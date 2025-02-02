Wealthy Americans With More than $50k Saved Should Make This Move Now Canva | GlobalStock from Getty Images Signature and Comstock from Photo Images

You may be leaving thousands of dollars on the table.

If you have more than $50,000 at your disposal in a regular savings account yielding 0.56%, you’re leaving money on the table. If that’s the boat you’re in now, you may want to strongly consider a high-yielding savings account — especially one yielding 4%.

Worranan Junhom / Shutterstock.com

Key Points About This Article

You may be leaving thousands of dollars on the table. If you have more than $50,000 at your disposal in a regular savings account yielding 0.56%, you’re leaving money on the table.

You could pull in $400 a year. Or, $2,000 a year with $50,000 deposited with a 4% yielding account.

Ahigh-yield savings account is a great home for your emergency fund, but not your retirement nest egg while you’re building it. (Sponsor)

At the moment, the national yield for savings is just 0.56%. That’s about $57 of interest after one year on $10,000. That’s about $285 with $50,000.

That’s not great at all.

However, with some institutions, you could earn as much as 4%. That means instead of earning a paltry $57 on a $10,000 deposit, you could pull in $400 a year. Or, $2,000 a year with $50,000 deposited with a 4% yielding account.

Also, consider this. If you leave your $50,000 deposit plus $2,000 in interest alone in the second year, you’ll earn even more interest because the interest is calculated on the total amount, which in this case would be $52,000, handing you $2,080. In the third year, you’d receive 4% interest of $54,080 and so on.

That’s much better than just earning a paltry 0.56% on your hard-earned money.

Traditional Savings Accounts Stink, Says Dave Ramsey

Even finance coach Dave Ramsey will tell you traditional savings accounts stink. That’s because traditional accounts don’t grow much. They average 0.56% at the moment, which means if you put $1,000 into a traditional account, you’ll make $5.60.

Plus, as noted by Ramsey Solutions, “The money you put in is super safe. High-yield savings accounts at legitimate banks—even online banks—are backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which insures your deposits up to $250,000 with the backing of the federal government. Legitimate online credit unions are backed by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). All those letters simply mean your money’s not going anywhere.”

In addition, “You can access the money at any time. Unlike some investments where it can be difficult to pull your money out at a moment’s notice, high-yield savings accounts allow you to access the money at any time.”

Also, when looking for the best high-yielding savings account to put money into, look for a competitive rate. Some offer 4% at the moment. Two, make sure there are no balance requirements or upfront deposits needed. And you want to make sure the FDIC will insure your money up to $250,000 with the backing of the federal government.

The Average American Has No Idea How Much Money You Can Make Today (Sponsor) The last few years made people forget how much banks and CD’s can pay. Meanwhile, interest rates have spiked and many can afford to pay you much more, but most are keeping yields low and hoping you won’t notice. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying almost 10x the national average! That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe and earn more at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn up to 3.80% with a Checking & Savings Account today Sign up and get up to $300 with direct deposit. No account fees. FDIC Insured. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes to open an account to make your money work for you. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn up to 4.00% with a Checking & Savings Account from Sofi. Sign up and get up to $300 with direct deposit. No account fees. FDIC Insured. 1 https://www.fdic.gov/national-rates-and-rate-caps