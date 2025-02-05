Personal Finance

I Always Planned on Taking Social Security at 62, but These 8 Factors Have Me Targeting 70 Now

Man working with a laptop and putting coins into a glass jar to prepare for retirement. Saving money for retirement.
A healthy retirement in a cute family home used to be the core of the American Dream™. Not so anymore. Decades of rampant exploitation at the hands of corporations, deregulation, and the weakening of labor unions and workers’ rights have led to a happy retirement not only being less enjoyable than it used to be but an impossible goal for millions of Americans.

  • There are many reasons why you should delay retirement, or retire early. It all depends on your financial situation.

  • Don’t work yourself to death, but also don’t retire if you can’t afford it.

If you’ve considered delaying your retirement, or not retiring at all, you’re not alone. What you might not know, however, is that you have many reasons why you might want to delay your retirement along with everyone else. We looked into just a few.

#1 Maximizing Top Earning Years

Interest rate and dividend concept, wooden block with percentage symbol and up arrow, return on stocks and mutual funds, long term investment for retirement.
A photo of interest over time.

The Social Security Administration uses a handful of different variables to calculate the amount of Social Security you receive every month. One of those variables is how much you earned during your ten most profitable earning years.

You don’t need to work your entire life in order to qualify for some of the highest benefits, you simply need to have ten very profitable years during which you earned a lot of money. Unemployment and low earnings won’t hurt you as long as you have ten productive years. For most people, the ten most productive years are those immediately before retirement.

2024 end year to Happy New Year 2025 with piggy bank. Resolution, Goals, Plan, Action, Money Saving, Retirement fund, Pension, Investment and Financial concept
A photo of the year.

If you have a stable career and you think your annual earnings will increase over the next few years, or you haven’t maintained that level of earnings for at least ten years, then it might be a good idea to delay retirement until you have ten years at that job, or have reached your peak earnings for as long as possible. Staying at your job an extra year can increase your monthly Social Security payments by a small amount, which can add up over the course of your retirement.

#2 Retirement Deferment benefits

Senior woman, sign and writing with documents, paperwork and application for life insurance policy. Person, hand and checklist for compliance, investment or will in retirement with signature in home
Planning for retirement.

You can begin receiving Social Security payments at the age of 62. However, the full retirement age, according to the United States government, is 70 years old. While you can receive benefits at 62, the amount you receive every month will be reduced based on the number of months before age 70 that you retire. If you delay retiring, your monthly benefits will increase gradually until age 70, at which point they will reach their maximum.

social security card, money and retirement planning numbers
Retirement benefits.

If you have a job you enjoy but can’t quite see how you’ll manage to make ends meet by retiring at 62, then it might make sense to delay retirement a few years, or until age 70. There is no rush to retirement, especially since most people earn much less during retirement. Even just delaying a year or two can have a huge impact on your financial stability during retirement.

#3 Rising Inflation

Social Security Card, benefits statement and 100 dollar bills. Social security funding, payment, retirement and federal government benefits concept
Retirement benefits.

Regular inflation is a constant financial strain for everyone, but the recent price increases due to corporate price gouging and greedflation have exacerbated the problem to extreme degrees. As new governments take power over the years, they come with promises to ease inflation or reduce prices. Like clockwork, they make these promises and then promptly forget about them after inauguration day. Maybe this time will be different?

A Corner of Social Security Administration annual statement showing benefits amount at full retirement age with check and ssn card. Concept of retirement planning.
Social Security benefits.

Out-of-control capitalism and evil corporations won’t stop raising prices out of the goodness of their hearts, and as the American oligarchy slowly takes more control over our economy, society, and government, the problem will only get worse. You can’t be blamed, however, for believing the promises of gradual improvements or reasonable reform. After all, what’s the harm in delaying retirement to see if things get better in a couple of years? Maybe next year the rich people will decide to give the rest of us a break.

#4 Social Security Instability

Money jar for savings and investment IRA 401k retirement or college rainy day
Savings in a jar.

If there’s one thing the American conservative hates more than foreigners, it’s funding government programs, especially Social Security and other benefit programs. It is not outside the realm of possibility that the Social Security program might see significant cuts, delays, or other problems in the future.

