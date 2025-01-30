I'm a self-made entrepreneur with a $4.8 million net worth and I want to splurge $300k on a car - will I regret this? DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points A Reddit user is wondering if he should spend $300K on a vehicle.

He has $4.8 million and a paid off home, and he plans to keep working.

Buying the car seems like the right move since it will make him happy without jeopardizing his financial security.

4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

Should you buy a $300K car if you have $4.8 million? This is a question a Reddit user posted recently.

The Redditor is 42, made most of his $4.8 million from selling his business, and has the bulk of the money in safe investments right now. He’s also trying to grow another business, expects to make multiple six figures this year, and owns his condo outright. He is single with no kids and expects to receive an inheritance in the future.

So, should he splurge on the car, despite the fact it’s a pretty expensive vehicle?

Getting rich is about having the freedom to do what you love

In the Reddit user’s situation, it seems pretty clear that he should purchase the car. He’s explained that he has had fancy vehicles in the past that made him happy every day, and he believes that this new car will do the same.

Having $4.8 million at 42-years-old is a great start toward building wealth and, if invested carefully, the OP could generate $177,600 in annual income from this account for the rest of his life without worrying about the money running dry as he’d be sticking to a safe 3.7% withdrawal rate. He’s not even planning on retiring, though, but instead is expecting to keep making more money so he can grow that nest egg to an even larger sum.

Using $300K of his investments to buy something he loves is not going to put him into any financial jeopardy, nor does it appear it will interfere with any important goals like retiring at a very young age. Since he can easily afford the vehicle, and most likely the ongoing maintenance costs, he should use his money to make himself happy since that is what it’s there for.

The car will also retain at least a good portion of its value, so if he ends up regretting the choice or really needs the money later, he could always sell it. It is worth running the numbers to understand the ongoing costs of the vehicle and make sure he’s ok with the ownership expense — but it seems likely he won’t find that to be an obstacle given his expected high salary and the money he already has invested.

A financial advisor can help make decisions on big purchases

While the Redditor’s situation doesn’t seem like it’s too complicated, it could still be worth getting personalized advice from a financial advisor.

An advisor can help the poster to understand all his goals, and to determine how lifestyle changes like buying an expensive car, can affect his objectives. With the right professional advice, the Reddit user can decide which luxuries are worth splurging for and how best to use the rest of his funds to ensure he can continue to afford both the necessities and the splurges for a long time to come.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s made it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!