to love and appreciate every single element of your job. There may be weekly meetings you dread, or the occasional conference you have to attend that’s a hassle to travel to.

But at the end of the day, it’s important to find work you’re satisfied with, because if you’re generally happy where you are, it’s apt to have an impact on your outlook, attitude, and treatment of others. So if you’re not particularly thrilled with your work, don’t hesitate to talk to a career counselor and see what other options are out there.

It’s never too late to switch careers, so even if you’re midway through your working years, you shouldn’t be afraid to make a change if you’re not happy where you are. Of course, that may mean taking a few steps back income-wise. So it’s not something to dive into without running the numbers. But you can work with a financial advisor to manage a pay cut and stay on track with your long-term goals.

And speaking of financial advisors, I’d definitely recommend that the poster above get one. It’s a great thing that their net worth has topped the $3 million mark by age 41. But now it’s time that they make the most of their money by investing it savvily, and an advisor can help there.