Retirement message with a white piggy bank on a calendar
A retirement calendar.

As you approach retirement age, relying entirely on government Social Security might fill some with significant anxiety as the future of such programs are in doubt. Working a few more years to add to your retirement savings, therefore, might sound like a reasonable idea (and the exact thing these leaders want — forcing people to work longer, until they eventually die at their desk).

#5 Health Insurance

Men Saving Money For Retirement And Pension
Planning for retirement.

The United States incentivized the growth of private healthcare and health insurance, and restricts the best health insurance options for those provided through employers. They do this to give employees more reasons to stay with an employer, and stay employed longer in general, than if they had universal healthcare.

Human life cycle on stack of coins and a glass jar to prepare a pension fund. Saving money for retirement planning concept.
Retirement savings.

If you have reasonably good health insurance (by American standards, at least), then you will probably be downgrading your coverage in retirement. People with chronic pain or illness will see their healthcare costs skyrocket or be forced to go without some treatments or medications to make ends meet. If you have medication or medical care that isn’t covered by Medicare or will be more expensive, it might make sense to delay retirement so you can maximize your current benefits while you can.

#6 Cost of Living

Retirement target or planning to quit job or financial freedom, miniature people businessman standing and thinking about date with important target red circle on calendar with text Retire.
A plan for retirement.

Beyond inflation and price increases caused by unchecked corporate greed, the cost of living is rising for everyone. Home prices are skyrocketing, and rental prices have increased well beyond reason and above wage increases. Those who own their home are disincentivized to sell and buy a smaller home at a higher cost. Those who rent might be forced to live with family or find other living arrangements during retirement.

Mature couple, hug and boat cruise for holiday, travel or retirement on ocean sailing with relax. Man, woman and happy on luxury yacht at sea for love, vacation or tropical adventure by Bahamas
A lucky couple.

Most people will see a pay decrease during retirement, along with an associated decreased standard of living. This adjustment will be significantly harder for poorer people. If you own your home, you will have more options for how to address this challenge. If you rent, however, the problem gets more serious, and you might need to consider working longer and delaying retirement to build up your savings or to find other options.

#7 Delay Taxes

profit growth management ,Investor investment Planning and strategy, Stock and currency fund management ,high return investment ,bank interest ,stock exchange ,Savings for retirement
A timeline of financials.

Your taxes will change during retirement. Most people will live in a lower tax bracket, but the taxes you pay will be different. If you have a traditional 401(k), you will have to pay taxes on any withdrawals you make. You will also have to pay taxes on any Social Security you receive. If you have any plans to make money in other ways during retirement, those will also be taxed, depending on where the money is coming from.

Happy senior couple on the beach. Retirement Luxury Tropical Resort
A retired couple.

While delaying taxes shouldn’t be the primary reason why you delay your retirement, it can be one thing to keep in mind. As with all points on this list, you should always speak to a financial advisor before making any permanent financial decision. If you anticipate tax rates to decrease in the future, it might be worth it to delay retirement so you can take full advantage of lower tax rates. Depending on your financial portfolio and your investments, your timeline for retirement can change drastically.

#8 Why Retire at all?

Sad lonely grey haired old man thinking on geriatric health problems, bored retirement at home, feeling sick, tired, suffering from depression, memory loss, mental disorder
Thinking about retirement.

Too often, this is a question people forget to ask themselves. Why are you retiring? Is it because it was a dream sold to you by the American financial system? Is it because you hate your job and retirement is the best way to get out? Is it some other reason? Many people retire only to regret it later or retire when they’re not ready, causing additional problems.

Window, smile and elderly woman with thinking at home for retirement, satisfaction and peace on weekend. Relax, senior person and calm with idea for reflection, mindfulness and good memory in house
Thinking about retirement.

You should not make any financial or life decisions unless you are 100% committed to it. This includes retirement. Don’t do it simply because everyone else is, or because every biased, bought-and-paid-for financial “expert” says it’s what you should be doing. We’re definitely not saying you should keep working in the capitalist machine and die in a cubicle, but if you don’t feel right about retiring, then don’t do it. You can always retire later. It’s never too late to take control of your own life.
